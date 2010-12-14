The Act of Union Reprised.

Well we all know that on 1st August 1800 the Irish Parliament voted itself into irrelevance.

Do we know the honourable members names?

It would be nice to send the list to the equivalent members on the 16th December 2010 to remind them of their treachery and how their name will live forever as traitors.

The original scumbag's names are garbled and hard to find but the FF/Green/hanger on TD scum, their digital names will be there forever, and we should never let their children forget their infamy and scumbaggery.

Any scumbag who votes on this sell-out, it will stay with their family name forever.

You think Diarmuid McMurrough got treated harshly by Irish history? Your families will never recover from this.

Be warned.
 


Ireland was shanghaied into the phoney Union - the Irish people never voted for it.

The Irish people voted to get to hell out of it in 1918 though to no avail.

England doesn't do democracy in the countries it invades and occupiers - its spawn, the Unionists, still have an artificial veto on democracy in Ireland to this day.
 
The Belfast Agreement signed in 1989 drew a line under all that.

But Brexiteer racists tore it up.

That is what makes Brexit and the contempt of those that support it so indefensible.
 
The Act of Union of 1801 was probably the most momentous law ever passed in Ireland. It still has huge repercussions today.
It is the main reason we are posting in the English language for example. Hard to imagine a worse outcome for any country than to vote itself out of existence.
The American Indians selling Manhattan for some coloured beads, or the Aztecs and Incas doing deals with the Conquistadores spring to mind. (Tá brón orm).
 
