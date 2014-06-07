"Ten bombs in ten minutes": Battle of Midway, June 1942

A battle two years before the Battle of Normandy helped make D-Day possible. It was a decisive turning point of the Second World War, a Stalingrad-at-sea, next only in importance to Stalingrad itself and Kursk.At the Battle of Midway, a force that had endured a series of calamitous defeats for the first time turned the tables on its foes. That force was the US Navy which won a battle it had almost no right to win at all.As Richard Overy points out, 1942 was the year the Axis could have won the war. Stalingrad lay ahead, while the Russians had won at Moscow, their Spring 1942 offensives were failures, and Hitler was able to launch a devastating assault to reach the Volga.America's industrial might had not been brought to bear and no one knew how long that would take. Meanwhile, Hitler had the industrial strength of a continent from the Atlantic to the Donbas basin geared for war.Japan has entered the war and in 6 months had "run wild", conquering Hong Kong, Malaya, Burma, the Philippines, Indonesia and half of New Guinea. They had more aircraft carriers and better aircraft than the Americans, and at the battle of the Coral Sea in May 1942 had sunk theand badly damaged the, for the loss of one small aircraft carrier, the. Their well-trained pilots had bombed Pearl Harbour and sunk the Britishand the British aircraft carrieroff Ceylon.For the western Allies, the US and Britain, 1942 was a battle to keep sea lanes open - the Battle of the Atlantic reached its peak, and in the Pacific Ocean the struggle was to maintain the link between the US and Australia, and the British route through the western Indian Ocean, where ships delivered aid to Russia through Iran.The Japanese Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto needed one last battle against the Americans to destroy their fleet, and make them withdraw to the West Coast. The point he chose was Midway, a small island west of Hawaii. He conceived an operation to land troops to take the island, and force the Americans to sally out from Honolulu with their capital ships to come to its defence. That would bring them under the guns of the Japanese battleships, and the invincible aircraft of the Japanese Navy, led by Admiral Chuichi Nagumo who had commanded the carrier Task Force for the Pearl Harbour mission.But the ambusher was about to become the ambushee. In one of the great decryption successes of all time, a US Navy team had cracked the Japanese Navy code and knew the Japanese plan in detail. They guessed Midway was the target designated only by the code AF. Midway broadcastthat its desalination plant had broken down. Sure enough, the codebreakers picked up a signal that teh desalination plant at AF had broken down.The man on the spot was the C-in-C Pacific, Admiral Chester Nimitz, a son of German immigrants to Texas, who had spoken German was the language of his home until age 12. Nimitz did not hesitate - as John Keegan wrote, as Lincoln found Ulysses Grant, Roosevelt found Nimitz. Nimitz decided to fight.As commander of one of the Task Forces with two aircraft carriers (apparently, the only two available)and, he had the aggressive Admiral "Bull" Halsey, whose motto was "Kill Japs, kill Japs, then kill more Japs". But Halsey was ill, and on his recommendation the man selected was Admiral Raymond Spruance, an altogether more cerebral individual, who nickname was "Electric Brain" for his ability to think fast under pressure.A second Task Force under Admiral Frank Fletcher consisted of thewhich arrived in Pearl Harbour still badly damaged from the Coral Sea. Amazingly, teams of thousands of technicians and engineers swarmed over the ship for 72 hours and turned the aircraft carrier around to steam out towards Midway on May 25th, 1942. Spruance was already at "Point Luck" between Midway and Hawaii awaiting the Japanese approach. Fletcher was in overall command, but in practice Spruance seemed to make independent decisions for his Task Force.So the Japanese approached, sending a (useless) diversionary attack north to the Aleutian Islands. Deceived by clever(not a Russian monopoly), the Japanese thought thatandwere in the South Pacific, and they thought they had sunkat the Coral Sea. So perhaps they were over-confident, because they did outnumber the American aircraft carriers anyway, had better equipment and more experienced pilots.The Americans still used bombers and torpedo planes that were obsolete compared to the Japanese models, and the US had nothing to equal the Zero, the Japanese fighter. US torpedoes had a high rate of failure - missing or not exploding.But Japanese reconnaissance was poor - the submarines and seaplanes meant to carry it out were either late getting into place, or did not carry out their instructions efficiently. So they remained ignorant of the American presence and thought they had achieved surprise when they launched their first strikes on Midway on June 4th.On the other hand, the Americans knew the rough positions of the Japanese aircraft carriers (, operating as a separate Task Force from Yamamoto's battleships) and detected them first, on the morning of June 4th.Despite being at