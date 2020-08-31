The 2020 US Presidential debates

firefly123
Well here we are.
The final stretch of what has been possibly the weirdest US presidential campaign since the last one!
Later on today two men duke it out in the first of three debates for the role of president during the worst pandemic in 100 years. The US appears to have not been so divided since the Civil war.
What's at stake is the very direction of history. Will the US choose Donald J Trump the sitting incumbent or Joseph F Biden former vice president?
Three debates between the presidential candidates are scheduled to take place on September 29, October 15, and October 22, 2020. One debate between the vice presidential candidates is scheduled to take place on October 7, 2020
Barring some unforeseen october surprise these debates will persuade the few remaining fence sitters and waverers to tick the correct box?
My own view is that they will not push the dial much either way unless there is a brown envelope moment. Those moments are what we watch these things for.
The reality is we all go into these debates with our minds fairly made up.
Just look at the comments about the Clinton Trump debates. Both sides would have you believe their side won the debates. The reality was Clinton won on points but desperately needed a knockout which she didn't get.
Have the roles changed now? Does Trump need the knock out?
What strategy will the candidates apply? Will Trump go on the attack or will Biden rise above? Will Biden remember where he is? Will Trump suffer from no audience ?
How many conspiracy theories will arise from computer generated ear pieces?
How much Adderil will both candidates snort before going on stage? Will there be a geriatric digging match?
How many times will fake news be said?
Will biden bring $750 in cash to wave at Trump? Will Trump take it in lieu of the Presidency?
The first debate is at 2am Irish time on Wednesday morning. Let battle commence!
