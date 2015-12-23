TD clogs up Printer in Leinster House with 85,000 Christmas Greetings in feed !

At point of posting on 8.20 on the morning of December 23rd I wrote the above Thread Title as tweeted and reflected that I could not get any further information at that time.

The tweet which was posted by Lucinda Creighton on her twitter stated that she could not get to use the Oireachtas printer due to one TD having it all to themselves printing no less that 85,000 Christmas greetings.

I asked WTF sends 85K Christmas greetings (at my expense)?

Some aspects of the tweet are correct:
(1) An order was placed for some 85,000 items by Michael Lowry.
(2) Those items were Christmas Cards.
(3) The order was refused at Houses of the Oireachtas.
(4) The printer was not 'clogged up' as title suggests.
(5) The printer may well have been 'clogged up' in the printing sometime previously of 73,000 for Senator Averil Power.

When media became involved, Ms. Averil Power came out to admit she printed 73,000 2016 Calenders at our expense via Houses of the Oireachtas.
She had, previously, in 2013, it is reported via twitter - see links below printed 80,000 Calenders for 2014.

I, for one, am glad of Creighton's tweet. It alerted us to those who abuse their powerful positions for their own gain.



Lucinda Creighton ‏@LCreighton 14 hrs14 hours ago Dublin City, Ireland

I couldn't get a constituency newsletter printed in Leinster House b/c one TD clogged up the printer with an order for 85000 Christmas cards
Who do you think that TD is?

Lucinda's twitter
https://twitter.com/LCreighton

Good to see its been retweeted 165 times; keep it up.


Will add to OP when name of TD comes available.



@Mods - placed on Elections forum as its pretty obvious the candidate is attempting to woo constituents in his/her area - upcoming election.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Edit @ 19.30 on 23rd December. Info was released via her twitter some five hours ago. Apologises for delay in updating ...... I was busy shopping!

Turns out the TD in question is : Averil Power.

The Publication: 2016 Calendars

Amount: 73,000.

AVERIL POWER HAS defended using in-house Oireachtas printing facilities to produce 73,000 calendars, insisting it’s not the same as printing Christmas cards.
The independent senator was responding to the Irish Times story which said she topped the list when it comes to the production of cards or calendars this year.
TDs and Senators are able to avail of the Oireachtas printing facilities to produce cards and other literature for their constituents.
Power said she did not know how much it cost to print her 2016 calendars but that a quote from a commercial printer indicated it would have cost her around €2,700.
Link:
http://www.thejournal.ie/averil-power-not-christmas-cards-2517618-Dec2015/

She has defended her actions via twitter by the following
My calendar has contact details for public services. I have never printed a single Christmas card in the Oireachtas.
Image of Calendar available here:
https://twitter.com/averilpower


Further info via her twitter

Senator Averil Power ‏@averilpower 5 hrs5 hours ago

My calendars were not posted. Delivery by volunteers & leaflet company cost €1080. Print cost €1869. Cost of print & distribution = €2949
Link:

https://twitter.com/averilpower

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Update:

Power has form on this

According to Gavan Reilly's twitter - in 2013 she printed 80,000 calenders which suggests she lost 7,000 friends, colleagues, clients, followers, prospective constituents, etc.
Averil Power got 80,000 of those calendars in late 2013, for which the materials cost the taxpayer €2,048.
Link:
https://twitter.com/gavreilly

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Update - 24th December at 8.00 a.m.

Irish Independent taking the heat off Averil today. Of course she is married to the Independent's Editor, Fionan Sheahen so there would be an interest in doing so. However, the item is newsworthy and sheds more light on the growing controversy. Those of you who suggested Lucinda got her facts wrong might like to apologise - the 85,000 is correct, as is the fact that it represents Christmas Cards. What a shower of parasites we have in Dail Eireann !

Article: Michael Lowry asked for 85,000 Christmas cards to be printed
The Tipperary representative says he was told the facility had a three-week backlog in the run-up to Christmas and as a result decided to get the cards printed locally at his own expense. Mr Lowry has said somebody is "causing mischief" after rumours began to circulate yesterday that he had placed the massive order
Link:
http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/politics/michael-lowry-asked-for-85000-christmas-cards-to-be-printed-34312491.html

greengoose2 said:
Just one printer in LH? What are the other 165 TD going to do? Barrett must step in immediately!
Sure it doesn't matter how many printers there are - I suspect there's no colour toner left anyway as O'Snodaigh does his annual pilferage.
 
greengoose2 said:
Just one printer in LH? What are the other 165 TD going to do? Barrett must step in immediately!
Hey gg; perhaps I should have worded the OP with more clarity and so I'll ask you the question - regardless of where this Printer is located within the confines of Leinster House

Do you think its appropriate that one TD sends out 85,000 Christmas Greetings at our expense in the run up to an election?

Is that number acceptable to you?
or would you draw the line at 100,000.

