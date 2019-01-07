Taoiseach visits our lads in the EU Army, somewhere in Africa

recedite

Taoiseach begins African trip with Mali engagements | Irish Examiner


Seeing as we joined the EU defense pact called PESCO around this time last year (somewhat secretly, it has to be said) our Leader has now deemed it appropriate to visit our lads abroad.

First thing to notice, this is NOT a UN blue helmet mission, of the kind Irish troops have been involved in for decades.
It is a training mission for the fledgling EU army which is in its training phase, currently known as EUTM Mali.
The current commander is Brig. General Mirow of the Wehrmacht (Germany), who recently took over from Brig. General Guibert (France)

This whole region consists of former French colonies, which they never quite let go of entirely.
French troops have been operating here for decades, engaging in anti terrorist operations, regime change, or whatever France thought was necessary at any given time.
The current French operation is called Operation Barkhane. It covers Mali as well as neighbouring Chad and Niger. So depending on whether they are wearing a Barkhane badge, or a EUTM badge, the French soldiers could be on either mission. Or perhaps both, who knows?
Anyway, maintaining control over the destiny of former colonies is hard and dangerous work, so they are very glad of our assistance.

Next stop on Leo's January Sunshine trip is Ethiopia, where we fund a portion of the social welfare and health systems.
If he is lucky, the Ethiopians might honour our Taoiseach with a fly-by of their 14 state of the art Sukhoi SU-27 jet fighters. Russia sells these for around 30-40 million dollars apiece, depending on the spec (it goes without saying any self respecting fly-boy would require leather seats)

As for me, well I'm not going anywhere, but I'll be eating extra mandarins this month.
For the extra vitamin C.
I know very well that the hospital A&Es are always as bad as any third world country during the month of January, so I can't allow myself to get any way sick at this time of year.
 


Our A&Es are like 3rd world counties. don't think so. Staff in 3rd world counties can only dream of the money our "health professionals get away with.
 
If only there was some sort of defined benefit to the EU of a stable North Africa. Let's think about for a second, write it down 10 thousand times and then hit Rec over the head with the paper repeatedly.
 
Lets hope they don't stick fairy wings on them again !.
 
I thought we would never have anything to do with an EU army and that this was enshrined in that special agreement in the Nice Treaty? Isn't there to be a referendum for us to have any part in an EU army?
 
Sync said:
If only there was some sort of defined benefit to the EU of a stable North Africa. Let's think about for a second, write it down 10 thousand times and then hit Rec over the head with the paper repeatedly.
Defined Benefit?

It makes no difference to me, as a European, which warlord is in control of some rebel region in some sub-saharan desert country. I presume you're suggesting that Islamists need to be kept under control?
But IMO if the people are Muslims, and they want Islamist rule, what right have we to interfere?
In any case, interventionist policies have a disastrous record. Libya, Syria, Iraq... all were ticking along quite nicely before the foreign military interventions.

Or maybe you mean the blacklads are not capable of governing themeselves? Do they need whitey to steer and guide them?

Libya was probably the worst intervention from Europe's point of view. The destruction of Libya set off a chain reaction that affected other nearby countries, and also allowed a massive people-trafficking operation to be set up in the dysfunctional remains of Libya, which sent hundreds of thousands of migrants across the Med.

The French of course were leading the charge.
Regime change, but to what? To death and chaos and rampant jihadism.
The French air force was the first to go into action over Libya. And since then, French aircraft have flown more missions enforcing the United Nations resolution than any other country except the United States.
Most of those missions have been launched from an air base on the French island of Corsica.
From a runway wedged between snowcapped mountains and the Mediterranean Sea, Rafale and Mirage jets roar into the sky, one after the other, their metallic skins flashing in the morning sun.
So the ROI is engaging in neo-colonialism.

Those black folks can't be trusted to be nice to one another, so whitey has to send military forces there to try to get them to behave.

But I suppose it's all OK so long as everyone uses a EU banner while doing this.
 
