Support Aontú candidates on Dec 12th if you have them - otherwise vote tactically if you are either Nationalist or a Remainer

In 2010 and 2015 I issued tactical voting advice for Northern Nationalist voters on this forum, about a day before polling day.

I was then an Independent. I have joined Aontú in 2019 and would advise any northern nationalist to vote for us in the seven places where we are running. Here's why:
1. We're only standing where we need to in this contest, in order to build a base of some seats and provide an essential alternative to SF and SDLP. They have both gone to London to encourage London to legislate for abortion over the heads of Irish people. That runs counter to what nationalism and republicanism is about. We are standing up to both parties on this issue. But note some places where we are not running. We don't want to see them in unionist hands.
2. If we get anyone elected, they'll go to Dublin, set up office there, represent their constituency from there, and Peadar Tóibín TD is pushing for them to get speaking rights, which will also be a gift for other nationalists elected.
3. They are first rate candidates, all seven of them, the kind of people with principles who won't let you down.
4. We are running in five places where a nationalist will win. Put the Aontú candidate in. Why settle for less? What use is an MP, when you can have a TD. We are running in South Derry, because there is a huge nationalist vote there which is disgusted at the let down on abortion, and needs somewhere to register its vote. Same in South Belfast. Claire Hanna simply had to be challenged, given her advocacy of the abortion law. We would have lacked all credibility if we didn't run. We couldn't abandon pro-life nationalist votes to the DUP here. Much better they are in Aontú hands.

We are not running in the other 11 seats. Open country.

Tactical voting time, and what follows is my personal view, not a party view. The pro-life issue isn't on the ballot. The Republic and Brexit are.

North Belfast: Mr Dodds says that the Union trumps everything. Indeed. Nationalists need to turn out in droves for John Finucane. Mr Dodds could have yielded on Irish language rights to open Stormont and stop abortion. He chose not to.
Fermanagh and South Tyrone: It's Michelle Gildernew. It has to be. The Republic trumps everything here. Including an agreed UUP candidate who'll go Tory and back Brexit.
East Belfast: It's Naomi Long. It has to be. She's part of the solution and unity. I disagree with her on abortion. I respect her a lot outside of that issue. She will give them hell on Brexit.
Upper Bann: It's John O'Dowd. It has to be. Attractive to me having made the first serious challenge to the pro-abortion SF leadership. Not lost on me that Michelle Gildernew supported him.
North Down: Stop the DUP and Boris. I think that means Alliance's Stephen Farry. Nobody else for nationalists.

Everywhere else: Go out and register a vote for a United Ireland!

In 2010, we stopped the unionist majority. In 2017, we overturned it in the Assembly. Now let's overturn it here, and send Aontú TDs to Dublin.
 


RE: Aontú

I felt sorry for Tóibín when he was turfed out of SF for his views on abortion. I felt the party should have accommodated him for his matters of conscience.

And what does he do? He goes and sets up a party that is fundamental on its side of the abortion debate.

Big mistake. Had he created a party that was a home for matters of conscience, with no threat of expulsion, I’d be inclined to vote for them.

Folks, vote for whatever nationalist party you think will win. Simple as.
 
You'd rather see Emma Little Pengelly represent the people of South Belfast than Claire Hanna.

'kay thanks bye
 
So our voluntary membership of a trading block is the same as the plantations, penal laws and Cromwellian genocide?

Premium political chat
 
Aontu is Shinners who still go to mass. There is space there, but a remerger is inevitable
 
Plantations?

The Plantations are well underway me ol flower

- do try and keep up.

Penal Laws?

When quotas are introcuced

- you will know exactly what that means

- no Irish need apply....

Genocide?

The Irish are already a dying Nation....
 
And Sinn fein are as keen to sell our Nation as the Rest .

These People would be informing on Thomas Clarke and James Connolly .

They are Traitors to Ireland .
 
Credit were its due, tis a rare occasion when wan finds an OP of enormous seismic proportions that will have such a dramatic effect on the voting patterns of the dozens who will read it, thus altering forever the political landscape...
 
Premium political chat
 
This guys a real character. He loves the unborn so much that he wont stand where it might let a pro-life unionist in.

Incredible...
 
Is this loon allowed out unsupervised?
 
SInn Feins Francie Molloy will win the South Derry / East Tyrone Seat - Aontu has no one in that race-
 
Political parties like Aontu/Alliance/SDLP/Greens etc should focus on Irish unity and fight to legislate in the Irish Parliament in Dublin, their various gripes, they harbor, instead of seeking Westminster parliamentary recognisation where they will be ignored, please check out the way SNP and DUP are treated in that house in London and from this I rest my case your honor.😂
 