Also, I really want to know who the TD is.
 
Thanks Luc, that's REALLY helpful.

About 2 years ago, a junior in my place was running around giggling like a child because someone had made a screw up on the printer. I told them to grow up if they expected to stay.

In this case either alert the TD of the mistake/misuse, stop the job (Thus stopping the mistake/abuse) and then report it appropriately afterwards

Or just run about on Twitter like a ****ing idiot. Deffo makes you look like a party leader.
 
I'm gonna guess it was a Labour TD, for the crack like. They need all the help they can get - at the taxpayers' expense of course.
 
Maybe Lucinda got blind drunk at the social highlight of the season, the Renua Christmas party, and set the print run as part of a dare?

I propose a Commission of Investigation to get to the bottom of this vital issue
 
I've got a sneaking suspicion Senator Mary Louise O'Donnell is printing them, and sending them all to Vincent Brown.
 
Creighton was briefly on last night's Drivetime about the 85,000 Christmas cards being printed (by one un-named TD, alone) over two weeks at the expense of the taxpayer and holding up anyone else wanting to use the printer.

Then about a half hour later there was a statement from Leinster House denying it, saying everyone had to print their cards at their own expense. Haven't heard anything about it since.

I've just tried to find it on the player but there doesn't seem to be any trace of it.
 
Sync said:
Thanks Luc, that's REALLY helpful.

About 2 years ago, a junior in my place was running around giggling like a child because someone had made a screw up on the printer. I told them to grow up if they expected to stay.

In this case either alert the TD of the mistake/misuse, stop the job (Thus stopping the mistake/abuse) and then report it appropriately afterwards

Or just run about on Twitter like a ****ing idiot. Deffo makes you look like a party leader.
makes her look infinitely more statesperson like than the goms running the other parties.
 
HereWeGoAgain said:
Hey gg; perhaps I should have worded the OP with more clarity and so I'll ask you the question - regardless of where this Printer is located within the confines of Leinster House

Do you think its appropriate that one TD sends out 85,000 Christmas Greetings at our expense in the run up to an election?

Is that number acceptable to you?
or would you draw the line at 100,000.

Also, I really want to know who the TD is.
Of course that number is acceptable to me! It illustrates that someone has to load the feeder. Now that quantity would need 8 loadups, allowing for a fancy machine with a magazine holding approx 10,000 sheets of 80gsm plain paper. Can you imagine the number crunching if it was a heavier paper, 120 gsm, 180 or, heaven forbid, 240gsm?

It might even be an A3 printer. Imagine reams of paper scattered down the corridors. And that's just one freeloader...

Clearly, your lacking clarity OP may even end up in the Zoo for it's lack of clarity! Is that clear enough?
 
Who ever it is , would want to make him/her self known by the end of the day. Stories like these will grow and a FOI as already been submitted . 85 thousand cards and sent out for free . That is some amount of money with a stamp costing 70c
 
greengoose2 said:
Of course that number is acceptable to me! It illustrates that someone has to load the feeder. Now that quantity would need 8 loadups, allowing for a fancy machine with a magazine holding approx 10,000 sheets of 80gsm plain paper. Can you imagine the number crunching if it was a heavier paper, 120 gsm, 180 or, heaven forbid, 240gsm?

It might even be an A3 printer. Imagine reams of paper scattered down the corridors. And that's just one freeloader...

Clearly, your lacking clarity OP may even end up in the Zoo for it's lack of clarity! Is that clear enough?
I hadn't appreciated the depth of complexity involved in this scandal.

It is becoming ever more obvious that a mere Commission of Inquiry will be insufficient to get to the very root of this malaise. Nothing less than a full scale Judicial Tribunal will now suffice. Hopefully we will then be able to identify the culprit within the next 10-15 years.
 
tigerben said:
Who ever it is , would want to make him/her self known by the end of the day. Stories like these will grow and a FOI as already been submitted . 85 thousand cards and sent out for free . That is some amount of money with a stamp costing 70c
These magnificent collectors items are perhaps so artistic and valuable that they are being hand delivered. You can't always trust the post!
 
Cheap electioneering at public expense.
Who'll be first with the name?
We can eliminate Renua at this stage.
 
The local Renua hopeful for Carlow came canvassing in our area a few days ago, a smirking, self-centred fool who thinks he has it in the bag.

I had fun taunting his mindless minion on the doorstep... can't wait for the rest of them to show up over the next few months :)
 
Gibby said:
The local Renua hopeful for Carlow came canvassing in our area a few days ago, a smirking, self-centred fool who thinks he has it in the bag.

I had fun taunting his mindless minion on the doorstep... can't wait for the rest of them to show up over the next few months :)
Looks like you could do with a hobby. :)
 
It was Renua that brought it to public attention.

The TDs who were waiting in the queue with their own election material have had a lucky escape from public scrutiny.

Is Paddy Power offering odds on who it is?
 
