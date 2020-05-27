Steamroller conquests?

OK: more than a trifle tendentious, but a notion that has had me puzzling over the last few hours. I'll take advice from the assembled intellects here present ...



Before the twentieth century's harsh lessons, very few military planners reckoned for extensive and extended campaigning. It was more the case, 'It'll all be over by Christmas'.



Experience should have shown the error here. Very few first victories were decisive. Even Sedan (September 1870) was preceded by Metz and Beumont — though taken together, that amounts to a decisive first encounter.



Obviously Hastings (1066) must count — after that it was all mopping-up operations. An equivalent that springs to mind is Guadelete, Tariq's defeat of King Rodrigo (AD712) which opened up Spain to the Berbers.