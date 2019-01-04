Thatcher Rejected Portlaoise Solution For Long Kesh. The Hunger Strikes Followed.

A brief overview of the history of Internment and Irish Hunger Strikers - Part - 2



In September 1913 James Connolly went on Hunger Strike following his arrest and imprisonment for attending a public demonstration in support of labor strikes. Within a week he was released setting a precedent and example, not alone for Irish Socialists and Republicans, but indeed for Freedom Fighters and oppressed people throughout the globe, ranging from pacifists such as Mahatma Gandhi on the one hand, who underwent more than 17 Hunger Strikes against the British colonial regime in India, and on the other, although it was a tactic which Nelson Mandela personally opposed, it became a weapon of resistance for imprisoned Physical Force Nationalists in the ANC in South Africa.



On September 25th, 100 years ago, Tomás Pádraig Ághas, Thomas Patrick Ashe, became the first Irish Nationalist to die on Hunger Strike from force feeding. Ashe was the first of 23 Irish Republicans who would die as a direct result of Hunger Striking, becoming one of more than 150 Republican Volunteers from County Kerry who paid the ultimate price between the 1916 Easter Rising, the War of Independence, the Civil War and the conflict with Britain which continued in the following decades.



Born on the 12 January 1885, in Lispole, County Kerry, during his brief life Ashe was a member of the GAA, the Gaelic League, President of the Irish Republican Brotherhood as well as being a founding member of the Irish Volunteers. He spent the last years of his life before his death teaching children. Ashe Commanded the Fingal Battalion of the Irish Volunteers during the 1916 Easter Rising, leading a force of 60-70 men which engaged regular full-time professional British soldiers around north County Dublin and the borders of County Meath, where they won a major morale-boosting battle in Ashbourne against a numerically superior force, capturing a significant quantity of arms, killing eleven enemy troops and losing only two Republican volunteers.



In August 1917, Ashe was arrested and charged after making a seditious speech during an anti-conscription meeting in Ballinalee, County Longford, where Michael Collins had also been speaking. Sentenced to two years hard labour he was detained at the Curragh, County Kildare, before being transferred to Mountjoy Prison in Dublin where he joined a Hunger Strike which commenced on the 20th of September seeking Prisoner Of War status. After ten day, on the 29th of September, the prisoners were told that they would be treated as POW's and accorded POW Rights, and the strike was then called off. At the subsequent inquest into his death, the jury condemned the prison staff for the "inhuman and dangerous operation performed on the prisoner, and other acts of unfeeling and barbaric conduct".



1920 Hunger Strike



During the War of Independence, commonly known as the Tan War, the British Government had withdrawn the political status which had been won after the death of Thomas Ashe in 1917. On the 11th of August 1920, a mass strike was once again initiated, beginning in Cork Jail, when 60 IRA volunteers, most of whom were held without charge or trial, demanded reinstatement of political status and release from prison. The British had hardened their attitude against political status following a strike in April, opting to risk the deaths of prisoners rather than make concessions. Three of those prisoners were Michael Fitzgerald, Terence MacSwiney and Joseph Murphy. Michael Fitzgerald was the first of the three to die on the 17th of October after 67 days on Hunger Strike. Terence MacSwiney was elected as the Sinn Féin Lord Mayor of Cork during the War of Independence, had been arrested by the British on charges of sedition and imprisoned in Brixton Prison in England. He died on the 25th of October, after 74 days on Hunger Strike. Joseph Murphy also died on the 25th of October, on the same day as MacSwiney. The strikes continued for a further three weeks, and following a request from Arthur Griffith, acting President of the Irish Republic, the remaining nine prisoners on ended their fast on 12 November 1920.



1923 Civil War Hunger Strike



''We are not going to force feed you, but if you die we won't waste coffins on you. You will be put in orange boxes and you will be buried in unconsecrated ground.'' - Ernest Blythe.



Although the Irish Civil War had officially ended on the 24th of May, 1923, the Irish State continued it's personal vendetta against Republicans. Earlier in the year in February 1923, several members of Cumann na mBan, including Mary and Annie MacSwiney, Lily Brennan and Nellie Ryan, sister-in-law of the Free State's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister Richard Mulcahy embarked on a Hunger Strike which lasted for 34 days. They were protesting against the inhuman prison conditions, bad food, and the fact that they were imprisoned without trial. The strikes indirectly led to the death of at least one young lady, May Zambra, who was only 17 years of age when she went on Hunger Strike and 23 years of age when she died six years later due to ill-health. Two more Hunger Strikers, Dan Downey, 10 June 1923 and Joe Witty, 2 September 1923, were to pass away before the protest reached a crisis point at a later date.



An estimated 12,000 Republican prisoners, both men and women, were suffering unnecessary and intolerable prison conditions. By October of 1923 with tensions at an all-time high and no foreseeable end game in sight, an announcement was made by Michael Kilroy, OC of the IRA POW's in Mountjoy, that a decision had been reached by the prisoners to embark on a mass strike which soon spread to other jails, and within days more than 7,000 prisoners had joined the protest.



The figures given by Sinn Féin at the time were Mountjoy Jail - 462; Cork Jail - 70; Kilkenny Jail - 350; Dundalk Jail - 200; Gormanstown Camp - 711; Newbridge Camp - 1,700; Tintown 1,2,3, Curragh Camp - 3,390; Harepark Camp - 100; North Dublin Union - 50 women.



The Free State Government had passed a motion outlawing the release of prisoners on Hunger Strike, but because of the large numbers at the end of October they sent a delegation to Newbridge Camp to speak with the IRA leadership in the jail. However, it soon became apparent that they were not there to negotiate, but rather to give the prisoners a message from the Government that ''we are not going to force feed you, but if you die we won't waste coffins on you, you will be put in orange boxes and you will be buried in unconsecrated ground." The negotiations were abandoned and the strike went forward. Poorly planned the protest began to unravel within weeks, with many prisoners abandoning the strike. In Cork those who went off strike said they'd been promised that 33 of their comrades would be released within 48 hours and the rest within 3 weeks, but by the end of October, there were still 5,000 prisoners on strike.



Two more prisoners were to die, Dennis Barry on 20 November 1923, after 34 days on strike, followed two days later by Andy O Sullivan, Cork, who passed away on 22 November 1923 after 40 days on strike. With the deaths of Barry and Sullivan drawing no positive response or concessions from the Free State government, the IRA leadership ordered an end to the strikes, and on the 23rd of November the protests ended. While the strike itself failed to win immediate releases, with the Government worried about the political impact of more deaths, a process began which saw prisoners being released slowly, although some prisoners remained in jail until as late as 1932.



Health complications caused by a lack of adequate medical attention and the deplorable conditions in which the prisoners were held, led to the untimely deaths shortly after release of many, including the aforementioned May Zambra and Joe Lacey. Harsh conditions continued to prevail in the prisons throughout the decade, which led to further loss of life such as that of Seán Glynn who took his own life in 1936 following an extended period in isolation. Back to the future..