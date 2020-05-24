Study of DNA from Newgrange Neolithic skeletons

We all know and love Newgrange as an icon, and now they are looking at the dna of the people buried there.

This has found that "elite" "high status" folk were the result of incest. So no wonder us gaels were able to take over. But there's more ...


www.bbc.com

DNA study reveals Ireland's age of 'god-kings'

A genetic survey of ancient remains from Ireland reveals the existence of a Stone Age social elite.
Link to the paper from trinners....

www.nature.com

A dynastic elite in monumental Neolithic society

Skeletal remains from the Neolithic passage tomb at Newgrange (Ireland) represent the adult son of a first-degree incestuous union, suggesting that a politico-religious elite may have controlled the construction of Irish sites of this type.
Dark skin and blue eyes - wasn't that the same combo the original Britons had as well? Were they the same people or perhaps that was commonplace back then?

(Yeah, frivolous question, I know. :) )
 
