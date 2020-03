spotty said: Dara Calleary was on Matt Cooper earlier and wisely refused to deny this. He also refused to comment. Good move. No need to give this kind of thing oxegen. The media are just trying to demonise any fellow who likes a drink. Next thing you know they'll be trying to crack down on alcohol advertising. Click to expand...

Ah you are right, the fact that he is Prime Minister and his carcase had to be carted up to his room by staff at 5 am.does not seem to matter to you. Also his shirt opened,and the matter of his smoking, and the hen party. Next thing they will be saying a man cant do anything anymore, especially if you are Taoiseach.Peopple in his position will be afraid to have a glass of wine with his grub in case some media person sees him ! Calleary is right to be cautious as his mentor is gone when Biffo goes.