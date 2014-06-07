"Ten bombs in ten minutes": Battle of Midway, June 1942

owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
49,903
A battle two years before the Battle of Normandy helped make D-Day possible. It was a decisive turning point of the Second World War, a Stalingrad-at-sea, next only in importance to Stalingrad itself and Kursk.

At the Battle of Midway, a force that had endured a series of calamitous defeats for the first time turned the tables on its foes. That force was the US Navy which won a battle it had almost no right to win at all.

As Richard Overy points out, 1942 was the year the Axis could have won the war. Stalingrad lay ahead, while the Russians had won at Moscow, their Spring 1942 offensives were failures, and Hitler was able to launch a devastating assault to reach the Volga.

America's industrial might had not been brought to bear and no one knew how long that would take. Meanwhile, Hitler had the industrial strength of a continent from the Atlantic to the Donbas basin geared for war.

Japan has entered the war and in 6 months had "run wild", conquering Hong Kong, Malaya, Burma, the Philippines, Indonesia and half of New Guinea. They had more aircraft carriers and better aircraft than the Americans, and at the battle of the Coral Sea in May 1942 had sunk the USS Lexington and badly damaged the Yorktown, for the loss of one small aircraft carrier, the Shoho. Their well-trained pilots had bombed Pearl Harbour and sunk the British HMS Repulse, Prince of Wales and the British aircraft carrier Hermes off Ceylon.

For the western Allies, the US and Britain, 1942 was a battle to keep sea lanes open - the Battle of the Atlantic reached its peak, and in the Pacific Ocean the struggle was to maintain the link between the US and Australia, and the British route through the western Indian Ocean, where ships delivered aid to Russia through Iran.

The Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto needed one last battle against the Americans to destroy their fleet, and make them withdraw to the West Coast. The point he chose was Midway, a small island west of Hawaii. He conceived an operation to land troops to take the island, and force the Americans to sally out from Honolulu with their capital ships to come to its defence. That would bring them under the guns of the Japanese battleships, and the invincible aircraft of the Japanese Navy, led by Admiral Chuichi Nagumo who had commanded the carrier Task Force for the Pearl Harbour mission.


But the ambusher was about to become the ambushee. In one of the great decryption successes of all time, a US Navy team had cracked the Japanese Navy code and knew the Japanese plan in detail. They guessed Midway was the target designated only by the code AF. Midway broadcast en clair that its desalination plant had broken down. Sure enough, the codebreakers picked up a signal that teh desalination plant at AF had broken down.

The man on the spot was the C-in-C Pacific, Admiral Chester Nimitz, a son of German immigrants to Texas, who had spoken German was the language of his home until age 12. Nimitz did not hesitate - as John Keegan wrote, as Lincoln found Ulysses Grant, Roosevelt found Nimitz. Nimitz decided to fight.

As commander of one of the Task Forces with two aircraft carriers (apparently, the only two available) Enterprise and Hornet, he had the aggressive Admiral "Bull" Halsey, whose motto was "Kill Japs, kill Japs, then kill more Japs". But Halsey was ill, and on his recommendation the man selected was Admiral Raymond Spruance, an altogether more cerebral individual, who nickname was "Electric Brain" for his ability to think fast under pressure.

A second Task Force under Admiral Frank Fletcher consisted of the USS Yorktown which arrived in Pearl Harbour still badly damaged from the Coral Sea. Amazingly, teams of thousands of technicians and engineers swarmed over the ship for 72 hours and turned the aircraft carrier around to steam out towards Midway on May 25th, 1942. Spruance was already at "Point Luck" between Midway and Hawaii awaiting the Japanese approach. Fletcher was in overall command, but in practice Spruance seemed to make independent decisions for his Task Force.

So the Japanese approached, sending a (useless) diversionary attack north to the Aleutian Islands. Deceived by clever maskirovka (not a Russian monopoly), the Japanese thought that Enterprise and Hornet were in the South Pacific, and they thought they had sunk Yorktown at the Coral Sea. So perhaps they were over-confident, because they did outnumber the American aircraft carriers anyway, had better equipment and more experienced pilots.

