"Take it down from the mast, racist traitors!" The Confederate flag becomes toxic

At last, the Confederate flag is being acknowledged as a symbol of racial division in the USA, and elsewhere.

It flaunting as a symbol of "Southern pride" (never very convincing) has been destroyed by the criminal racist Dylann Roof's murder of 9 black Christians who made him welcome in their church, in Charleston, SC.

In Charleston harbour stands Fort Sumter, who bombardment in April 1861 constituted the opening salvoes of a bloody 4-year war to preserve enslavement of blacks and white supremacy, which were perceived to be under threat by some Southern states.

  • South Carolina Govornor Nikki Haley has announced that she supports removing the Confederate flag from the state Capitol grounds.
  • So has both SC Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott.
  • Republican Presidential frontrunner Jeb Bush highlighted his role in removing the flag from Florida's Capitol in 2001
  • Walmart, the country's largest retailer, will remove all Confederate flag merchandise from its stores, the company told CNN.

The Confederate flag has long shared pre-eminence as a symbol among neo-fascist groups with the Swastika.

Its casual use across America was troubling, and that official blessing may now be removed is probably a symbol of public revulsion. It is maybe some atonement to the millions of blacks who had to suffer the insult of seeing it displayed, nay flaunted in their faces, for all these years.

But this is not a done deal - despite all the pressure, a supermajority of the State Legislature has to approve removal of the flag, part of the compromise that enabled its display in the first place. An organisation known as the Sons of Confederate Veterans opposes the move. In a pre-election year, this may blow up into a tough fight, and end with the mourners of the Emanuel Church feeling more betrayed than ever.
 


Lots of dark skinned slave owners faught under and for the confederacy flag
 
"becomes" ? It "became" a long time ago. They were defeated. Apart from the absurdity of flying a flag that was comprehensively thumped, a long time ago.

The "sons" of confederate veterans must have an average age of 130 years old, at this point in time.

Even calling the former states of the CSA the "South" is silly, because since the 1880s,that region has been the geographical SE of the USA.

"Pride" is the root of the problem, I suspect.

This subject is also covered in the Daily Torygraph today. [ Presumably the Irish comic that reproduces form the Torygraph, will roll this out tomorrow....]
 
Lots of dark skinned slave owners faught under and for the confederacy flag
That is more mythology than fact, no accurate first hand account of the these "Lots" has ever been found.
 
"becomes" ? It "became" a long time ago. they were defeated. Apart from the absurdity if flying a flag that was comprehensively thumped, a long time ago.

The "sons" of confederate veterans must have an average age of 130 years old, at this point in time.

Even calling the former states of the CSA the "South" is silly, because since the 1880s,that region has been the geographical SE of the USA.

"Pride" is the root of the problem, I suspect.

This subject is also covered in the Daily Torygraph today. [ Presumably the Irish comic that reproduces form the Torygraph, will roll this out tomorrow....]
Now it has even become toxic to Republicans (and, I am sure, Democrats) who walked a fine line between the active racists and the apathetic. These were specialists in "dog whistle" politics, like Ronald Reagan giving a speech on states' rights at a place where three civil rights workers had been murdered.

The "symbol of southern pride" excuse was very popular with these types.

IMHO, the watershed for the Confederate flag came during the Civil Rights campaigns, when the segregationists adopted it as their symbol. Before that, it was a historical relic, afterwards the non-racists did not act strongly enough to win it back, but facilitated the racists.

Recently in a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court voted down a Sons of Confederate Veterans case that the state of Texas could issue Confederate flags on licence plates. The swing vote was Clarence Thomas, usually a solid conservative, even a radical states' rightist, and the only black man on the Supreme Court.
 
There should be no romanticism about the Confederacy.

It was an oligarchic political entity.

Rich slaveowners did not have to fight in the army. But poor white men were conscripted.

Poor white men died to protect the right of rich men to own black people.



.
 
Trainwreck

Now it has even become toxic to Republicans (and, I am sure, Democrats) who walked a fine line between the active racists and the apathetic. These were specialists in "dog whistle" politics, like Ronald Reagan giving a speech on states' rights at a place where three civil rights workers had been murdered.

Recently in a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court voted down a Sons of Confederate Veterans case that the state of Texas could issue Confederate flags on licence plates. The swing vote was Clarence Thomas, usually a solid conservative, even a radical states' rightist, and the only black man on the Supreme Court.
You really are most rabid an unthinking ideologue.


Guess who was the predominant political force opposing those who fought under the Confederate flag? The Republican party.


Guess who vociferously and violently tried to protect the rights to slave ownership? The Democratic party.


You really are transparently vacuous moron.
 
There should be no romanticism about the Confederacy.

It was an oligarchic political entity.

Rich slaveowners did not have to fight in the army. But poor white men were conscripted.

Poor white men died to protect the right of rich men to own black people.



.
Also known as "A Rich Man's War and a Poor Man's Fight"
 
I wonder will there be attempts to change the flags of certain states altogether, like Mississippi for example.

Interestingly because of a bureaucratic error, Mississippi didn't actually have an ''official'' state flag since 1906 though this wasn't actually discovered until 1993, the people of Mississippi voted 2:1 to keep this as their state flag in 2001.



The state of Georgia also uses a flag strikingly similar to the first Confederate flag.
 
Now it has even become toxic to Republicans (and, I am sure, Democrats) who walked a fine line between the active racists and the apathetic. These were specialists in "dog whistle" politics, like Ronald Reagan giving a speech on states' rights at a place where three civil rights workers had been murdered.
It only became accepted by the GOP post Reagan, in the neo-corporatist era.

