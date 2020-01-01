'Sundered from the whole world' — historic appreciation of Britain's separatism

This is me, diverting from the over-long but continuing threads on #Brexit.

What came to mind was the whole concept of this archipelago being different, even distant from the continent of Europe. As far as I see it, that's a common view in either direction.

The earliest description of these islands would have been Pytheas of Massalia: that hasn't survived, except in extracts in later works. For the purposes of argument, I'd accept the wikipedia summary.

From there to every schoolboy's Caesar [that's not being sexist — it's just that many females of my age seem to have missed out on yer akshul Latin]. Anyway, by chapter 20 of Book IV of the Gallic Wars, our lad is fed up with the Britons mixing in Gaulish affairs:
... neither does any one except merchants generally go thither, nor even to them was any portion of it known, except the sea-coast and those parts which are opposite to Gaul. Therefore, after having called up to him the merchants from all parts, he could learn neither what was the size of the island, nor what or how numerous were the nations which inhabited it, nor what system of war they followed, nor what customs they used, nor what harbours were convenient for a great number of large ships.
Which:
(a) cannot entirely be true, because we find quantities of Gaulish and other material in Iron Age sites of southern Britain, indicating a great number of 'merchants'; but
(b) establishes my essential point — that Britain was wholly alien to Roman thinking.

Next up, and the detail that prompted me and my title here, is Virgil's Ecologue I:
But we far hence, to burning Libya some,
Some to the Scythian steppes, or thy swift flood,
Cretan Oaxes, now must wend our way,
Or Britain, from the whole world sundered far.
That, by critical consent, dates from around 44BC, just a few years after Caesar's two crossings of the Channel, so a contemporary reference.

After Claudius and Vespasian (AD43) it took another thirty years for Romans to conquer the rest of 'Britannia'. Even then, it was an uneasy conquest. It never went further than the Scottish borders — though Tacitus suggests Agricola was up for doing the rest and even adding Ireland, but fell foul of Domitian's jealousy.

By the second century occupying Britannia involved three legions (so sixteen thousand plus legionaries) and up to seventy auxiliary regiments (as many as forty thousand men). That doesn't feel entirely like military confidence.

My problem with the usual Roman authors on Britain is they are centripetal, even introverted in their view of Europe. Rome is their centre. I'm suggesting that is precisely the contrary of a Celtic view, where the whole of northern Europe would have some commonality, would not exist at the fringe of the imagination, and where seas were less divisions and more waterways.

Post-Roman northern Europe had Germans and Scandinavians infiltrating most of eastern Britain, with affinities to the Franks of Gaul. When Ireland and Britain were christianised, that generated a new appreciation of continental ties, and greater two-way traffic of people and ideas. From the eighth century, growing papal authority determined many aspects of life across the Germanic and Celtic spheres of influence: the essential dimensions of domestic life —
  • what did marriage entail?
  • what were proper burial practices?
  • what were acceptable forms of dress and social division?
  • what could and could not be part of the diet?
  • what was 'authority', in both religious and secular matters?
%3A%2F%2Fwww.johndclare.net%2Fimages%2Fwwii1.alone.jpg
Obviously what is going on in my unformed and inchoate appreciation are questions about 'exceptionalism'. Can we go beyond the 'Very well, alone' and 'Battle of Britain' mentality which seems to infect so much #Brexiteering rhetoric? Is there a peculiar 'Englishness' which marks a distinction from 'feeling European'? And if so, what about Ireland?
 


Wouldn't it be fair to say Ireland has always felt a bit more affinity with continental Europe? For example, our ancestors adopted the religion of late Imperial Rome with some enthusiasm, it would seem.
 
Your man Caligula's attempt to outdo Julius Caesar was a bit of a gas. Got to the northwestern French coast and his men refused to get into boats and cross the channel to Britain.

So he picked out a load of soldiers who 'looked British' and went back to Rome for a bit of an uncertain triumph with a load of his own soldiers in chains as if they had been captured on campaign in Britain.

