Study of DNA from Newgrange Neolithic skeletons

DNA study reveals Ireland's age of 'god-kings' A genetic survey of ancient remains from Ireland reveals the existence of a Stone Age social elite.

A dynastic elite in monumental Neolithic society Skeletal remains from the Neolithic passage tomb at Newgrange (Ireland) represent the adult son of a first-degree incestuous union, suggesting that a politico-religious elite may have controlled the construction of Irish sites of this type.

We all know and love Newgrange as an icon, and now they are looking at the dna of the people buried there.This has found that "elite" "high status" folk were the result of incest. So no wonder us gaels were able to take over. But there's more ...Link to the paper from trinners....