  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
    Misinformation and/or conspiracy theories about this topic, even if intended as humor, will not be tolerated!

Thatcher Rejected Portlaoise Solution For Long Kesh. The Hunger Strikes Followed.

T

TruthInTheNews

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 10, 2016
Messages
1,543
Secret Government files reveal that Thatcher rejected Irish Government suggestions for a Portlaoise solution to the Long Kesh IRA POW issue.

IRA prisoners in Long Kesh enjoyed prisoner of war status until 1976 when Thatcher implemented a policy of criminalisation starting with attempts to make POWs wear prison uniforms. Some refused and went naked rather than wear the uniform. They were given blankets instead and the protest became known as the blanket protest. The blanket protest developed into hunger strikes when other privileges such as exemption from prison work, free association within segregated IRA prisons wings and recognition of IRA authority over IRA prisoners were withdrawn.

The Irish Government avoided confrontation with IRA prisoners in Portlaoise by granting these privileges. It suggested Thatcher do the same. She refused and ten hunger strikers died. Thatcher eventually relented and restored POW status to IRA prisoners but the damage was done. Support for the IRA surged.

Thatchers refusal to negotiate with the hunger strikers was born of the Tory strategy of refusing to negotiate with the IRA, something that will be seen as Thatcher's biggest failure. This policy was abandoned under Major. The policy was an unmitigated disaster and the primary reason why the war in the North lasted so long. It also exposes a British tendency towards intransigence and a refusal to take advice, something we are seeing again in the Brexit negotiations.
 
L

Levellers

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 30, 2011
Messages
14,823
The withdrawal of political status from the political prisoners was undertaken by the Labour government under Merlyn Rees and the despicable Roy Mason.
 
S

SideysGhost

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 30, 2009
Messages
17,360
The Feakle Talks between the IRA and Northern Protestant clergy (with the knowledge of the British Government) took place in December 1974 in Co Clare. The talks broke down when hundreds of Irish Army and Garda Special branch raided the hotel on the orders of Conor Cruise O'Brien who was a Minister in the FG/Lab government of the time.

Two years later from Dec 76 to June 77, talks between the IRA and Loyalist paramilitaries were held in Paris, chaird by Sean MacBride and Desmond Boal. One again these talks were deliberately destroyed by...Conor Cruise O'Brien.

In 1981 the OP shows how Thatcher deliberately wound up tensions to prolong the conflict.

In 1988 talks between the IRA and UVF broke down because of interference by the NIO, RUC and DUP.

There are elements in both governments and on both sides of the border who never wanted peace. Those elements still exist, and are still trying to roll back the GFA and return the island to a state of armed conflict. They see Brexit as an opportunity to be exploited, to get back to "the good old days".

Yet still we have an endless parade of mindless morons on p.ie who parrot the long-debunked, totally discredited O'Brien/Harris/RTE fantasy alternative version of the history of the Troubles, whine that we are being nassty to the nice saintly British, and advocate Irexit.

Not. Got. A. Clue.
 
D

derryman

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 17, 2011
Messages
10,925
SideysGhost said:
The Feakle Talks between the IRA and Northern Protestant clergy (with the knowledge of the British Government) took place in December 1974 in Co Clare. The talks broke down when hundreds of Irish Army and Garda Special branch raided the hotel on the orders of Conor Cruise O'Brien who was a Minister in the FG/Lab government of the time.

Two years later from Dec 76 to June 77, talks between the IRA and Loyalist paramilitaries were held in Paris, chaird by Sean MacBride and Desmond Boal. One again these talks were deliberately destroyed by...Conor Cruise O'Brien.

In 1981 the OP shows how Thatcher deliberately wound up tensions to prolong the conflict.

In 1988 talks between the IRA and UVF broke down because of interference by the NIO, RUC and DUP.

There are elements in both governments and on both sides of the border who never wanted peace. Those elements still exist, and are still trying to roll back the GFA and return the island to a state of armed conflict. They see Brexit as an opportunity to be exploited, to get back to "the good old days".

Yet still we have an endless parade of mindless morons on p.ie who parrot the long-debunked, totally discredited O'Brien/Harris/RTE fantasy alternative version of the history of the Troubles, whine that we are being nassty to the nice saintly British, and advocate Irexit.

