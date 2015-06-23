"Take it down from the mast, racist traitors!" The Confederate flag becomes toxic

owedtojoy said:



It flaunting as a symbol of "Southern pride" (never very convincing) has been destroyed by the criminal racist Dylann Roof's murder of 9 black Christians who made him welcome in their church, in Charleston, SC.



In Charleston harbour stands Fort Sumter, who bombardment in April 1861 constituted the opening salvoes of a bloody 4-year war to preserve enslavement of blacks and white supremacy, which were perceived to be under threat by some Southern states.



South Carolina Govornor Nikki Haley has announced that she supports removing the Confederate flag from the state Capitol grounds.

So has both SC Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott.

Republican Presidential frontrunner Jeb Bush highlighted his role in removing the flag from Florida's Capitol in 2001

Walmart, the country's largest retailer, will remove all Confederate flag merchandise from its stores, the company told CNN.

The Confederate flag has long shared pre-eminence as a symbol among neo-fascist groups with the Swastika.



Its casual use across America was troubling, and that official blessing may now be removed is probably a symbol of public revulsion. It is maybe some atonement to the millions of blacks who had to suffer the insult of seeing it displayed, nay flaunted in their faces, for all these years.



One of the most admirable things about America has been the spirit of magnanimity regarding Confederate symbolism and Southern patriotism.Plenty of honourable, decent Americans at the time believed that secession was lawful. It so happened that legality of it was never decided in the courtroom, but on the battlefield. The contest of 1861-65 was a matter of might over right. Had the South prevailed, nobody would be questioning its right to exist, no more than we do in regards to Canada today.Race slavery would have continued for a few decades, but as in every country in the western hemisphere, it would have died a natural death. It's feasible that several states in the Union could have maintained slavery for a time. Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri and West Virginia kept it up during the war and after the Emancipation Proclamation (which only applied to rebel-held territory). Secession might even have speeded up the process. If the Union had no obligation to return escaped slaves without the fugitive slave law, slavery might have collapsed from the number of runaways.All this is hypothetical, though. The South lost a war, in which many men took up arms against the federal government because they felt it was oppressive and that a new one would suit them better. Rather in the spirit of 1776, isn't it? From what I have read, there were plenty of legally valid and logical reasons for secession, held by men of honour, intelligence, and principle. Robert E. Lee was one of them. And he wasn't defeated by the forces of law or logic, but by being out-manned and out-gunned.I don't like the modern efforts by some cultural militants to cleanse the South of all patriotic sentiment and Confederate symbolism, from renaming schools to removing the portraits of Confederate generals at the war colleges. They see this as unfinished business and have no shame in stomping on the faces of the defeated all over again.It's not in the spirit of consensual, constitutional government to treat such vanquished people like mere bandits. I preferred that old spirit of magnanimity, diversity of opinion, and respect for the ambiguities of the war.