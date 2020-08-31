The 2020 US Presidential debates

Catapulta said:



- he will confuse sleepy ol Joe so much he won't know where he is



Trump is going in with a giant albatross hanging around his fat neck, walking with the aid of crutches, a bad headache, no balls and the truth about his finances out in the open.I discovered yesterday that I'm wealthier then Trump. You probably are too.Yeah, he'll definitely walk it.