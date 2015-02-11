the "Alan Shatter: The gift which keeps giving" log thread

Good old alan,

He's taken his demotion so well that he uses every available opportunity to make things more difficult for those who cast him and his expertise aside.

This is a thread to keep log of Alan's actions since losing office which reflect badly on Enda and those who trooped through to vote confidence in him

starting with today's utterances on the wonderfully topical issue of abortion:

Abortion should be available for rape victims, says Shatter
Alan Shatter: Let people vote on issue of abortion | Irish Examiner

even stranger utterances when you consider that alan voted against Clare Daly's bill
 


Alan for FG leader.

So that FG can implode.
 
I thought he was pretty impressive in both of his lengthy radio interviews today (Pat Kenny at 10.05am and RTE radio news at one).

Tis a pity his obvious legislative talents have been lost to the country. Flawed genius?
 
ShoutingIsLeadership said:
I thought he was pretty impressive in both of his lengthy radio interviews today (Pat Kenny at 10.05am and RTE radio news at one).

Tis a pity his obvious legislative talents have been lost to the country. Flawed genius?
I thought his knowledge and views on the issues put to him was fairly thorough and nuanced.

Btw, I heard he's Jewish. I mention this at this stage in the thread so as to allow posters to examine his character in the full knowledge of this important fact, which to the best of my knowledge, has never been mentioned on P.ie before.
 
ShoutingIsLeadership said:
I thought he was pretty impressive in both of his lengthy radio interviews today (Pat Kenny at 10.05am and RTE radio news at one).

Tis a pity his obvious legislative talents have been lost to the country. Flawed genius?
I don't think he was a particularly good legislator as Minister for Justice, and spent far too much time pursuing his own hobby horses (a separate family courts system, anyone?)

Having said that, he was/is one of the few genuine liberal voices in Irish politics, and is also one of the few politicians who aren't primarily concerned with courting popularity. He's hard to like, but I would have a degree of respect for him.
 
A Voice said:
Alan's ego is staggeringly large.
But not as large as Enda's, obviously! Let's hope the cat fight goes on and they rip each other and their greedy, right-wing party asunder ASAP. And Joan Burton's ego cannot be small either when she regards being held up in her luxurious car for a couple of hours as unacceptable while the suffering of the poor for year after year is perfectly okay! Ego is what most politicians major in; rather than say: efficiency, honesty, decency, generosity, hard work etc. which most politicians are hopeless at.
 
ShoutingIsLeadership said:
I thought he was pretty impressive in both of his lengthy radio interviews today (Pat Kenny at 10.05am and RTE radio news at one).

Tis a pity his obvious legislative talents have been lost to the country. Flawed genius?
alan can be wonderfully incisive everywhere except when standing in front of a mirror
 
I hope the site will be able to handle this one :p
 
borntorum said:
I don't think he was a particularly good legislator as Minister for Justice, and spent far too much time pursuing his own hobby horses (a separate family courts system, anyone?)
well whatever about that, he missed a glaring open goal with the childcare amendment act last year and only used it to fix a lacuna rather than putting some proper thought into the matter
 
Casablanca said:
I thought his knowledge and views on the issues put to him was fairly thorough and nuanced.

Btw, I heard he's Jewish. I mention this at this stage in the thread so as to allow posters to examine his character in the full knowledge of this important fact, which to the best of my knowledge, has never been mentioned on P.ie before.
I thank you for this valuable contribution which no doubt will remain firmly at the very back of subsequent posters minds (to the degree these minds are a valid entity). I think its useful to consider all the subsets of motivation on threads and to have the ability to read what is not clearly stated but rather implied in the posters minds (to the degree these minds are a valid entity).

We can now move on with this balanced and thoughtful thread in which all ranges of opinion will no doubt be welcome and no type of mass panic or group think and mutual reinforcement will occur. I feel so much better.

I heard he's Jewish? Did you hear that?
 
borntorum said:
I don't think he was a particularly good legislator as Minister for Justice, and spent far too much time pursuing his own hobby horses (a separate family courts system, anyone?)

Having said that, he was/is one of the few genuine liberal voices in Irish politics, and is also one of the few politicians who aren't primarily concerned with courting popularity. He's hard to like, but I would have a degree of respect for him.
I respect his ability to get legislation over the line, and to bring a considered perspective to the legislative process.

His perceived arrogance and ability to not care about what people think of him is kind of endearing in that bullsh1t chamber that is the Dail
 
Casablanca said:
I thought his knowledge and views on the issues put to him was fairly thorough and nuanced.

Btw, I heard he's Jewish. I mention this at this stage in the thread so as to allow posters to examine his character in the full knowledge of this important fact, which to the best of my knowledge, has never been mentioned on P.ie before.
Two quality interviewers were able to tease out that nuance
 
drummed said:
I thank you for this valuable contribution which no doubt will remain firmly at the very back of subsequent posters minds (to the degree these minds are a valid entity). I think its useful to consider all the subsets of motivation on threads and to have the ability to read what is not clearly stated but rather implied in the posters minds (to the degree these minds are a valid entity).

We can now move on with this balanced and thoughtful thread in which all ranges of opinion will no doubt be welcome and no type of mass panic or group think and mutual reinforcement will occur. I feel so much better.

I heard he's Jewish? Did you hear that?
Jewish, you say? Hmmmmm
 
Next week's headlines:

Shatter goes on machine-gun rampage in South Dublin nursing home
"Objections to my conduct are Kafkaesque"  says former minister

Shatter takes the stand at Graham Dwyer murder trial
"The jury deserve to hear to hear my view on all of this"  says our Alan
 
So how did he vote last night....did he vote yea or nay?
 