Not. Got. A. Clue.
Click to expand...

I disagree,
With the not got a clue bit, they have an agenda, as did CCoB.
 
P

PBP voter

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 18, 2015
Messages
9,467
Collins didn't surrender to the IRA.
De Valera didn't surrender to the IRA.
Liverpool FC Rangers FC English rugby team etc didn't surrender to the IRA.
 
McTell

McTell

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 16, 2012
Messages
8,860
TruthInTheNews said:
Secret Government files reveal that Thatcher rejected Irish Government suggestions for a Portlaoise solution to the Long Kesh IRA POW issue. ///

Thatchers refusal to negotiate with the hunger strikers was born of the Tory strategy of refusing to negotiate with the IRA, something that will be seen as Thatcher's biggest failure. This policy was abandoned under Major. The policy was an unmitigated disaster and the primary reason why the war in the North lasted so long. It also exposes a British tendency towards intransigence and a refusal to take advice, something we are seeing again in the Brexit negotiations.
Click to expand...


Umm, no, the rest of us out here think the end was more to do with the collapse of the Ussr in the late 1980s?

Gorbachev and Bush agreed that apartheid would be supported no longer in South Africa; PLO and IRA not supported by "friends" of the Ussr.

Only a small minority here and in the north supported the notion of a "war" that would end up with us like cuba, and might even pull Nato down on our heads. All the rest was pub talk. Most of us didn't buy into it then, and so why should anyone now?
 
P

PBP voter

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 18, 2015
Messages
9,467
SideysGhost said:
The Feakle Talks between the IRA and Northern Protestant clergy (with the knowledge of the British Government) took place in December 1974 in Co Clare. The talks broke down when hundreds of Irish Army and Garda Special branch raided the hotel on the orders of Conor Cruise O'Brien who was a Minister in the FG/Lab government of the time.

Two years later from Dec 76 to June 77, talks between the IRA and Loyalist paramilitaries were held in Paris, chaird by Sean MacBride and Desmond Boal. One again these talks were deliberately destroyed by...Conor Cruise O'Brien.

In 1981 the OP shows how Thatcher deliberately wound up tensions to prolong the conflict.

In 1988 talks between the IRA and UVF broke down because of interference by the NIO, RUC and DUP.

There are elements in both governments and on both sides of the border who never wanted peace. Those elements still exist, and are still trying to roll back the GFA and return the island to a state of armed conflict. They see Brexit as an opportunity to be exploited, to get back to "the good old days".

Yet still we have an endless parade of mindless morons on p.ie who parrot the long-debunked, totally discredited O'Brien/Harris/RTE fantasy alternative version of the history of the Troubles, whine that we are being nassty to the nice saintly British, and advocate Irexit.

Not. Got. A. Clue.
Click to expand...

Peace happened because the IRA gave up on a UI.
 
between the bridges

between the bridges

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2011
Messages
46,453
TruthInTheNews said:
Secret Government files reveal that Thatcher rejected Irish Government suggestions for a Portlaoise solution to the Long Kesh IRA POW issue.

IRA prisoners in Long Kesh enjoyed prisoner of war status until 1976 when Thatcher implemented a policy of criminalisation starting with attempts to make POWs wear prison uniforms.
Click to expand...

Well tis a bad day when ye learn nothing new, there was moi thinking labour were in power in 1976...
 
Toland

Toland

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 26, 2008
Messages
63,162
Website
www.aggressive-secularist.com
PBP voter said:
Peace happened because the IRA gave up on a UI.
Click to expand...

Peace happened because the provo leadership belatedly realised that their campaign was counterproductive to their ultimate objective, and changed policy. All the hullabaloo around this decision was effectively little more than the IRA's relatively successful efforts to leverage immediate benefits from their change of policy.
 
A

Antóin Mac Comháin

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 18, 2017
Messages
4,373
Last edited:
Last edited:
owedtojoy said:
That just betrays a total ignorance of Gulag conditions.

In the Curragh, the No 2 Camp for German Internees was a positive Paradise - so much so, that some Germans married locally after the war. Ivan Denisovitch would have died happy in the Curragh - and the camp he lived in was a relatively benign one from the Khrushchev era.
Click to expand...

