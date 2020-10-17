Term limits on senior cabinet ministers

For decades,there has been considerable advocacy of term limits in US politics, although no US state has adopted them for all politicians. Typical arguments for limits are that politicians lose touch with their constituents after a certain number of years in elected office and that new politicians would bring new and improved policies to government. The main arguments against limits are that voters would lose favourite politicians and that the government would lose institutional memory-the collective long term experience needed for efficient government.

In my opinion,a key argument for limits would be to prevent the serious flaws of governance when politicians cling to power by engaging in short termist populism and pandering to vested interests in Irish society.

A blanket term limit of a fixed number of years,say 16 years, needn't be the only constitutional option. The limits could apply to the party or parties in power only or different time limits could apply to those in power and the political opposition, say 16 years for the former and 24 years for the latter.

Since a few senior ministers control the levers of power, they are under the most pressure to engage in populism and pandering to vested interests. Maybe term limits for senior ministers alone would suffice. A term limit that has worked well is the two four year terms of the US president. If there were gradual changes to senior ministers, an eight year limit wouldn't suddenly deprive the government of key leaders.