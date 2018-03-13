Telford : Systematic mass organised Paedophilia gang rapes....

Spirit Of Newgrange
...and the associated cover-up by the usual suspects.
Favoured Ways to establish first contact with these vulnerable girls :
- Fast food outlets.
- Taxi firms.
- Running your own care home.
- get a referral from somebody in your gang.
It is now looking like the statistics from Rotherham/Rochdale will be overshadowed by this nightmarish story which is not playing out very much on many of the traditional news outlets.
"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for the good men to do nothing" Edmund Burke.
https://blogs.spectator.co.uk/2018/03/the-bbcs-shameful-silence-on-the-telford-sex-scandal/
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/5777071/telford-abuse-grooming-sex-gangs-victims/
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/level-student-victim-telford-grooming-12176841
https://www.shropshirestar.com/news/crime/2018/03/13/jailed-sexual-groomer-caught-at-telford-kfc-by-paedophile-hunters/
https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/midlands-news/victim-telford-grooming-gang-previously-14400725
