Tax efficient Bono endorses Varadkar's UN seat bid

Last week it was revealed that a convicted criminal Michael Lowry has access to Leo Varadkar. Lowry was of course delighted at his own conviction and tried tor represent it as the release of the Birmingham 6. In the parallel universe that is new politics we now have another Irish man who lives in a bubble endorsing Dr Varadkar.Step forward Dutch tax resident Mr Bono, honorary Doctor of Law from UCC who thinks that Dr Varadkar is a great guy altogether. Bono has of course special access also to the Taoiseach having met with him early in the year to discuss the snooze fest for ego trippers which is Davos.Seems that if you're dodgy on tax then you'll get to meet with the Taoiseach, Great to see Leo shadow Bertie in more ways than one.