The Americans still used bombers and torpedo planes that were obsolete compared to the Japanese models, and the US had nothing to equal the Zero, the Japanese fighter. US torpedoes had a high rate of failure - missing or not exploding.

But Japanese reconnaissance was poor - the submarines and seaplanes meant to carry it out were either late getting into place, or did not carry out their instructions efficiently. So they remained ignorant of the American presence and thought they had achieved surprise when they launched their first strikes on Midway on June 4th.

On the other hand, the Americans knew the rough positions of the Japanese aircraft carriers (Akagi, Soryu, Hiryu, Kaga, operating as a separate Task Force from Yamamoto's battleships) and detected them first, on the morning of June 4th.

Despite being at maximum range, Spruance decided to launch everything he had in order to achieve surprise, despite the risk to his pilots. "Electric Brain" judged (correctly) that once surprise was lost, the Americans would be at a disadvantage and it could not be long before Japanese spotter planes sighted the US fleet.

It was a fateful decision. The Japanese were refuelling their planes for another strike on Midway, and other returning planes were expected, when a report from a spotter plane told of American ships closer than they should be. Later still, the presence of at least one American aircraft carrier was confirmed.

The Japanese ships had easily beaten off land-based bombers and torpedo planes from Midway, and Nagumo decided to proceed deliberately - recover his planes returning from Midway, re-arm the departing planes for ship attack and sit it out. It was a decision that proved disastrous, though at first it seemed to work out alright.


The first American wave of torpedo bombers was destroyed by Japanese fighters and whatever torpedoes were launched missed their targets. Nagumo must have felt relief - his ships had beaten off all Americans attacks and the US ships were now open to the riposte of his re-armed and refuelled aircraft.

But the sacrifice of the torpedo bombers had not been in vain. The Japanese fighters had come down to a low altitude. At that precise moment, three squadrons of dive bombers appeared overhead (two from Enterprise, one from Yorktown) with a clear bombing run at the Japanese carriers, which were sitting ducks. Their hangars, decks and elevators were full of refuelling planes and the vapour of aviation spirit. Bombs were being loaded and unloaded on the decks.

Inside ten minutes, three of the Japanese aircraft carriers (Akagi, Soryu, Kaga) were blazing wrecks, beyond salvage, with heavy loss of life in crew and pilots. A stunned Nagumo was dragged from the bridge of the Akagi to a destroyer. His ship had been hit by only one bomb, but it went down an elevator shaft and the multiple explosions tore the guts out of the vessel.

Hiryu escaped the carnage, and launched two strikes on Yorktown that crippled the vessel and it had to be taken in tow. However, in the afternoon, squadrons from Enterprise found Hiryu and reduced her also to a blazing wreck.


In almost a postscript, a Japanese submarine struck Yorktown with a torpedo and the gallant vessel finally sank.

Spruance, sensibly, broke off the action. Yamamoto's battleships waited in vain for their prey, and eventually the Japanese fleet withdrew.

To the Japanese Navy, Midway was a shock from which they never really recovered. Naval historians agree that Yamamoto's strategy was right, and should have been pursued. In fact, the Americans were now down to two aircraft carriers, and the Japanese still had more. Another battle on more equal terms might have had the desired results.

Instead, the Japanese were drawn into a battle of attrition on land and sea in and around the island of Guadalcanal in the South Pacific. There were more naval battles and in the last of these, Hornet was sunk in October, but that was the last American [fleet] aircraft carrier sunk by the Japanese. The Japanese had withdrawn into a defensive mentality.

What happened afterwards is easily summarised. The Japanese built six more aircraft carriers, the American built over 90. Japanese pilot losses were irreplaceable, while the Americans rotated experienced crews back to the US to train new pilots. In the end, as one Japanese Admiral bitterly remarked, his Navy had more aircraft carriers than airplanes.

In the Aleutians, the Americans captured a Zero intact, and used it to produce one of the great airplanes of the war, the Hellcat fighter. The Japanese never improved on the Zero and they fell behind in aircraft design.