The Republican Party were formed to end slavery and put the Confederacy out of business.
 
You really are most rabid an unthinking ideologue.


Guess who was the predominant political force opposing those who fought under the Confederate flag? The Republican party.


Guess who vociferously and violently tried to protect the rights to slave ownership? The Democratic party.


You really are transparently vacuous moron.
You really are very naive if you actually believe the Republican Party then is the same as the Republican Party now.

Why is that a racist organisation contributed money to Ted Cruz, Rick Santorum and Rand Paul and not to Bernie Sanders, Michael O'Malley or Hilary Clinton?

The leader of a white supremacist group that apparently influenced Dylann Roof, the suspect in the killing of nine African-Americans in a Charleston, S.C., church last week, has donated tens of thousands of dollars to Republican campaigns, including those of 2016 presidential contenders such as Ted Cruz, Rick Santorum and Rand Paul, records show.

http://www.nytimes.com/2015/06/22/us/campaign-donations-linked-to-white-supremacist.html

You and I well know that since Nixon's southern strategy, southern racists were won over to a new racially prejudiced Republican Party. This was well symbolised by South Carolina racist Senator Strom Thurmond leaving the Democratic Party for the Republican.
 
That is more mythology than fact, no accurate first hand account of the these "Lots" has ever been found.
The 1ST Louisiana Native Guard
 
The original Confederate 'Battle Flag' was designed by William Porcher Miles with a Latin Cross, on the model of England's Cross of St. George.

A Southern Jew by the name of Charles Moises expressed his fondness for the design, but questioned whether a symbol of one religion should be adopted to represent the Confederate Army.

As a result, Miles changed his flag by substituting a saltire ("X") for the upright cross, considered to be more of a heraldic than a religious symbol.

Keep this in mind the net time some idiot claims it is a just symbol of hate and oppression.

I do hope South Carolina defies the Social Justice Warriors on this one.
 
At last, the Confederate flag is being acknowledged as a symbol of racial division in the USA, and elsewhere.

It flaunting as a symbol of "Southern pride" (never very convincing) has been destroyed by the criminal racist Dylann Roof's murder of 9 black Christians who made him welcome in their church, in Charleston, SC.

In Charleston harbour stands Fort Sumter, who bombardment in April 1861 constituted the opening salvoes of a bloody 4-year war to preserve enslavement of blacks and white supremacy, which were perceived to be under threat by some Southern states.

  • South Carolina Govornor Nikki Haley has announced that she supports removing the Confederate flag from the state Capitol grounds.
  • So has both SC Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott.
  • Republican Presidential frontrunner Jeb Bush highlighted his role in removing the flag from Florida's Capitol in 2001
  • Walmart, the country's largest retailer, will remove all Confederate flag merchandise from its stores, the company told CNN.

The Confederate flag has long shared pre-eminence as a symbol among neo-fascist groups with the Swastika.

Its casual use across America was troubling, and that official blessing may now be removed is probably a symbol of public revulsion. It is maybe some atonement to the millions of blacks who had to suffer the insult of seeing it displayed, nay flaunted in their faces, for all these years.

But this is not a done deal - despite all the pressure, a supermajority of the State Legislature has to approve removal of the flag, part of the compromise that enabled its display in the first place. An organisation known as the Sons of Confederate Veterans opposes the move. In a pre-election year, this may blow up into a tough fight, and end with the mourners of the Emanuel Church feeling more betrayed than ever.
One of the most admirable things about America has been the spirit of magnanimity regarding Confederate symbolism and Southern patriotism.

Plenty of honourable, decent Americans at the time believed that secession was lawful. It so happened that legality of it was never decided in the courtroom, but on the battlefield. The contest of 1861-65 was a matter of might over right. Had the South prevailed, nobody would be questioning its right to exist, no more than we do in regards to Canada today.

Race slavery would have continued for a few decades, but as in every country in the western hemisphere, it would have died a natural death. It's feasible that several states in the Union could have maintained slavery for a time. Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri and West Virginia kept it up during the war and after the Emancipation Proclamation (which only applied to rebel-held territory). Secession might even have speeded up the process. If the Union had no obligation to return escaped slaves without the fugitive slave law, slavery might have collapsed from the number of runaways.

All this is hypothetical, though. The South lost a war, in which many men took up arms against the federal government because they felt it was oppressive and that a new one would suit them better. Rather in the spirit of 1776, isn't it? From what I have read, there were plenty of legally valid and logical reasons for secession, held by men of honour, intelligence, and principle. Robert E. Lee was one of them. And he wasn't defeated by the forces of law or logic, but by being out-manned and out-gunned.

I don't like the modern efforts by some cultural militants to cleanse the South of all patriotic sentiment and Confederate symbolism, from renaming schools to removing the portraits of Confederate generals at the war colleges. They see this as unfinished business and have no shame in stomping on the faces of the defeated all over again.

It's not in the spirit of consensual, constitutional government to treat such vanquished people like mere bandits. I preferred that old spirit of magnanimity, diversity of opinion, and respect for the ambiguities of the war.
 
It's not in the spirit of consensual, constitutional government to treat such vanquished people like mere bandits. I preferred that old spirit of magnanimity, diversity of opinion, and respect for the ambiguities of the war.
You should read up on the brutality of reconstruction. Also chattel slavery would have lasted less than a few decades (the hypocrisy of the North given that the conditions of their wages slaves in the northern factories was much worse than that of chattel slaves in the run up to the war between the states never fails to take my breathe away).
 
That evil banner was always toxic.
 
That is more mythology than fact, no accurate first hand account of the these "Lots" has ever been found.
The victors get to write the history books
 