The Roman soldiery hated the idea of Britain, and regarded it as a barbarian island filled with rainwaters, unhealthy bogs and vicious sub-human tribesmen.

Admittedly Swindon probably isn't a great example of Britain at any time but still I think that was a bit harsh.
 
Last edited:
The Roman soldiery are said to have completely dismissed the idea of crossing to Ireland.

They might be a bit weird but they weren't completely insane. They left that to the Emperors.
 
parentheses said:
Wouldn't it be fair to say Ireland has always felt a bit more affinity with continental Europe? For example, our ancestors adopted the religion of late Imperial Rome with some enthusiasm, it would seem.
I'm not wholly convinced by that:
  • Rome went to great lengths to bring the Irish church 'back into line' — wasn't that one of the subtexts of 1169?
  • Was not England as 'orthodox' as anywhere until the first stirrings of dissent in England — which I'd date from the Lollards — so doesn't show until the fourteenth century.
Even after that, superficially the 'English' approach seems to accept Reformation — but only in as moderate and mitigated a form as possible. The Scots (or many of them) took to Calvinism which of course is thoroughly 'Continental'. Apart from a brief flourish under the Commonwealth, and one that was suppressed — in England it suffered a disconnect.
 
Ireland's relationship with Britain perfectly mirrors Britain's relationship with the Continent. If there was a small island nation off Ireland's west coast they'd probably hate the Irish.
 
Lumpy Talbot said:
Your man Caligula's attempt to outdo Julius Caesar was a bit of a gas. Got to the northwestern French coast and his men refused to get into boats and cross the channel to Britain.
Quite.

But just three years later Aulus Plautius got the same lads back into the boats, to give aid and comfort to Verica of the Atribates.

There are good reasons not to trust the 'histories' of Caligula — though, of course, those appeared later. Cassius Dio who gave Robert Graves so much material belongs as late as Commodus.
 
Malcolm Redfellow said:
I'm not wholly convinced by that:
  • Rome went to great lengths to bring the Irish church 'back into line' — wasn't that one of the subtexts of 1169?
  • Was not England as 'orthodox' as anywhere until the first stirrings of dissent in England — which I'd date from the Lollards — so doesn't show until the fourteenth century.
Even after that, superficially the 'English' approach seems to accept Reformation — but only in as moderate and mitigated a form as possible. The Scots (or many of them) took to Calvinism which of course is thoroughly 'Continental'. Apart from a brief flourish under the Commonwealth, and one that was suppressed — in England it suffered a disconnect.
Well, the Irish were long standing Christians long before the English adopted that religion.
 
Lord Talbot said:
Ireland's relationship with Britain perfectly mirrors Britain's relationship with the Continent. If there was a small island nation off Ireland's west coast they'd probably hate the Irish.
No, don't think so.

William of Orange invaded England and took the place over, making the rightful King flee to France. The English hail the event and call it "The Glorious Revolution".

The current Queen traces her line back to another Conqueror, or Guillaume le Conquérant, as he is better known, the man of 1066.

There are no corresponding events in Irish history. Henri II is not known as Henri le Conquérant over here.
 
Lord Talbot said:
Ireland's relationship with Britain perfectly mirrors Britain's relationship with the Continent. If there was a small island nation off Ireland's west coast they'd probably hate the Irish.
Actually I was on an island off the west coast when one of the locals turned 'round to the barman in this sheltered establishment and said rather gloomily "I have to go to Ireland tomorrow."
 
Malcolm Redfellow said:
Quite.

But just three years later Aulus Plautius got the same lads back into the boats, to give aid and comfort to Verica of the Atribates.

There are good reasons not to trust the 'histories' of Caligula — though, of course, those appeared later. Cassius Dio who gave Robert Graves so much material belongs as late as Commodus.
Well, they were all keenly aware that those who get to write history essentially get to frame it.
 
Britain traditionally has allied itself with the second strongest power in Europe, one that can supply an army to complement Britain's Navy.

