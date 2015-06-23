"Take it down from the mast, racist traitors!" The Confederate flag becomes toxic

owedtojoy
At last, the Confederate flag is being acknowledged as a symbol of racial division in the USA, and elsewhere.
It flaunting as a symbol of "Southern pride" (never very convincing) has been destroyed by the criminal racist Dylann Roof's murder of 9 black Christians who made him welcome in their church, in Charleston, SC.
In Charleston harbour stands Fort Sumter, who bombardment in April 1861 constituted the opening salvoes of a bloody 4-year war to preserve enslavement of blacks and white supremacy, which were perceived to be under threat by some Southern states.
The Confederate flag has long shared pre-eminence as a symbol among neo-fascist groups with the Swastika.
Its casual use across America was troubling, and that official blessing may now be removed is probably a symbol of public revulsion. It is maybe some atonement to the millions of blacks who had to suffer the insult of seeing it displayed, nay flaunted in their faces, for all these years.
But this is not a done deal - despite all the pressure, a supermajority of the State Legislature has to approve removal of the flag, part of the compromise that enabled its display in the first place. An organisation known as the Sons of Confederate Veterans opposes the move. In a pre-election year, this may blow up into a tough fight, and end with the mourners of the Emanuel Church feeling more betrayed than ever.
- South Carolina Govornor Nikki Haley has announced that she supports removing the Confederate flag from the state Capitol grounds.
- So has both SC Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott.
- Republican Presidential frontrunner Jeb Bush highlighted his role in removing the flag from Florida's Capitol in 2001
- Walmart, the country's largest retailer, will remove all Confederate flag merchandise from its stores, the company told CNN.
But this is not a done deal - despite all the pressure, a supermajority of the State Legislature has to approve removal of the flag, part of the compromise that enabled its display in the first place. An organisation known as the Sons of Confederate Veterans opposes the move. In a pre-election year, this may blow up into a tough fight, and end with the mourners of the Emanuel Church feeling more betrayed than ever.