The 2020 GAA National leagues and Championship.

Well it is time once again for the GAA. The National leagues start on 26th January. Dublin defend their Allianz division one title and Kilkenny defend their division one hurling title. The pick of games on the first weekend are probably the meeting of Kerry and Tyrone in the football in Kerry, and Wexford play Limerick in the hurling at Wexford park. There are 4 divisions in total. In the Championship Limerick will defend their hurling crown and of course the Dubs are going for 5 in a row. Ar aghaidh!
 
Will we get a repeat of the famous Seamus Darby goal this year to put a halt to the 5 in a row for Dublin? In hurling the field looks a lot more open with several good teams in with a realistic shout.
 
Hard to see past Dublin getting the five in a row , but you never know. Kerry and Mayo I reckon are their biggest threats but both look a long way off Dublin , although Mayo always seem to be able to put it up to them in a final but always falling just short.

Kerry have a conveyor belt of young lads coming through and have huge potential , but so far it is only potential as senior is a big step up as they found out last year.

Looks like these experimental Football rules are going to be short lived , everyone seems to hate them and say they do nothing for the game.
 
Kerry did the 5 in a row in the Minors. So they should have a good team in a few years time. I hope Galway stop the Dubs this year, or else Tyrone.
 
Sky Sports championship.
 
Sky Sports championship.
What you on about (as usual). It must annoy you that Liverpool FC are in the hunt for the Premier league. Given your statements on the Hillsborough disaster.
 
Looks like these experimental Football rules are going to be short lived , everyone seems to hate them and say they do nothing for the game.
The everyone is mainly the managers who don't want to adapt. Mind you there has been no word from Gavin.
 
What you on about (as usual). It must annoy you that Liverpool FC are in the hunt for the Premier league. Given your statements on the Hillsborough disaster.
I didn't think you like the West Brit sports.

Also I have never made any such comments about Hillsborough.


It's on sky sports not free to air for some of the games.
 
Well it is time once again for the GAA. The National leagues start on 26th January. Dublin defend their Allianz division one title and Kilkenny defend their division one hurling title. The pick of games on the first weekend are probably the meeting of Kerry and Tyrone in the football in Kerry, and Wexford play Limerick in the hurling at Wexford park. There are 4 divisions in total. In the Championship Limerick will defend their hurling crown and of course the Dubs are going for 5 in a row. Ar aghaidh!
My main hope for this year is for Dublin to go well in the hurling. The appointment Cuala manager Matty Kenny should certainly help.
 
My main hope for this year is for Dublin to go well in the hurling. The appointment Cuala manager Matty Kenny should certainly help.
They were quite unlucky last year losing their first two games , they could easily have won both and then the season would have been completely different.

The hurling championship is wide open and I would not be shocked if we got our 5th different winner in five years.

I have a slight fancy for Cork this year , they are had semi final heartbreak now for the last two years and that might just drive them on. But there are 5 or 6 teams in with good chance of winning it and like last years a lot of the margins between success and failure are likely to be very small.

I think the provincial format was by and large a big success last year and looking forward to it again this year , the sense of early championship phony war of the previous few years is well and truly gone now , teams have to hit the ground running or they are out of the championship early.
 
They were quite unlucky last year losing their first two games , they could easily have won both and then the season would have been completely different.

The hurling championship is wide open and I would not be shocked if we got our 5th different winner in five years.

I have a slight fancy for Cork this year , they are had semi final heartbreak now for the last two years and that might just drive them on. But there are 5 or 6 teams in with good chance of winning it and like last years a lot of the margins between success and failure are likely to be very small.

I think the provincial format was by and large a big success last year and looking forward to it again this year , the sense of early championship phony war of the previous few years is well and truly gone now , teams have to hit the ground running or they are out of the championship early.
Last years hurling was fantastic, I agree it's wide open again. I'm gonna a sneaky tenner on the dubs,paddy power price is crap at 20/1 nothing unusual there 33/1 with boyles. I was pretty sick last year as I had backed Limerick the previous few years.........sob.
 
I didn't think you like the West Brit sports.

Also I have never made any such comments about Hillsborough.


It's on sky sports not free to air for some of the games.
From what I remember you called the Liverpool fans- "scum"
 
Anyone knows who the manager getting €100,000 a year is?
Is this article being deliberately obtuse in meta-cynical way or is it genuinely such a bad case of GAA journalist baloney in which what we all suspect or know is deliberately ignored?

New managers face gruelling season with little to show for it

While several of the examples cited are managers regarding whom the anecdotal pubic rumor line is that they are in receipt of nothing more than declared expenses, many are subjects of stories of varying degrees of largesse and varying degrees of credibility.

I posted here:

Politics.ie


A few months back on the willingness of most covering the games to ignore this.

As I mentioned in the post there are many for whom life circumstances, enjoyment and priorities make management, even of other counties a reasonable commute from their home base , an attractive proposition. But the behaviors , "career" ( misuse of term given this is supposed to be a hobby) trajectory and apparent outlook of many makes this hard to believe in all but a few cases.

Finally, moving on a tangent a little, while the cynic in me dismisses several current or recent "multi county" managers as being followers of under the table cash, there is another cohort I am struggling with a little in terms of figuring out. Paul Rouse's confirmation of the difficulty of doing this only heightened my confusion ( yet there are those in similar professional roles , and of similar stages in life to himself, who somehow manage it)
The phenomenon of the manger, often eloquent and outwardly coherent in his back story, whom we are told , and apparently is, successful in a professional role outside of the GAA - in industries or fields often requiring long hours & dedication once one rises to even middle management....how the hell do these guys do it?Is there some PR aspect for their employer that I am missing given I am out of the country? or is it an indication their employers are old school organizations where 9-5 means that and a white collar public service culture prevails? ( and here I am nit Dub bashing I am thining of those in other counties..the dubs are the only ones where both players and mangers seem to make training etc. fit around work , as you would expect all to, rather than somehow holding down professional jobs , sometimes in other parts of the country)
 
From what I remember you called the Liverpool fans- "scum"
I called all football fans in England scum.

Which they are.

It's why the animals have to be segregated.


[video=youtube;ClegJGD2zfE]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ClegJGD2zfE[/video]
 
