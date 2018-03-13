Telford : Systematic mass organised Paedophilia gang rapes....

...and the associated cover-up by the usual suspects.

Favoured Ways to establish first contact with these vulnerable girls :
- Fast food outlets.
- Taxi firms.
- Running your own care home.
- get a referral from somebody in your gang.


It is now looking like the statistics from Rotherham/Rochdale will be overshadowed by this nightmarish story which is not playing out very much on many of the traditional news outlets.

"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for the good men to do nothing" Edmund Burke.

https://blogs.spectator.co.uk/2018/03/the-bbcs-shameful-silence-on-the-telford-sex-scandal/
.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/5777071/telford-abuse-grooming-sex-gangs-victims/
.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/level-student-victim-telford-grooming-12176841
.
https://www.shropshirestar.com/news/crime/2018/03/13/jailed-sexual-groomer-caught-at-telford-kfc-by-paedophile-hunters/
.
https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/midlands-news/victim-telford-grooming-gang-previously-14400725
 
Last edited:


Same old depressing story, every twat who cries racism at the drop of a hat contributes in their own small way to this culture.

We once again learn how, over the course of four decades, every arm of the state – including council staff, social workers and the police – allowed the mass gang-rape of children to go on in their town. And we learn – once again – how fear of accusations of ‘racism’ meant that the identities of the culprits were hidden and cases were not investigated.
the reality is management do not back up lower grades........who in turn don't have the confidence to bring it further......
 
I don't think this awful story is being supressed in fairness.
 
bob3344 said:
Same old depressing story, every twat who cries racism at the drop of a hat contributes in their own small way to this culture.
I've never been able to understand how they managed to class Islam as a race. Islamaphobia isn't a thing, it was coined by terrorists. Almost every single one of the bastards in all these pedophile gangs has been Muslim. That is the common denominator. Until it's acknowledged that Islam is at the root of it then nothing will happen to stop it. This is just the tip of the iceberg. Lily Allen stated that the girls would have been raped anyway if they hadn't been raped by Muslims. What kind of demented piece of filth even thinks like that?

Lily Allen: Grooming Gang Victims Would Have Been Raped 'By Somebody Else' if Muslims Were Absen
 
ger12 said:
I don't think this awful story is being supressed in fairness.
check BBC website and where you can find it.. somewhere under regional news. Check Irish Times website, no mentioning. Remember Austria Fritzl, all over it. But sadly in this case the perpetrators are not white and more importantly from a certain cultural religious group so it can not be mentioned.
 
drjimryan2 said:
the reality is management do not back up lower grades........who in turn don't have the confidence to bring it further......
People get promoted to management based on their support for multiculturalism. People who raise issues get sent on diversity awareness courses & their careers are stalled permanently.

MPs know what is going on but the muslim community votes as a bloc & doesn't care about non-muslim kids being raped. So the MPs do nothing.

Social workers watch children being picked up from care homes by middle aged pakistanis & decide the kids have simply made the decision to become prostitutes.

Nothing can be allowed to impede the progress of multiculturalism, certainly not working class white british children.
 
ger12 said:
I don't think this awful story is being supressed in fairness.
All these cases were suppressed for decades ger, that's the problem. People were going to social services and the police telling them what was going on and nothing was done because the girls were the type that nobody cares about and the police and social services weren't prepared to rock the PC boat. Sometimes these guys were pulling up outside schools in their taxis and collecting these girls to take them off and rape them. They seem to treat raping young girls as a hobby, something to do between delivering take out food or picking up passengers.
 
Lagertha said:
I've never been able to understand how they managed to class Islam as a race. Islamaphobia isn't a thing, it was coined by terrorists. Almost every single one of the bastards in all these pedophile gangs has been Muslim. That is the common denominator. Until it's acknowledged that Islam is at the root of it then nothing will happen to stop it. This is just the tip of the iceberg. Lily Allen stated that the girls would have been raped anyway if they hadn't been raped by Muslims. What kind of demented piece of filth even thinks like that?

