The 2019 GAA National leagues and Championship.

redneck
Well-known member
- Joined
- May 5, 2007
- Messages
- 7,577
Well it is time once again for the GAA. The National leagues start on 26th January. Dublin defend their Allianz division one title and Kilkenny defend their division one hurling title. The pick of games on the first weekend are probably the meeting of Kerry and Tyrone in the football in Kerry, and Wexford play Limerick in the hurling at Wexford park. There are 4 divisions in total. In the Championship Limerick will defend their hurling crown and of course the Dubs are going for 5 in a row. Ar aghaidh!
Last edited: