Telford : Systematic mass organised Paedophilia gang rapes....

Karloff said: It seems to be happening in an organised way in 'ethnic' communities. The ethnic tag also seems to be protecting the concealment of mass child abuse because in today's culture it is often worse for your career if you work in police, healthcare, social services - to be accused of racism than to ignore the abuse of children. If this continues it may even be considered virtuous one day to ignore cultural child abuse if exposing it is described as racist. If something is true it should be told, whether or not it is politically correct must be of less importance and this holds true not just for child abuse but many issues.

In the Rochdale case the excuse was made that nothing was done because if it became public knowledge it would lead to support for the BNP. So the decision was made to allow industrial scale rape of white girls by Muslim men instead. They threw those girls to the wolves. It had to be common knowledge in Muslim communities. Ask yourself this, if any of your male neighbours was having very young girls or groups of very young girls around to their home for parties, especially if there were groups of men there would you not notice it and would you not think it very odd?