The following April Yamamoto met his end at the hands of the codebreakers, who deciphered a message of his visit to Bougainville. He was again ambushed, this time by American fighters, and he perished in his crashed airplane.

But Midway had significance not just for the Pacific, but for the Atlantic theatre as well. If Yamamoto had succeeded, and the Americans forced to withdraw major fleet elements from Hawaii, the war would have been turned on its head. The US devoted 70% of its resources to combating Germany, only 30% against Japan, much to the violent objections from Admiral King, the Chief of the Naval Staff in Washington.

If the Japanese had really threatened US sovereign territory, the US would probably have had to devote 60% of its resources in the Pacific, and have to start from a much more remote base of operations. The war would have lengthened, the tasks of the Allies made infinitely more difficult and their ability to support each other much reduced. It is hard to see D-Day happening in 1944 with that scenario.

Historians have found much to criticise in US operations, as well as the Japanese. Air attacks were badly co-ordinated, communications and staff-work was poor, American equipment was inferior. But, on June 4th, 1942, at least, God was an American. And an urban legend says that every time the US Naval Academy war-games the Battle of Midway, the Japanese side wins.

Edit: USS Hornet was not the last US aircraft carrier sank by the Japanese, though it was the last fleet carrier (joining Yorktown and Lexington). The escort carrier (a smaller class of ship) USS Gambier Bay was sunk by Japanese gunfire at the Battle of Leyte Gulf.

http://www.politics.ie/forum/history/231247-leyte-gulf-1944-historys-largest-sea-battle.html#post8554737
 
Last edited:


nonpartyboy

nonpartyboy

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 24, 2006
Messages
6,782
][video=youtube;b45D720gTaY]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b45D720gTaY[/video]
 
B

Bill

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 1, 2009
Messages
8,115
John Ford was there, made a documentary about it.
 
P Ryan

P Ryan

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 25, 2011
Messages
3,432
tbh I didn't realise Japan had more carriers than the US at any point.
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
49,903
Bill said:
John Ford was there, made a documentary about it.
Click to expand...
Ford was actually on Midway Island, and filmed the Japanese attacks.

He was honoured by the rank of honorary Admiral, I think, for his war work.

His courage contrasted with John Wayne, his major star, who unashamedly dodged military service when stars like Cary Grant and Jimmy Stewart volunteered. Apparently, it was not cowardice on Wayne's part - he seized an opportunity to shine when other major stars were absent from Hollywood. It is ironic that he should become the embodiment of macho American manhood.

I found this documentary made by Ford about Midway.

[video=youtube;MW8tQ_6dqS8]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MW8tQ_6dqS8[/video]​
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
49,903
P Ryan said:
tbh I didn't realise Japan had more carriers than the US at any point.
Click to expand...
The Japanese had two other fleet-class aircraft carriers, Shōkaku and Zuikaku, originally planned for the Midway operation, but the first was damaged at the Coral Sea, and the other had heavy losses in planes and crews.

With hindsight, the Japanese could have used Zuikaku with a composite group, but many of their pilots had been on continuous operations for six months and were exhausted.

Like all the fascist powers, the Japanese placed too much reliance on the personal courage, fanatacism and human endurance of its army and navy.

Coral Sea was a tactical victory for the Japanese, sinking a fleet carrier (Lexington) for the loss of a small carrier (Shoho), but it was a strategic defeat in that it hampered the Midway operation and their invasion force bound for Port Moresby, New Guinea was forced to turn back.

These were the first sea battles in which the opposing fleets never caught sight of each other.
 
B

Balaclava

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 21, 2013
Messages
597
P Ryan said:
tbh I didn't realise Japan had more carriers than the US at any point.
Click to expand...
When the Japs lost their carrier advantage and America started pumping out planes, ships, landing craft and submarines like sausages, their goose was cooked. It was only a matter of time before the U.S. closed in on the home islands and could bomb Japanese cities at will.
 
Honecker

Honecker

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 19, 2012
Messages
4,673
I disagree with the comments at the beginning of this thread especially "At the Battle of Midway, a force that had endured a series of calamitous defeats for the first time turned the tables on its foes. That force was the US Navy which won a battle it had almost no right to win at all."