Antóin Mac Comháin said:
I don't know too much about the Gulags or the Russian Revolution to comment too much, but it's hard not to notice the comparison and the parallel's in the repression of 'thought', and indeed between both of them and the Industrial Schools, the Reformatory Schools and the Laundries.
Click to expand...

Antóin Mac Comháin said:
"As a young man, Kevin had joined the IRA in Cork and was interned during the early 1940s. Gerry Higgins told me that, following the invasion of the Soviet Union in June 1941, Kevin Neville heeded the advice of leading socialist figures and sought and received parole from the Curragh Camp, going on to join the RAF. The advice given at the time was that all able bodied socialists should join the armies of the Allied forces in the fight against fascism and in defence of the Soviet Union." - Kevin Neville | Rebel Cork's Fighting Story
Click to expand...

Antóin Mac Comháin said:
The Germans would have faced a formidable opposition if they had invaded Ireland. Indeed, the Irish Army would have defeated them in a sustained guerrilla campaign led by the 26th Battalion staffed by men such as Vinny Byrne as Chief-Of-Staff, Tom Barry as Director-Of-Intelligence, Seán Cronin as Officer-In-Command of the Southern Divisions and Connie Green as Officer-In-Command of the Northern Divisions.
Click to expand...

Link: The Curragh internees, 1921-24: from defiance to defeat

- During the civil war, internment powers were first resorted to out of strategic military necessity, and later as a counter-insurgency tool primarily designed to take republican activists out of circulation. Eventually, these powers were used on a scale which was approximately three times greater than that used by the British under R.O.I.A

- In the first six months of 1921 a considerable number of I.RA Volunteers were arrested by the Crown Forces. Numbers interned rose from 1,478 for the week ending 17 January, to 2,569 for the week ending 21 March, and 4,454 for the week ending 16 July.

- On 1 July 1923 the number of republican prisoners in the Free State was officially estimated as 11,316. In the immediate aftermath of the civil war, the government became concerned that the use of internment might be illegal, particularly as the Free State constitution neither expressly permitted nor forbade it. In order to hold the internees while a state of war no longer existed, a special act, the Public Safety (Emergency Powers) Act, was passed in August 1923.

- During the period when the British controlled the Curragh Internment Camp (1921) there were no fatalities among the republican prisoners. However, during 1922-24, at least seventeen republican prisoners died – seven were executed by firing squad; four died of ‘ill-treatment’ or ‘neglect’; three died on hunger-strike, two were shot ‘trying to escape,’ while another was deliberately murdered. The December 1922 executions, of seven men from Kildare, in the Curragh Camp were the largest single executions conducted between 1916 and 1923.

Antóin Mac Comháin said:
Historical revisionism and repression has resulted in the loss of this crucial aspect of our colonial history, which in turn, like a wisp of time trapped in a conflict from a bygone age, has led to confusion in our understanding of our own past, and ignorance of how it continues to inform our present and future material reality:
Click to expand...

Link; Report of the Commission to Inquire into Child Abuse 2009.

Antóin Mac Comháin said:
Pat Tierney...

View attachment 24454

Street poet and activist, Pat Tierney, candidly explored the trauma and abuse he experienced as a child in Industrial Schools.


Pat Tierney can perhaps be seen as a pioneering figure in terms of his activism, the nature of his public performances, and his willingness to openly discuss aspects of Irish life and experience that, in the early 1990s, were still largely unexplored, if not taboo. His 1993 memoir remains his most substantial literary monument."

See: The Moon on his Back - OnEdgeStreet
Click to expand...

Antóin Mac Comháin said:
Effectively what the Breen Report says is that 60% of addicts can trace a relative back through the first documented group of 107 addicts in the early 70's, right back to the Industrial School System.
Click to expand...

Conditions in the Curragh were different between 1922-1924 and 1942, and indeed it seems, the pill was worse than the disease, insofar as numbers for the Internment Camps and the Industrial Schools are concerned. Under-16's did carry out forced manual labour in the latter.