Watcher2 said:
I thought we would never have anything to do with an EU army and that this was enshrined in that special agreement in the Nice Treaty? Isn't there to be a referendum for us to have any part in an EU army?
Think again.
 
recedite said:
Defined Benefit?

It makes no difference to me, as a European, which warlord is in control of some rebel region in some sub-saharan desert country. I presume you're suggesting that Islamists need to be kept under control?
But IMO if the people are Muslims, and they want Islamist rule, what right have we to interfere?
In any case, interventionist policies have a disastrous record. Libya, Syria, Iraq... all were ticking along quite nicely before the foreign military interventions.

Or maybe you mean the blacklads are not capable of governing themeselves? Do they need whitey to steer and guide them?

Libya was probably the worst intervention from Europe's point of view. The destruction of Libya set off a chain reaction that affected other nearby countries, and also allowed a massive people-trafficking operation to be set up in the dysfunctional remains of Libya, which sent hundreds of thousands of migrants across the Med.

The French of course were leading the charge.
Regime change, but to what? To death and chaos and rampant jihadism.
That stuff is all good for business.
 
recedite said:
Defined Benefit?

It makes no difference to me, as a European, which warlord is in control of some rebel region in some sub-saharan desert country. I presume you're suggesting that Islamists need to be kept under control?
But IMO if the people are Muslims, and they want Islamist rule, what right have we to interfere?
In any case, interventionist policies have a disastrous record.
Libya, Syria, Iraq... all were ticking along quite nicely before the foreign military interventions.
Or maybe you mean the blacklads are not capable of governing themeselves? Do they need whitey to steer and guide them?

Libya was probably the worst intervention from Europe's point of view. The destruction of Libya set off a chain reaction that affected other nearby countries, and also allowed a massive people-trafficking operation to be set up in the dysfunctional remains of Libya, which sent hundreds of thousands of migrants across the Med.

The French of course were leading the charge.
Regime change, but to what? To death and chaos and rampant jihadism.
How would you know that ?
 
Varadkar is a bit like robinson, already with the eye on the next job either EU or UN. He is content to wreck our country with mass immigration and globalisation and use our troops to prove his credentials on the world stage.

Scumbag.

Scumbag.
 
TweetyBird said:
From Wikipedia, there are 18 EU and 4 non EU nations involved. Their purpose is training and advice to restore order to Mali since 2013. Further details here which of course contradict the fact free EU army rant of the OPs fake news. EUTM (Mali) | Current Missions | Overseas | Defence Forces
When the US organises a mission to "restore order" (regime change) to places like Iraq or Afghanistan it will usually invite along a few others to give it the impression of an "international coalition". Georgia usually volunteers for these, because it is desperate to move away from the Russian sphere of influence and into the EU and Nato sphere. Also its military is funded by the US.
So just because the likes of Georgia and Albania were invited along does not make this an international coalition.

This is a mission conceived in Brussels, at the behest of the French, which follows along similar lines to what the French army has been doing solo in the region for many decades. Controlling which warlords are in power in the French sphere of influence.
It is NOT a UN blue helmet peacekeeping mission, of the type Irish troops used to get involved in, when we were a neutral country.
These activities in the French controlled Sahel region are not any of our business.
 
Buchaill Dana said:
Dont bring facts into it. Only Irexit can fix this. Whatever tbis is.
And as noted in the exit plans, Irexit would remove Ireland's interest in a stable North Africa because it'll move the island more to the left of the ocean, thus making it safe from fleeing asylum seekers.
 
former wesleyan said:
UNSC 2071. That's their mandate.
Liar

UN Security Council
Resolution 2071

United Nations Security Council Resolution 2071 was unanimously adopted on 12 October 2012.[1] It related to the 2012 Northern Mali conflict and mandated that an actionable plan for military intervention be made by ECOWAS and the African Union within 45 days

or have we joined the Economic Union of West Africa too ? :roll:
 
Buchaill Dana said:
Dont bring facts into it. Only Irexit can fix this. Whatever tbis is.
Facts clearly being things you and Sync politically agree with , rather than actual "Facts" :roll: FFS!
 