If you look up a Carrier Battle the previous May called the "Battle of the Coral Sea" you will see that the US Navy was already getting the measure of the Japanese. The US Navy also had well trained sailors and pilots as well as good technology. While the scale of the Japanese defeat at Midway is remarkable, it's not correct to say it was completely unexpected for the Americans to repulse the Japanese attack.
 
B

Balaclava

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 21, 2013
Messages
597
Honecker said:
I disagree with the comments at the beginning of this thread especially "At the Battle of Midway, a force that had endured a series of calamitous defeats for the first time turned the tables on its foes. That force was the US Navy which won a battle it had almost no right to win at all."

If you look up a Carrier Battle the previous May called the "Battle of the Coral Sea" you will see that the US Navy was already getting the measure of the Japanese. The US Navy also had well trained sailors and pilots as well as good technology. While the scale of the Japanese defeat at Midway is remarkable, it's not correct to say it was completely unexpected for the Americans to repulse the Japanese attack.
Click to expand...
Knocking out the Jap carriers in the space of ten minutes just at the right moment when their decks were jammed with planes being fueled and loaded with bombs and torpedoes was blind luck.

Just as easily the American fleet might have been caught with their pants down.

For the defeat to come so swiftly and so spectacularly was a great psychological blow for the Japs and a massive morale boost for the Americans.

The American victory was never really in doubt when the US industrial machine got going but the Battle of Midway was the moment when the results paid off in spades.
 
Nebuchadnezzar

Nebuchadnezzar

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 15, 2011
Messages
11,273
@owed Good post but one minor criticism -

In the Aleutians, the Americans captured a Zero intact, and used it to produce one of the great airplanes of the war, the Hellcat fighter. The Japanese never improved on the Zero and they fell behind in aircraft design.
Click to expand...
The Aleutian Zero(which was the first flyable Zero captured by the Americans) did not have a major impact on the design of the Hellcat. It was captured in July '42, the first flight of the Hellcat prototype was in June '42 and its design had been largely finalised by that stage. It's significant value lay in its flyable condition whereby it could be used for mock dog fighting with American aircraft to assess their relative strengths and weaknesses and thereby to improve American tactics for countering the Zero in combat.
 
Last edited:
Nebuchadnezzar

Nebuchadnezzar

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 15, 2011
Messages
11,273
Balaclava said:
Knocking out the Jap carriers in the space of ten minutes just at the right moment when their decks were jammed with planes being fueled and loaded with bombs and torpedoes was blind luck.

Just as easily the American fleet might have been caught with their pants down.

For the defeat to come so swiftly and so spectacularly was a great psychological blow for the Japs and a massive morale boost for the Americans.

The American victory was never really in doubt when the US industrial machine got going but the Battle of Midway was the moment when the results paid off in spades.
Click to expand...
Lots of luck yes but not totally blind. The American commanders understood the importance of getting the first strike in first - they launched ASAP with whatever they had. Nagumo was still to some extent limited in his tactical handling by his battleship origins with an emphasis on launching concentrated attacks. I don't think that if Nagumo was in Spruance's or Fletcher's position that he would have launched an immediate strike. Likewise the American commanders would have been less likely to have been caught out with their decks cluttered with rearming, refuelling aircraft.
 
4

44percent

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 18, 2009
Messages
2,187
I think Spruance won the battle conclusively at sunset when he turned the US carriers away from the fleeing Japanese battleships. He knew that they would turn in the night and seek to destroy the carriers. The Japanese did turn but the Americans were not to be found. Great leadership which turned a war.
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
49,903
Honecker said:
I disagree with the comments at the beginning of this thread especially "At the Battle of Midway, a force that had endured a series of calamitous defeats for the first time turned the tables on its foes. That force was the US Navy which won a battle it had almost no right to win at all."

If you look up a Carrier Battle the previous May called the "Battle of the Coral Sea" you will see that the US Navy was already getting the measure of the Japanese. The US Navy also had well trained sailors and pilots as well as good technology. While the scale of the Japanese defeat at Midway is remarkable, it's not correct to say it was completely unexpected for the Americans to repulse the Japanese attack.
Click to expand...
Oh, do keep up.

