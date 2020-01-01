'Sundered from the whole world' — historic appreciation of Britain's separatism

Malcolm Redfellow
This is me, diverting from the over-long but continuing threads on #Brexit.
What came to mind was the whole concept of this archipelago being different, even distant from the continent of Europe. As far as I see it, that's a common view in either direction.
The earliest description of these islands would have been Pytheas of Massalia: that hasn't survived, except in extracts in later works. For the purposes of argument, I'd accept the wikipedia summary.
From there to every schoolboy's Caesar [that's not being sexist — it's just that many females of my age seem to have missed out on yer akshul Latin]. Anyway, by chapter 20 of Book IV of the Gallic Wars, our lad is fed up with the Britons mixing in Gaulish affairs:
(a) cannot entirely be true, because we find quantities of Gaulish and other material in Iron Age sites of southern Britain, indicating a great number of 'merchants'; but
(b) establishes my essential point — that Britain was wholly alien to Roman thinking.
Next up, and the detail that prompted me and my title here, is Virgil's Ecologue I:
After Claudius and Vespasian (AD43) it took another thirty years for Romans to conquer the rest of 'Britannia'. Even then, it was an uneasy conquest. It never went further than the Scottish borders — though Tacitus suggests Agricola was up for doing the rest and even adding Ireland, but fell foul of Domitian's jealousy.
By the second century occupying Britannia involved three legions (so sixteen thousand plus legionaries) and up to seventy auxiliary regiments (as many as forty thousand men). That doesn't feel entirely like military confidence.
My problem with the usual Roman authors on Britain is they are centripetal, even introverted in their view of Europe. Rome is their centre. I'm suggesting that is precisely the contrary of a Celtic view, where the whole of northern Europe would have some commonality, would not exist at the fringe of the imagination, and where seas were less divisions and more waterways.
Post-Roman northern Europe had Germans and Scandinavians infiltrating most of eastern Britain, with affinities to the Franks of Gaul. When Ireland and Britain were christianised, that generated a new appreciation of continental ties, and greater two-way traffic of people and ideas. From the eighth century, growing papal authority determined many aspects of life across the Germanic and Celtic spheres of influence: the essential dimensions of domestic life —
- what did marriage entail?
- what were proper burial practices?
- what were acceptable forms of dress and social division?
- what could and could not be part of the diet?
- what was 'authority', in both religious and secular matters?