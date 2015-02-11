the "Alan Shatter: The gift which keeps giving" log thread

artfoley56
Well-known member
- Joined
- Mar 24, 2011
- Messages
- 9,912
Good old alan,
He's taken his demotion so well that he uses every available opportunity to make things more difficult for those who cast him and his expertise aside.
This is a thread to keep log of Alan's actions since losing office which reflect badly on Enda and those who trooped through to vote confidence in him
starting with today's utterances on the wonderfully topical issue of abortion:
Abortion should be available for rape victims, says Shatter
Alan Shatter: Let people vote on issue of abortion | Irish Examiner
even stranger utterances when you consider that alan voted against Clare Daly's bill
He's taken his demotion so well that he uses every available opportunity to make things more difficult for those who cast him and his expertise aside.
This is a thread to keep log of Alan's actions since losing office which reflect badly on Enda and those who trooped through to vote confidence in him
starting with today's utterances on the wonderfully topical issue of abortion:
Abortion should be available for rape victims, says Shatter
Alan Shatter: Let people vote on issue of abortion | Irish Examiner
even stranger utterances when you consider that alan voted against Clare Daly's bill