*I thought the name was a dead give-away.*
 
A

Antóin Mac Comháin

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 18, 2017
Messages
4,373
Last edited:
Last edited:
A brief overview of the history of Internment and Irish Hunger Strikers - Part - 2

In September 1913 James Connolly went on Hunger Strike following his arrest and imprisonment for attending a public demonstration in support of labor strikes. Within a week he was released setting a precedent and example, not alone for Irish Socialists and Republicans, but indeed for Freedom Fighters and oppressed people throughout the globe, ranging from pacifists such as Mahatma Gandhi on the one hand, who underwent more than 17 Hunger Strikes against the British colonial regime in India, and on the other, although it was a tactic which Nelson Mandela personally opposed, it became a weapon of resistance for imprisoned Physical Force Nationalists in the ANC in South Africa.

On September 25th, 100 years ago, Tomás Pádraig Ághas, Thomas Patrick Ashe, became the first Irish Nationalist to die on Hunger Strike from force feeding. Ashe was the first of 23 Irish Republicans who would die as a direct result of Hunger Striking, becoming one of more than 150 Republican Volunteers from County Kerry who paid the ultimate price between the 1916 Easter Rising, the War of Independence, the Civil War and the conflict with Britain which continued in the following decades.

Born on the 12 January 1885, in Lispole, County Kerry, during his brief life Ashe was a member of the GAA, the Gaelic League, President of the Irish Republican Brotherhood as well as being a founding member of the Irish Volunteers. He spent the last years of his life before his death teaching children. Ashe Commanded the Fingal Battalion of the Irish Volunteers during the 1916 Easter Rising, leading a force of 60-70 men which engaged regular full-time professional British soldiers around north County Dublin and the borders of County Meath, where they won a major morale-boosting battle in Ashbourne against a numerically superior force, capturing a significant quantity of arms, killing eleven enemy troops and losing only two Republican volunteers.

In August 1917, Ashe was arrested and charged after making a seditious speech during an anti-conscription meeting in Ballinalee, County Longford, where Michael Collins had also been speaking. Sentenced to two years hard labour he was detained at the Curragh, County Kildare, before being transferred to Mountjoy Prison in Dublin where he joined a Hunger Strike which commenced on the 20th of September seeking Prisoner Of War status. After ten day, on the 29th of September, the prisoners were told that they would be treated as POW's and accorded POW Rights, and the strike was then called off. At the subsequent inquest into his death, the jury condemned the prison staff for the "inhuman and dangerous operation performed on the prisoner, and other acts of unfeeling and barbaric conduct".

1920 Hunger Strike

During the War of Independence, commonly known as the Tan War, the British Government had withdrawn the political status which had been won after the death of Thomas Ashe in 1917. On the 11th of August 1920, a mass strike was once again initiated, beginning in Cork Jail, when 60 IRA volunteers, most of whom were held without charge or trial, demanded reinstatement of political status and release from prison. The British had hardened their attitude against political status following a strike in April, opting to risk the deaths of prisoners rather than make concessions. Three of those prisoners were Michael Fitzgerald, Terence MacSwiney and Joseph Murphy. Michael Fitzgerald was the first of the three to die on the 17th of October after 67 days on Hunger Strike. Terence MacSwiney was elected as the Sinn Féin Lord Mayor of Cork during the War of Independence, had been arrested by the British on charges of sedition and imprisoned in Brixton Prison in England. He died on the 25th of October, after 74 days on Hunger Strike. Joseph Murphy also died on the 25th of October, on the same day as MacSwiney. The strikes continued for a further three weeks, and following a request from Arthur Griffith, acting President of the Irish Republic, the remaining nine prisoners on ended their fast on 12 November 1920.

1923 Civil War Hunger Strike

''We are not going to force feed you, but if you die we won't waste coffins on you. You will be put in orange boxes and you will be buried in unconsecrated ground.'' - Ernest Blythe.

Although the Irish Civil War had officially ended on the 24th of May, 1923, the Irish State continued it's personal vendetta against Republicans. Earlier in the year in February 1923, several members of Cumann na mBan, including Mary and Annie MacSwiney, Lily Brennan and Nellie Ryan, sister-in-law of the Free State's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister Richard Mulcahy embarked on a Hunger Strike which lasted for 34 days. They were protesting against the inhuman prison conditions, bad food, and the fact that they were imprisoned without trial. The strikes indirectly led to the death of at least one young lady, May Zambra, who was only 17 years of age when she went on Hunger Strike and 23 years of age when she died six years later due to ill-health. Two more Hunger Strikers, Dan Downey, 10 June 1923 and Joe Witty, 2 September 1923, were to pass away before the protest reached a crisis point at a later date.