Lily Allen: Grooming Gang Victims Would Have Been Raped 'By Somebody Else' if Muslims Were Absen
Lily Allen is just an attention seeking moron, no way on earth she'd say that about an ethnic minority child.

She cried her eyes out over Calais, claimed she'd take in some refugees & then was in the papers trying to evict a family from her million pound flat.

Working class whites are the only group its socially acceptable to disapprove of.
 
Lagertha said:
All these cases were suppressed for decades ger, that's the problem. People were going to social services and the police telling them what was going on and nothing was done because the girls were the type that nobody cares about and the police and social services weren't prepared to rock the PC boat. Sometimes these guys were pulling up outside schools in their taxis and collecting these girls to take them off and rape them. They seem to treat raping young girls as a hobby, something to do between delivering take out food or picking up passengers.
spot on, wonder how many #metoo feminists will go all twitter over this one?? Ah difficult of course.
 
It seems to be happening in an organised way in 'ethnic' communities. The ethnic tag also seems to be protecting the concealment of mass child abuse because in today's culture it is often worse for your career if you work in police, healthcare, social services - to be accused of racism than to ignore the abuse of children. If this continues it may even be considered virtuous one day to ignore cultural child abuse if exposing it is described as racist. If something is true it should be told, whether or not it is politically correct must be of less importance and this holds true not just for child abuse but many issues.
 
This is a total horror story and apparently Telford only has a small South Asian muslim community. Yet over 40 years, 1000 victims fell prey to grooming gangs.

In one case, a groomer burnt down the house of his 16 year old victim, killing her family as well.

I cannot believe the British are farting around detaining Brittany Pettibone & Martin Selner when they have this horror going on in their country.

Multiculturalism is an abomination. So people get a few Indian takeways in their town. Is it worth having their kids groomed and raped?
 
Lagertha said:
Sometimes these guys were pulling up outside schools in their taxis and collecting these girls to take them off and rape them. They seem to treat raping young girls as a hobby, something to do between delivering take out food or picking up passengers.
BBC once fired a radio presenter for requesting a non-asian taxi driver to pick up her daughter.
 
Karloff said:
It seems to be happening in an organised way in 'ethnic' communities. The ethnic tag also seems to be protecting the concealment of mass child abuse because in today's culture it is often worse for your career if you work in police, healthcare, social services - to be accused of racism than to ignore the abuse of children. If this continues it may even be considered virtuous one day to ignore cultural child abuse if exposing it is described as racist. If something is true it should be told, whether or not it is politically correct must be of less importance and this holds true not just for child abuse but many issues.
it already is in e.g. the Netherlands where imported child marriages are condoned.
 
I've just seen the headlines. Dozen of British celebrities are rallying to protest against the systematic rape of 1000s of these young women.

The White ribbons are being distributed and the colourful gowns for the next swánky celebrity shindig are being ditched for white ones.

Emotional acceptance speeches that tell the world about the plight of these women are being drafted at this very moment.



Nah.... just joking...


You knew that though, right?
 
1. this paedo story is massive
2. its getting very little coverage

3. the death of 90 year old Ken Dodd ( bless him ) has been very widely covered.

what happened to journalistic fairness ?
 
Karloff said:
It seems to be happening in an organised way in 'ethnic' communities. The ethnic tag also seems to be protecting the concealment of mass child abuse because in today's culture it is often worse for your career if you work in police, healthcare, social services - to be accused of racism than to ignore the abuse of children. If this continues it may even be considered virtuous one day to ignore cultural child abuse if exposing it is described as racist. If something is true it should be told, whether or not it is politically correct must be of less importance and this holds true not just for child abuse but many issues.
In the Rochdale case the excuse was made that nothing was done because if it became public knowledge it would lead to support for the BNP. So the decision was made to allow industrial scale rape of white girls by Muslim men instead. They threw those girls to the wolves. It had to be common knowledge in Muslim communities. Ask yourself this, if any of your male neighbours was having very young girls or groups of very young girls around to their home for parties, especially if there were groups of men there would you not notice it and would you not think it very odd?
 