The Coral Sea was a tactical victory for the Japanese, a strategic victory for the Americans. I said that above. Coral Sea has been talked about several times.

The US, with less carriers to start with, lost one more (Lexington), and had another badly damaged (Yorktown).

However, the US Navy kept Shokaku and Zaikaku out of the Midway operation and forced the Part Moresby invasion force to turn back.

At Midway, the most experienced and professional carrier fleet in the world was defeated by the second placed fleet, which had one carrier less and fought with inferior equipment.

The most experienced and successful naval air fleet commander in the world (Nagumo) was defeated by an Admiral who had never commanded a carrier force and was not an aviator (Spruance).

It was a delicate balance but American luck and Spruance's bold decision-making won out over Nagumo's deliberatation and adherance to procedures.
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
49,903
44percent said:
I think Spruance won the battle conclusively at sunset when he turned the US carriers away from the fleeing Japanese battleships. He knew that they would turn in the night and seek to destroy the carriers. The Japanese did turn but the Americans were not to be found. Great leadership which turned a war.
Click to expand...
Chester Nimitz and Raymond Spruance were far more important to the winning of the Pacific war than the prima donna Douglas MacArthur, but they are not well recognised outside the United States.
 
G

goosebump

Well-known member
Joined
May 23, 2008
Messages
4,940
Balaclava said:
Knocking out the Jap carriers in the space of ten minutes just at the right moment when their decks were jammed with planes being fueled and loaded with bombs and torpedoes was blind luck.
Click to expand...
I agree on that score.

Nimitz won the tactical battle at Midway, and may well have prevailed regardless of luck, but his planes were very much in the right place at the right time.

I don't really think Midway was the military turning point it is often portrayed as. The US had endless resources with which to defeat the Japanese, whose economic resources were already drying up by this point. The US Navy would have prevailed by sheer brute force. Between 1939 and 1945 they increased their active fleet from 394 to 6,084 vessels.

They built 20 new Fleet Aircraft carriers in 5 years, all of which were deployed in the Pacific.

US Ship Force Levels
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
49,903
goosebump said:
I agree on that score.

Nimitz won the tactical battle at Midway, and may well have prevailed regardless of luck, but his planes were very much in the right place at the right time.

I don't really think Midway was the military turning point it is often portrayed as. The US had endless resources with which to defeat the Japanese, whose economic resources were already drying up by this point. The US Navy would have prevailed by sheer brute force. Between 1939 and 1945 they increased their active fleet from 394 to 6,084 vessels.

They built 20 new Fleet Aircraft carriers in 5 years, all of which were deployed in the Pacific.

US Ship Force Levels
Click to expand...
Yes, but ... there is the question of timing. As Overy says, in 1942, the Axis could have won the war with victories in Russia, the Atlantic and the Pacific. In May, 1942, things were looking favourable for exactly that happening, leaving hindsight aside.

From a strategic point of view, the main enemy was Nazi Germany and Europe was the place where the USSR, the US and Britain could converge and crush Hitler first.

But if Yamamoto had captured Midway, and sank two out of three American carriers (instead of just one), Hawaii would have been vulnerable as a target for Japanese air power, and would have forced a withdrawal of major fleet elements to San Diego.

San Diego is an awful long way from Tokyo, and from the South Pacific islands and from Australia - it would have made the American path back to the Philippines much more difficult, and prolonged the war by a year at least. It would have meant less American ships available for the Battle of the Atlantic ... the ramifications are scary.

The US defeated Japan with 30% of its resources .. if Midway had been lost it might have taken 60%, and the war in Europe prolonged indefinitely.
 