An estimated 12,000 Republican prisoners, both men and women, were suffering unnecessary and intolerable prison conditions. By October of 1923 with tensions at an all-time high and no foreseeable end game in sight, an announcement was made by Michael Kilroy, OC of the IRA POW's in Mountjoy, that a decision had been reached by the prisoners to embark on a mass strike which soon spread to other jails, and within days more than 7,000 prisoners had joined the protest.

The figures given by Sinn Féin at the time were Mountjoy Jail - 462; Cork Jail - 70; Kilkenny Jail - 350; Dundalk Jail - 200; Gormanstown Camp - 711; Newbridge Camp - 1,700; Tintown 1,2,3, Curragh Camp - 3,390; Harepark Camp - 100; North Dublin Union - 50 women.

The Free State Government had passed a motion outlawing the release of prisoners on Hunger Strike, but because of the large numbers at the end of October they sent a delegation to Newbridge Camp to speak with the IRA leadership in the jail. However, it soon became apparent that they were not there to negotiate, but rather to give the prisoners a message from the Government that ''we are not going to force feed you, but if you die we won't waste coffins on you, you will be put in orange boxes and you will be buried in unconsecrated ground." The negotiations were abandoned and the strike went forward. Poorly planned the protest began to unravel within weeks, with many prisoners abandoning the strike. In Cork those who went off strike said they'd been promised that 33 of their comrades would be released within 48 hours and the rest within 3 weeks, but by the end of October, there were still 5,000 prisoners on strike.

Two more prisoners were to die, Dennis Barry on 20 November 1923, after 34 days on strike, followed two days later by Andy O Sullivan, Cork, who passed away on 22 November 1923 after 40 days on strike. With the deaths of Barry and Sullivan drawing no positive response or concessions from the Free State government, the IRA leadership ordered an end to the strikes, and on the 23rd of November the protests ended. While the strike itself failed to win immediate releases, with the Government worried about the political impact of more deaths, a process began which saw prisoners being released slowly, although some prisoners remained in jail until as late as 1932.

Health complications caused by a lack of adequate medical attention and the deplorable conditions in which the prisoners were held, led to the untimely deaths shortly after release of many, including the aforementioned May Zambra and Joe Lacey. Harsh conditions continued to prevail in the prisons throughout the decade, which led to further loss of life such as that of Seán Glynn who took his own life in 1936 following an extended period in isolation. Back to the future..
 
A

Antóin Mac Comháin

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 18, 2017
Messages
4,373
Guns and roses - "There's a photo of Civil War prisoner Sighle Bowen on her Harley Davison and one of the lovely, tragic May Zambra, at 17 the youngest prisoner to go on hunger strike. (She later died, aged 23.)" - 1929.

May Zambra, who was 17 years of age, shot at a CID agent. She was arrested and was one of the youngest republican prisoners to go on hunger strike. These arrests of republican women must have finally helped to defeat the republicans in the civil war.

After the civil war these women suffered financial loss and found it hard to find work, some emigrated and some never married. As was said at the time, who would want to wed these `wild women'' who had been excommunicated by the church? It is summed up by the spirit of my aunt May Zambra when she wrote in her jail journal:

Here's to those in the union
Here's to those on the run
Here's to those that are active
d here's to those that can carry a gun.

By Joe Tierney
republican-news.org

Seán Glynn - The prisoners were committed to Arbour Hill Military Prison, where the Free State Army ran an exceptionally harsh regime. This included a regime of strict silence, which was brutally enforced. After eight weeks of this the young, naturally cheerful and outgoing Sean Glynn was found dead in his cell on the morning of 13-September -1936 he had taken his own life.

George Plant - Executed by the Irish Government in 1942, Seán McCaughey - Sentenced to death in 1941. Died on Hunger Strike in 1946.

