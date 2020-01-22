‘Stormy’ EU Council Meeting Feb 2020

EU leaders clash over budget at stormy summit EU leaders clashed at a stormy summit to decide the bloc's seven-year budget after Brexit, with bitter divisions between penny-pinching rich nations, poorer ones wanting to preserve spending and others wanting to fund grand global ambitions.

Going on at present, and almost ignored, at the Multi-annual Financial Framework, EU countries : the ‘frugal four’ v ‘the friends of cohesion’ advocates v the ‘federal destiny’ visionaries v ‘look after my farmers, and other vested interests’ have been having an unseemly wrangle at the EU Council over who pays and what for, after Britain leaves.But at stake, at this, and future meetings with the same agenda, is the very future of the EU. What is it for? Where is it going? What can it afford? How does it decide? Who loses out? Who pays?In David Cameron’s time the EU Commission suffered the first ever cutback of it’s budget. Well some countries do not want that to be the last ( it’s a seven year budget). Germany wants to finance an enormous modernisation of it’s rail infrastructure, and it’s not looking to the EU to espouse or deliver this ‘seize the future’ cause.It was notable , during the ( brief and inadequate) U.K. ‘debate’ on the Brexit referendum in 2016, not a single advocate of ‘remain’ argued to stay so that the UK could share in:- burden sharing of the migrants arriving on the southern States’ coasts- a european superstate to ‘confront Russia’- the opportunity to implement ‘sanctions’ on EU democratic states in the east who slip from ( supposed ) uniform standards of ‘rule of law’ ( no sanctions on Spain, of course)Those sensible people had almost no argument to make in support of EU membership, other than; participation in the Single Market. To those arguing to an electorate, person by person, to choose to ‘remain’ , the rest of the EU paraphernalia was a BURDEN.