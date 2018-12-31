The 2020 GAA National leagues and Championship.

peader odonnell said: Anyone knows who the manager getting €100,000 a year is? Click to expand...

Is this article being deliberately obtuse in meta-cynical way or is it genuinely such a bad case of GAA journalist baloney in which what we all suspect or know is deliberately ignored?While several of the examples cited are managers regarding whom the anecdotal pubic rumor line is that they are in receipt of nothing more than declared expenses, many are subjects of stories of varying degrees of largesse and varying degrees of credibility.I posted here:A few months back on the willingness of most covering the games to ignore this.As I mentioned in the post there are many for whom life circumstances, enjoyment and priorities make management, even of other counties a reasonable commute from their home base , an attractive proposition. But the behaviors , "career" ( misuse of term given this is supposed to be a hobby) trajectory and apparent outlook of many makes this hard to believe in all but a few cases.Finally, moving on a tangent a little, while the cynic in me dismisses several current or recent "multi county" managers as being followers of under the table cash, there is another cohort I am struggling with a little in terms of figuring out. Paul Rouse's confirmation of the difficulty of doing this only heightened my confusion ( yet there are those in similar professional roles , and of similar stages in life to himself, who somehow manage it)The phenomenon of the manger, often eloquent and outwardly coherent in his back story, whom we are told , and apparently is, successful in a professional role outside of the GAA - in industries or fields often requiring long hours & dedication once one rises to even middle management....how the hell do these guys do it?Is there some PR aspect for their employer that I am missing given I am out of the country? or is it an indication their employers are old school organizations where 9-5 means that and a white collar public service culture prevails? ( and here I am nit Dub bashing I am thining of those in other counties..the dubs are the only ones where both players and mangers seem to make training etc. fit around work , as you would expect all to, rather than somehow holding down professional jobs , sometimes in other parts of the country)