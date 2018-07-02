Tax efficient Bono endorses Varadkar's UN seat bid

Last week it was revealed that a convicted criminal Michael Lowry has access to Leo Varadkar. Lowry was of course delighted at his own conviction and tried tor represent it as the release of the Birmingham 6. In the parallel universe that is new politics we now have another Irish man who lives in a bubble endorsing Dr Varadkar.

Step forward Dutch tax resident Mr Bono, honorary Doctor of Law from UCC who thinks that Dr Varadkar is a great guy altogether. Bono has of course special access also to the Taoiseach having met with him early in the year to discuss the snooze fest for ego trippers which is Davos.

Seems that if you're dodgy on tax then you'll get to meet with the Taoiseach, Great to see Leo shadow Bertie in more ways than one.

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/politics/bono-pays-tribute-to-varadkar-and-coveney-at-new-york-concert-1.3550848
 


Yeah...

Bono is a hypocrite and a d!ck who doesn't pay tax where he should...

I think everyone gets it at this stage...

Not a fan myself but he has done a lot more for this country than the legions of tedious snivelling begrudgers who never miss an opportunity to have a go...

ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz................
 
Mr Bo******x (of the .01%) like to hang about with the 1% as he leaves them in the 1/2penny place as far as wealth(Net worth) is concerned.Us who belong to the 99% do not belong in the "Alice in Wonderland World " of mr Bo*******x and his ilk.any tax loophole is their concern and how to preserve their future and their successors future.
 
Spanner Island said:
Yeah...

Bono is a hypocrite and a d!ck who doesn't pay tax where he should...

I think everyone gets it at this stage...

Not a fan myself but he has done a lot more for this country than the legions of tedious snivelling begrudgers who never miss an opportunity to have a go...

ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz................
This.
 
That should read our bid for a UN Security Council seat.

We would all benefit from such a win.
 
2 shallow smug vacuous egotistical c-list arseholes desperate to prove to the world that they are "influencers" ..... whilst really being utterly irrelevant useful fools for the status quo and widely disliked

They have a lot in common ...but at least Bono can sing , giving him 1 talent more than Leo
 
SPN said:
That should read our bid for a UN Security Council seat.

We would all benefit from such a win.
Bertie made the same claims back in the day when he bought votes with promises to ensure Ireland spent 0.7% of GDP on foreign aid. What's the bet that Varadkar will spin the same line almost 20 years later?

How can membership of the UN Security Council benefit children in classrooms where we currently have a PTR well above the EU average or those on hospital waiting lists?
 
brughahaha said:
2 shallow smug vacuous egotistical c-list arseholes desperate to prove to the world that they are "influencers" .....

They have a lot in common ..
But they like each other and there's something to be said for that I suppose.

They're also both working very hard to make superficiality a quality to be proud of, credit where credit is due.
 
Spanner Island said:
Yeah...

Bono is a hypocrite and a d!ck who doesn't pay tax where he should...

I think everyone gets it at this stage...

Not a fan myself but he has done a lot more for this country than the legions of tedious snivelling begrudgers who never miss an opportunity to have a go...

ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz................
You just had a go there as well, get off the fence, don't admit he's a smooth criminal in one sentence and then try to exonerate him in the next.
 
He is being a BONOx
 
Herr Rommel said:
South Park got Bono dead on as a person.
Actually, the British comedy duo Hale and Pace did a hilarious skit of him years ago.

"people say I am a profit....well....who cares....as long as I make a prophet".
 
automaticforthepeople said:
Bertie made the same claims back in the day when he bought votes with promises to ensure Ireland spent 0.7% of GDP on foreign aid. What's the bet that Varadkar will spin the same line almost 20 years later?

How can membership of the UN Security Council benefit children in classrooms where we currently have a PTR well above the EU average or those on hospital waiting lists?
Whether or not we have a seat will make no difference whatsoever to children in classrooms etc.

Why would you even try and link the two?
 
automaticforthepeople said:
Last week it was revealed that a convicted criminal Michael Lowry has access to Leo Varadkar. Lowry was of course delighted at his own conviction and tried tor represent it as the release of the Birmingham 6. In the parallel universe that is new politics we now have another Irish man who lives in a bubble endorsing Dr Varadkar.

Step forward Dutch tax resident Mr Bono, honorary Doctor of Law from UCC who thinks that Dr Varadkar is a great guy altogether. Bono has of course special access also to the Taoiseach having met with him early in the year to discuss the snooze fest for ego trippers which is Davos.

Seems that if you're dodgy on tax then you'll get to meet with the Taoiseach, Great to see Leo shadow Bertie in more ways than one.

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/politics/bono-pays-tribute-to-varadkar-and-coveney-at-new-york-concert-1.3550848
I'm no fan of the man, but so far as I know he pays his taxes on his personal income in Ireland.
 
Still tryin* to help disadvantaged people in poor countries...what a bollix.
 
Does the UN have a Begrudgery Unit ? We could chair that.
 
