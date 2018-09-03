Sweden: Study Finds 58% Of All Rapists Were Born In A Foreign Country

One of my best friends spent a part of her life in Sweden as an Iraqi- she was to young to get much of an impression in a real sense however her parents have a lot to say about the place very little which is positive about either the carry on of most of the immigrants or the indigenous population. They are involved in trying to get out the Mandaens who are an ethno-Religious Iraqi group who are instinctively totally pacifist and were slaughtered wholesale by all sorts of scum pouring across the border after the NATO invasion to the extent that we can talk about a genocide taking place out of Sweden where they are very much in danger both from a lot of the psychos that Sweden has let in and the fact that if you know the Swedes that any time soon Sweden is going to switch from being full on Libtard to a rogue White Nationalist State.