G

GeneralTurgidson

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 13, 2013
Messages
472
owedtojoy said:
Chester Nimitz and Raymond Spruance were far more important to the winning of the Pacific war than the prima donna Douglas MacArthur, but they are not well recognised outside the United States.
Click to expand...
Agreed. You could say the same about the US Navy's contribution to victory in general. They managed to get the measure of and then outmatch the Japanese remarkably quickly, at a time when the Japanese were sweeping all before them.
 
owedtojoy

owedtojoy

Moderator
Joined
Feb 27, 2010
Messages
49,903
GeneralTurgidson said:
Agreed. You could say the same about the US Navy's contribution to victory in general. They managed to get the measure of and then outmatch the Japanese remarkably quickly, at a time when the Japanese were sweeping all before them.
Click to expand...
That is an excellent summary of the point of the whole thread.
 
Nebuchadnezzar

Nebuchadnezzar

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 15, 2011
Messages
11,273
owedtojoy said:
Oh, do keep up.

The Coral Sea was a tactical victory for the Japanese, a strategic victory for the Americans. I said that above. Coral Sea has been talked about several times.

The US, with less carriers to start with, lost one more (Lexington), and had another badly damaged (Yorktown).

However, the US Navy kept Shokaku and Zaikaku out of the Midway operation and forced the Part Moresby invasion force to turn back.

At Midway, the most experienced and professional carrier fleet in the world was defeated by the second placed fleet, which had one carrier less and fought with inferior equipment.

The most experienced and successful naval air fleet commander in the world (Nagumo) was defeated by an Admiral who had never commanded a carrier force and was not an aviator (Spruance).

It was a delicate balance but American luck and Spruance's bold decision-making won out over Nagumo's deliberatation and adherance to procedures.
Click to expand...
Interesting to contrast the reactions of both navies and commanders to the battle damage suffered at Coral Sea. Whereas the badly damaged Yorktown was (just about) fit for service for Midway, Shokaku sailed into Kure naval base ten days earlier than Yorktown arrived at Pearl Harbour and which much lesser damage yet the fleet's air commander, Captain Miwa, judged that she needed three months of repair works. Meanwhile her sister ship, the undamaged Zuikaku, had lost 40% of her aircrews and she sat unused during Midway. These two ships were Japan's most modern carriers at that time. If the Japanese had displayed the same urgency and drive that the Americans had expended in the repair of Yorktown then Nagumo might have had 5 or even 6 carriers instead of 4. The Japanese might still have lost several carriers but the Americans might well have lost all of theirs.

Another interesting point of contrast is the diffuse American command and deployment, 3 carriers making up 2 taskforces(Fletcher and Spruance) whereas the Japanese concentrated their 4 carriers into just 1(Nagumo). This division of force diffused the Japanese counter attack with Yorktown suffering destruction whilst the more distant Enterprise and Hornet were not hindered in their operations by any attacks. The Japanese command structure was excessively hierarchical whereas the American senior commanders were much more collegial in structure and manner and the Japanese concentration of their carriers into one formation reflected that fault.
 
Last edited:
Nebuchadnezzar

Nebuchadnezzar

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 15, 2011
Messages
11,273
owedtojoy said:
Yes, but ... there is the question of timing. As Overy says, in 1942, the Axis could have won the war with victories in Russia, the Atlantic and the Pacific. In May, 1942, things were looking favourable for exactly that happening, leaving hindsight aside.

From a strategic point of view, the main enemy was Nazi Germany and Europe was the place where the USSR, the US and Britain could converge and crush Hitler first.

But if Yamamoto had captured Midway, and sank two out of three American carriers (instead of just one), Hawaii would have been vulnerable as a target for Japanese air power, and would have forced a withdrawal of major fleet elements to San Diego.

San Diego is an awful long way from Tokyo, and from the South Pacific islands and from Australia - it would have made the American path back to the Philippines much more difficult, and prolonged the war by a year at least. It would have meant less American ships available for the Battle of the Atlantic ... the ramifications are scary.

The US defeated Japan with 30% of its resources .. if Midway had been lost it might have taken 60%, and the war in Europe prolonged indefinitely.
Click to expand...
Yes but I think you go too far in speculating that a Japanese win at Midway might have prolonged the war in Europe indefinitely. Prolonged for sure and the probable result of that would probably have been an Iron Curtain much further to the west. An undivided communist Germany? Italy? Greece maybe even France or a divided France? Perhaps no EU?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top