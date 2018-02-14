Stopping Smoking - Best Ways - Worst Ways - Tips

David Coleman had a piece in yesterdays Indo about stopping smoking, his journey and the options and pitfalls out there.I was a solid smoker up until my late 30s and never had any success in giving up until I read Allan Carr's easyway book. It is probably fair to say that the book is very badly written but the laboured journey it takes you on perhaps allows you to fully absorb the final message - that message was the key to me going from smoker to non-smoker and never being at risk of smoking again. I don't have triggers or people or situations I need to avoid for fear of temptation. Once I got through the initial withdrawal I never felt tempted to smoke again.In my opinion everyone reaches the stage where they are ready to stop at different points in their lives so I would never hector anyone about smoking and would not be a supporter of extreme anti-smoking measures.However, once a person reaches the stage when they feel they are ready to stop, Allen Carr says that the key is to switch your mindset around completely from the feeling that you are denying yourself something - you have to embrace the opportunity to free yourself from this costly, inconvenient and unhealthy habit.The implications are that you should avoid patches, gum, vaping or anything that reinforces the belief that you are missing out. Equally having sweets or treats instead of ciggies also reinforces that belief.So to cut a long book short - stop. You will have withdrawal for a few days and after that work on your mindset to constantly appreciate that you are now free of the need to smoke.I was useless with willpower so I just told myself one day - "I'm not a junkie! I will go 24 hours without a smoke." Once I had done that I never looked back.What methods have worked for others and what advice would you give to those hoping to quit for good?