Fiona Plunkett - In 1942, she stood onto a platform during a 1916 Commemoration at Arbor Hill church, condemning the Irish government's treatment of political prisoners (her brother Jack being one such prisoner at the time, on hunger strike in Arbor Hill Prison, next to the church) under Éamon de Valera's authority. Following her departure from the event, other demonstrators are known to have continued in her place. All references to the "Plunkett Incident" would be censored in the Irish Press in the following days.

In her later years, Plunkett remained an active Republican. In 1971 her letter to the editor of The Irish Times criticised the truce in Northern Ireland at the time, urging the Irish people to stand up against "British Domination". She would go on to say that any celebrations for attained peace while Britain remains in Ireland is but a "hollow mockery" of the Irish people. In 1976, she was prosecuted for her participation in a banned commemoration of the 1916 Rising at the GPO...

Saoirse - Leitrim Republican protests over Public Order sentence - 1996

''The charges, brought against Declan Curneen and fellow Republican Thomas Kelly, related to the sale of Easter lilies and the removal of a Union Jack flag from the premises of Donnelly Vision System Europe Ltd in Manorhamilton in March last year.

The arrest appeared to be timed to disrupt Declan Curneen’s involvement in the Anti-Stormont Campaign in the Six Counties, where Republican Sinn Fein was calling for a boycott of the May 30 sham election.

On his arrival at Mountjoy jail, Dublin on May 20 Declan Curneen immediately went on a hunger strike to seek a transfer to Limerick jail to join the nine other Republican prisoners there. In North Leitrim posters were erected all over the area calling for his immediate release.''

Declan Curneen died from ill-health within a few years of his release, in the same way that people like May Zambra and Joe Lacey died from ill-health in the 1920s. It's quite sad really when you think about the crime he committed - He removed the Union Jack from a flagpole. Did he really deserve to be put in the dungeons of Mountjoy for that? If the State had shown a bit of mercy, and allowed him to serve his few weeks as a political prisoner, perhaps he'd be blowing a tin whistle somewhere tonight?

The Industrial School system which began in 1830, didn't end until 1990, and 150,000 1-16 year-old's were literally interned without trial in those State institutions, which commanded Catholic and multi-denominational backing and support. 98% of all historical cases of abuse took place within their walls. 30-40,000 women also spent time in Laundries Post-26 County Statehood. To put that into perspective, 2,000 Nationalists were Interned in the North in the 1970's. 500 in the 2010's. The freedom of a nation being measured by its prison population...
 
A

Antóin Mac Comháin

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 18, 2017
Messages
4,373
Frank Dempsey said:
Does it upset your bourgeois sensibilities?
Click to expand...

Once upon a time, I was imprisoned on remand on the same wing as a hunger striker, who subsequently died from ill-health. You wouldn't treat a dog the way that man was treated, which was well into the early stages of the peace process. There was a clear determination from September 1994 onward's to castigate and ostracize *Dissident Republicans* in the Media, and its still State policy to peddle the illusion that 'a conflict is still raging in Ireland', when that clearly hasn't been the case for the past 26 years. In the North, the Quata System introduced in 2008, dictated that 95% of prisoners Interned-By-Remand, would be subsequently released without charge. And they were. The other 5%, are mostly victims of State entrapment. Over 500 people have been Interned-By-Remand over the past 12 years. Do the maths. That's at least 475 people who the State imprisoned, knowing they were innocent. The British Administration is still present and the Occupation still exists, but the Orange State is gone for good, and it's not coming back, anytime soon. It died a thousand deaths the day the Official Unionist Party failed to win a seat, for the first time in a century. The latest poll, shows the combined Unionist vote is down to 40%. All good, until you look a bit closer at the former figures, and compare them to the 1921 Curragh figures, as you realize the co-relation per head of population. That's not exactly what you'd expect, 26 years into the *peace process.* Another ominous sign is the nature of the 'millennial provocateurs' baiting habits, which is a natural reflection of the 'thought behavior' of the 'established order', as are their Quasi-Orwellian Matrixican Anti-Eviction Snatch Squads, because it's suggestive of erratic thought processes and behavior, triggered by a survival instinct. And it's after this juncture, that the State 'grinds it's teeth.' Those who don't know history, are doomed to repeat it. It's difficult not to see the parallels in the negative response to the shifting sands and the tides of change.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom