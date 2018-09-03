NativeWildCat
Well-known member
- Joined
- Mar 18, 2018
- Messages
- 1,198
A new study from Swedish state-owned media found 58 percent of all convicted rapists were born in a foreign country and the same was true for 85 percent of "assault rapists."
Sweden defines "assault rape" as cases where the perpetrator and victim are strangers.
Independent Swedish journalist Peter Imanuelsen reported on the study in English Wednesday on Twitter:
Sweden: Study Finds 58% Of All Rapists Were Born In A Foreign Country
The rape epidemic is getting out of control in Sweden. Something needs to be down and quickly before these nincompoops put the Sweden Democrats into power. Thoughts and prayers with the victims. If only there was something that could be done to stop these disgraceful numbers.