When Spain was the most powerful, England allied with France or the Netherlands.
Wen France was the most powerful, England allied itself with the Netherlands and/ or the Austrian Empire.
Later, down to Napoleon's time, England allied itself with Austro-Hungary, Prussia and/ or Russia.
When Germany became the strongest power, England allied itself with France and Russia.
When Germany was ascendant, and France weak, England allied itself with the USA and Russia.

At that point, it was no longer a superpower.

Now for the first time in history, England is "technically" allied with all of the EU, but not economically. Or is it? Where does its interests lie?
 
Lumpy Talbot said:
Actually I was on an island off the west coast when one of the locals turned 'round to the barman in this sheltered establishment and said rather gloomily "I have to go to Ireland tomorrow."
When I was growing up in the West of Ireland, many of my neighbours knew London better than Dublin. Their knowledge of Ireland's capital was that it was the city they passed through on the way to Dun Laoghaire and the boat to Holyhead.
 
I would say that ’exceptionalism’ or something like it is an inherent property of all island people. Geography imposes clear borders upon their tribal domain and tends to make them distinct both culturally and, given sufficient time, even genetically from their former kinsmen across the water. Actually, one would expect less of this in Britain than the norm, given that it is such a large island.
 
As for standing alone, Churchill spent most of the early part of war searching for Allies.

The UK could not win the war on its own. Even "Give us the arms, and we will finish the job" was totally unrealistic.

He assiduously courted both Stalin and FDR. Stalin was convinced that he had a solid alliance with Hitler and was cool to British overtures. He even thought the pre-Barbarossa warnings Churchill passed to him from Enigma decrypts were a British scam.

FDR was more receptive, but was hobbled by Congress and public skepticism that the US has a dog in the fight at all. In 1940, FDR was still promising American mothers that "You boys are not going into any foreign wars".

Only for Pearl Harbour, and Hitler's (possibly hasty) Declaration of War on the US, matters were going to get distinctly ropey for Churchill and Britain.
 
owedtojoy said:
No, don't think so.

William of Orange invaded England and took the place over, making the rightful King flee to France. The English hail the event and call it "The Glorious Revolution".

The current Queen traces her line back to another Conqueror, or Guillaume le Conquérant, as he is better known, the man of 1066.

There are no corresponding events in Irish history. Henri II is not known as Henri le Conquérant over here.
I can't even respond to this since your read of 17th century British history is so poor.
 
Lord Talbot said:
I can't even respond to this since your read of 17th century British history is so poor.
Really?
  1. King James II was the lawful king.
  2. His army marched out of London to face the invading Dutch.
  3. A few days later it returned as allies of the Dutch.
  4. King James panicked and fled.
  5. King William and Queen Mary were awarded the throne as Joint Monarchs.
I do not see much evidence there that England is to Europe as Ireland is to England. Looks like the English welcomed their European conqueror.

After King William died, and after his successor (Queen Anne) died childless, a German Elector was installed as King George I, even though his blood connection to the Stuart line was very, very thin.

Somehow the message of stoutly independent England standing alone is not coming through to me here. :) Can you help me out?
 
owedtojoy said:
Really?
  1. King James II was the lawful king.
  2. His army marched out of London to face the invading Dutch.
  3. A few days later it returned as allies of the Dutch.
  4. King James panicked and fled.
  5. King William and Queen Mary were awarded the throne as Joint Monarchs.
I do not see much evidence there that England is to Europe as Ireland is to England. Looks like the English welcomed their European conqueror.

After King William died, and after his successor (Queen Anne) died childless, a German Elector was installed as King George I, even though his blood connection to the Stuart line was very, very thin.

Somehow the message of stoutly independent England standing alone is not coming through to me here. :) Can you help me out?
James II wasn't the first bad ruler the state spat back out. John, Richard II, Henry VI, the list goes on.

William III was welcomed by parliament, by now the true sovereign power in Britain. His invitation to rule confirmed that Britain would be a constitutional monarchy, not the absolutist regime James craved.

James set out his stall in opposition to parliament, which was his fatal mistake. You could say the glorious revolution was the final denouement of the English civil war.
 
