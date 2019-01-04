Thatcher Rejected Portlaoise Solution For Long Kesh. The Hunger Strikes Followed.

TruthInTheNews
Secret Government files reveal that Thatcher rejected Irish Government suggestions for a Portlaoise solution to the Long Kesh IRA POW issue.
IRA prisoners in Long Kesh enjoyed prisoner of war status until 1976 when Thatcher implemented a policy of criminalisation starting with attempts to make POWs wear prison uniforms. Some refused and went naked rather than wear the uniform. They were given blankets instead and the protest became known as the blanket protest. The blanket protest developed into hunger strikes when other privileges such as exemption from prison work, free association within segregated IRA prisons wings and recognition of IRA authority over IRA prisoners were withdrawn.
The Irish Government avoided confrontation with IRA prisoners in Portlaoise by granting these privileges. It suggested Thatcher do the same. She refused and ten hunger strikers died. Thatcher eventually relented and restored POW status to IRA prisoners but the damage was done. Support for the IRA surged.
Thatchers refusal to negotiate with the hunger strikers was born of the Tory strategy of refusing to negotiate with the IRA, something that will be seen as Thatcher's biggest failure. This policy was abandoned under Major. The policy was an unmitigated disaster and the primary reason why the war in the North lasted so long. It also exposes a British tendency towards intransigence and a refusal to take advice, something we are seeing again in the Brexit negotiations.
