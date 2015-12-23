TD clogs up Printer in Leinster House with 85,000 Christmas Greetings in feed !



I couldn't get a constituency newsletter printed in Leinster House b/c one TD clogged up the printer with an order for 85000 Christmas cards

Turns out the TD in question is : Averil Power.



AVERIL POWER HAS defended using in-house Oireachtas printing facilities to produce 73,000 calendars, insisting it’s not the same as printing Christmas cards.

The independent senator was responding to the Irish Times story which said she topped the list when it comes to the production of cards or calendars this year.

TDs and Senators are able to avail of the Oireachtas printing facilities to produce cards and other literature for their constituents.

Power said she did not know how much it cost to print her 2016 calendars but that a quote from a commercial printer indicated it would have cost her around €2,700.

My calendar has contact details for public services. I have never printed a single Christmas card in the Oireachtas.



My calendars were not posted. Delivery by volunteers & leaflet company cost €1080. Print cost €1869. Cost of print & distribution = €2949

Averil Power got 80,000 of those calendars in late 2013, for which the materials cost the taxpayer €2,048.

The Tipperary representative says he was told the facility had a three-week backlog in the run-up to Christmas and as a result decided to get the cards printed locally at his own expense. Mr Lowry has said somebody is "causing mischief" after rumours began to circulate yesterday that he had placed the massive order

At point of posting on 8.20 on the morning of December 23rd I wrote the above Thread Title as tweeted and reflected that I could not get any further information at that time.The tweet which was posted by Lucinda Creighton on her twitter stated that she could not get to use the Oireachtas printer due to one TD having it all to themselves printing no less that 85,000 Christmas greetings.I asked WTF sends 85K Christmas greetings (at my expense)?Some aspects of the tweet are correct:(1) An order was placed for some 85,000 items by Michael Lowry.(2) Those items were Christmas Cards.(3) The order was refused at Houses of the Oireachtas.(4) The printer was not 'clogged up' as title suggests.(5) The printer may well have been 'clogged up' in the printing sometime previously of 73,000 for Senator Averil Power.When media became involved, Ms. Averil Power came out to admit she printed 73,000 2016 Calenders at our expense via Houses of the Oireachtas.She had, previously, in 2013, it is reported via twitter - see links below printed 80,000 Calenders for 2014.I, for one, am glad of Creighton's tweet. It alerted us to those who abuse their powerful positions for their own gain.Lucinda Creighton ‏@LCreighton 14 hrs14 hours ago Dublin City, IrelandLucinda's twitterGood to see its been retweeted 165 times; keep it up.Will add to OP when name of TD comes available.@Mods - placed on Elections forum as its pretty obvious the candidate is attempting to woo constituents in his/her area - upcoming election.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Edit @ 19.30 on 23rd December. Info was released via her twitter some five hours ago. Apologises for delay in updating ...... I was busy shopping!The Publication: 2016 CalendarsAmount: 73,000.Link:She has defended her actions via twitter by the followingImage of Calendar available here:Further info via her twitterSenator Averil Power ‏@averilpower 5 hrs5 hours agoLink:--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Update:Power has form on thisAccording to Gavan Reilly's twitter - in 2013 she printed 80,000 calenders which suggests she lost 7,000 friends, colleagues, clients, followers, prospective constituents, etc.Link:-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Update - 24th December at 8.00 a.m.Irish Independent taking the heat off Averil today. Of course she is married to the Independent's Editor, Fionan Sheahen so there would be an interest in doing so. However, the item is newsworthy and sheds more light on the growing controversy. Those of you who suggested Lucinda got her facts wrong might like to apologise - the 85,000 is correct, as is the fact that it represents Christmas Cards. What a shower of parasites we have in Dail Eireann !Article:Link: