Taking Down Statues in Ireland

It has been interesting to watch the issue of statues and monuments to colonialists and slave-owners expand into the takedown of many statues in the US and not restricted to those identified as colonisers and wealthy slave traders.



The alarmed neocons of the world splutter that the mob is making a mistake in taking down statues which have nothing to do historically with either slavery or colonialism. I think that could be a mis-reading of what is happening.



Suppose this is a spontaneous protest which has arisen out of the civil rights protests in the US. It would explain why lots of statues per se are being targeted and taken down in an act of literal social iconoclasm.



So we made a decent beginning with Nelson's Pillar. Unfortunately the invaders and colonists of the mind, the Catholic Church, has its iconry dotted all over the island in public spaces, outdoors and indoors in public buildings, schools, hospitals and in some cases even dominating the skyline.



Could the young people of Ireland be blamed for removing all such iconry? I think there is a case. The Catholic Church and its symbols are not native to the island, it is a foreign religious cult. It's Goldman Sachs approach to the amassing of wealth out of what was a superstitious peasantry was both corporate and highly efficient for something like 14 centuries. The other invaders managed about 800.



I'm sure I need hardly remind anyone here of the predatory nature of that psychological coloniser, so recently covered at last in the Irish media, its debts still owed contemptuously to the state, and still presuming to lecture a shrinking audience on ethics despite its unwillingness to separate itself from degeneracy and criminality in its ranks.



If you don't think there should be statues and iconry celebrating the icons of an invader in Ireland why should the icons of the Catholic Church be given a pass?