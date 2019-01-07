Taoiseach visits our lads in the EU Army, somewhere in Africa

TweetyBird said: restore order to Mali since 2013. Further details here which of course contradict the fact free EU army rant of the OPs fake news. From Wikipedia, there are 18 EU and 4 non EU nations involved. Their purpose is training and advice toto Mali since 2013. Further details here which of course contradict the fact free EU army rant of the OPs fake news. EUTM (Mali) | Current Missions | Overseas | Defence Forces Click to expand...

When the US organises a mission to "restore order" (regime change) to places like Iraq or Afghanistan it will usually invite along a few others to give it the impression of an "international coalition". Georgia usually volunteers for these, because it is desperate to move away from the Russian sphere of influence and into the EU and Nato sphere. Also its military is funded by the US.So just because the likes of Georgia and Albania were invited along does not make this an international coalition.This is a mission conceived in Brussels, at the behest of the French, which follows along similar lines to what the French army has been doing solo in the region for many decades. Controlling which warlords are in power in the French sphere of influence.It is NOT a UN blue helmet peacekeeping mission, of the type Irish troops used to get involved in, when we were a neutral country.These activities in the French controlled Sahel region are not any of our business.