maximum range, Spruance decided to launch everything he had in order to achieve surprise, despite the risk to his pilots. "Electric Brain" judged (correctly) that once surprise was lost, the Americans would be at a disadvantage and it could not be long before Japanese spotter planes sighted the US fleet.It was a fateful decision. The Japanese were refuelling their planes for another strike on Midway, and other returning planes were expected, when a report from a spotter plane told of American ships closer than they should be. Later still, the presence of at least one American aircraft carrier was confirmed.The Japanese ships had easily beaten off land-based bombers and torpedo planes from Midway, and Nagumo decided to proceed deliberately - recover his planes returning from Midway, re-arm the departing planes for ship attack and sit it out. It was a decision that proved disastrous, though at first it seemed to work out alright.The first American wave of torpedo bombers was destroyed by Japanese fighters and whatever torpedoes were launched missed their targets. Nagumo must have felt relief - his ships had beaten off all Americans attacks and the US ships were now open to the riposte of his re-armed and refuelled aircraft.But the sacrifice of the torpedo bombers had not been in vain. The Japanese fighters had come down to a low altitude. At that precise moment, three squadrons of dive bombers appeared overhead (two from, one from) with a clear bombing run at the Japanese carriers, which were sitting ducks. Their hangars, decks and elevators were full of refuelling planes and the vapour of aviation spirit. Bombs were being loaded and unloaded on the decks.Inside ten minutes, three of the Japanese aircraft carriers () were blazing wrecks, beyond salvage, with heavy loss of life in crew and pilots. A stunned Nagumo was dragged from the bridge of theto a destroyer. His ship had been hit by only one bomb, but it went down an elevator shaft and the multiple explosions tore the guts out of the vessel.escaped the carnage, and launched two strikes onthat crippled the vessel and it had to be taken in tow. However, in the afternoon, squadrons fromfoundand reduced her also to a blazing wreck.In almost a postscript, a Japanese submarine struckwith a torpedo and the gallant vessel finally sank.Spruance, sensibly, broke off the action. Yamamoto's battleships waited in vain for their prey, and eventually the Japanese fleet withdrew.To the Japanese Navy, Midway was a shock from which they never really recovered. Naval historians agree that Yamamoto's strategy was right, and should have been pursued. In fact, the Americans were now down to two aircraft carriers, and the Japanese still had more. Another battle on more equal terms might have had the desired results.Instead, the Japanese were drawn into a battle of attrition on land and sea in and around the island of Guadalcanal in the South Pacific. There were more naval battles and in the last of these,was sunk in October, but that was the last American [fleet] aircraft carrier sunk by the Japanese. The Japanese had withdrawn into a defensive mentality.What happened afterwards is easily summarised. The Japanese built six more aircraft carriers, the American built over 90. Japanese pilot losses were irreplaceable, while the Americans rotated experienced crews back to the US to train new pilots. In the end, as one Japanese Admiral bitterly remarked, his Navy had more aircraft carriers than airplanes.In the Aleutians, the Americans captured a Zero intact, and used it to produce one of the great airplanes of the war, the Hellcat fighter. The Japanese never improved on the Zero and they fell behind in aircraft design.The following April Yamamoto met his end at the hands of the codebreakers, who deciphered a message of his visit to Bougainville. He was again ambushed, this time by American fighters, and he perished in his crashed airplane.But Midway had significance not just for the Pacific, but for the Atlantic theatre as well. If Yamamoto had succeeded, and the Americans forced to withdraw major fleet elements from Hawaii, the war would have been turned on its head. The US devoted 70% of its resources to combating Germany, only 30% against Japan, much to the violent objections from Admiral King, the Chief of the Naval Staff in Washington.If the Japanese had really threatened US sovereign territory, the US would probably have had to devote 60% of its resources in the Pacific, and have to start from a much more remote base of operations. The war would have lengthened, the tasks of the Allies made infinitely more difficult and their ability to support each other much reduced. It is hard to see D-Day happening in 1944 with that scenario.Historians have found much to criticise in US operations, as well as the Japanese. Air attacks were badly co-ordinated, communications and staff-work was poor, American equipment was inferior. But, on June 4th, 1942, at least, God was an American. And an urban legend says that every time the US Naval Academy war-games the Battle of Midway, the Japanese side wins.Edit:was not the last US aircraft carrier sank by the Japanese, though it was the last fleet carrier (joiningand). The escort carrier (a smaller class of ship)was sunk by Japanese gunfire at the Battle of Leyte Gulf.