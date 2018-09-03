Sweden: Study Finds 58% Of All Rapists Were Born In A Foreign Country

N

NativeWildCat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 18, 2018
Messages
1,198
A new study from Swedish state-owned media found 58 percent of all convicted rapists were born in a foreign country and the same was true for 85 percent of "assault rapists."

Sweden defines "assault rape" as cases where the perpetrator and victim are strangers.

Independent Swedish journalist Peter Imanuelsen reported on the study in English Wednesday on Twitter:


strangnasgrafik-study.jpg


Sweden: Study Finds 58% Of All Rapists Were Born In A Foreign Country
The rape epidemic is getting out of control in Sweden. Something needs to be down and quickly before these nincompoops put the Sweden Democrats into power. Thoughts and prayers with the victims. If only there was something that could be done to stop these disgraceful numbers.
 


N

NativeWildCat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 18, 2018
Messages
1,198
We now have statistics of the ethnicity of rapists in Sweden after a new study done by Swedish State owned media, the first of it's kind since 2004.

- 58% of all rapists are born in a foreign country.
- 85% of assault rapists are born in a foreign country.


The last 5 years in Sweden 843 people have been convicted of rape or attempted rape.

- 427 of 843 people were born outside of Europe.
- 97 of 129 assault rapists were born outside of Europe.
- 70 of 94 gangrapists were born outside of Europe.

- Almost 40% of the convicts are from the Middle East or from Africa.

However, one thing that should be taken into consideration is the EXTREMELY low conviction rate for sexual crimes in Sweden...

There seems to be a very low conviction rate for rapes in Sweden. BRÅ got information from some victims anonoumysly which showed the following in the year 2016.

- 190 000 sexual crimes reported.
- 6 715 rapes reported.
- But ONLY 142 people were convicted in court.

INSANE!


From 2012 - 2017 there was 843 people convicted of rape in Sweden.

- 197 are from the Middle East or North Africa.
- 134 are from the South of Africa.
- 96 other from outside of Europe.
 
GabhaDubh

GabhaDubh

Well-known member
Joined
May 20, 2009
Messages
2,616
If true, all the more alarming as foreign born residents of Sweden only account for 5% of the population.
 
Catalpast

Catalpast

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 17, 2012
Messages
25,560
NativeWildCat said:
The rape epidemic is getting out of control in Sweden. Something needs to be down and quickly before these nincompoops put the Sweden Democrats into power. Thoughts and prayers with the victims. If only there was something that could be done to stop these disgraceful numbers.
RACIST!:evil:
 
R

razorblade

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 30, 2016
Messages
8,092
Open borders has a lot to answer for of course its those who have opened those very borders who should be the ones answering the questions.
 
gijoe

gijoe

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 26, 2010
Messages
15,250
Damn raping fecking Finn's - shoot the lot of them!!
 
T

Trampas

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 30, 2007
Messages
14,876
Stand by for next Tuesday's editorial from the Immigration Times deploring the outcome of the Swedish election. Very soon the IT will have deplored democratic outcomes in a majority of EU states. Not here of course. Nobody has the charisma, the intellect, the self-confidence.....or the balls.
 
rainmaker

rainmaker

Administrator
Joined
Mar 26, 2012
Messages
23,358
NativeWildCat said:
The rape epidemic is getting out of control in Sweden. Something needs to be down and quickly before these nincompoops put the Sweden Democrats into power. Thoughts and prayers with the victims. If only there was something that could be done to stop these disgraceful numbers.
Claims a far right blogger on a far right opinion site - no one's swallowing that c**p without credible sources.

Even by your non existent standards that's pathetic.
 
rainmaker

rainmaker

Administrator
Joined
Mar 26, 2012
Messages
23,358
NativeWildCat said:
Far right? :lol:
It is and you know it is. The writer of that article is a cohort of Alex Jones & a contributor to the conspiraloon mecca Infowars, and the 'article' is citing the Tweeted interpretations of a far right blogger.

You will have to do a lot better than that.
 
R

razorblade

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 30, 2016
Messages
8,092
When you have feminists and cuckboys in government what else would you expect the place has gone down the absolute pits.
 
N

NativeWildCat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 18, 2018
Messages
1,198
rainmaker said:
It is and you know it is. The writer of that article is a cohort of Alex Jones & a contributor to the conspiraloon mecca Infowars, and the 'article' is citing the Tweeted interpretations of a far right blogger.

You will have to do a lot better than that.
The stats are taken directly from Swedish State television. Is Sweden a fascist State? You silly sod.
 
G

GDPR

1
Joined
Jul 5, 2008
Messages
217,782
One of my best friends spent a part of her life in Sweden as an Iraqi- she was to young to get much of an impression in a real sense however her parents have a lot to say about the place very little which is positive about either the carry on of most of the immigrants or the indigenous population. They are involved in trying to get out the Mandaens who are an ethno-Religious Iraqi group who are instinctively totally pacifist and were slaughtered wholesale by all sorts of scum pouring across the border after the NATO invasion to the extent that we can talk about a genocide taking place out of Sweden where they are very much in danger both from a lot of the psychos that Sweden has let in and the fact that if you know the Swedes that any time soon Sweden is going to switch from being full on Libtard to a rogue White Nationalist State.
 
S

SweenyTodd

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 21, 2018
Messages
1,601
The thing I remember about my time in Sweden was - surprisingly - public drunkenness and graffiti.

Why do we insist on emulating failing liberal societies?
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
49,426
NativeWildCat said:
The rape epidemic is getting out of control in Sweden. Something needs to be down and quickly before these nincompoops put the Sweden Democrats into power. Thoughts and prayers with the victims. If only there was something that could be done to stop these disgraceful numbers.
When the rapist is a white guy, its the woman's fault, so those ones just don;t get counted.

That's what all the fascists tell us, anyway.
 
PC Principle

PC Principle

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 12, 2016
Messages
4,828
owedtojoy said:
When the rapist is a white guy, its the woman's fault, so those ones just don;t get counted.

That's what all the fascists tell us, anyway.
That's Islam for ya.

In this latest loony post, you both defend Islam and speak negatively about it.

Must be a weird version of Stockholm syndrome you have.
 
