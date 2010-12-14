The Act of Union Reprised.

Well we all know that on 1st August 1800 the Irish Parliament voted itself into irrelevance.



Do we know the honourable members names?



It would be nice to send the list to the equivalent members on the 16th December 2010 to remind them of their treachery and how their name will live forever as traitors.



The original scumbag's names are garbled and hard to find but the FF/Green/hanger on TD scum, their digital names will be there forever, and we should never let their children forget their infamy and scumbaggery.



Any scumbag who votes on this sell-out, it will stay with their family name forever.



You think Diarmuid McMurrough got treated harshly by Irish history? Your families will never recover from this.



Be warned.