The Allied starvation blockade of Yemen

We know that hunger blockades are part of the tradition of Anglo-American warfare.
We know this dishonorable tradition is continuing now in Yemen. Saudi Arabia and its allies have been unable to defeat the Houthi mountain people of Yemen.
The Saudis have resorted to a blockade to bring the Houthis to their knees. Now the blockade is starting to have terribel consequences.
19-year-old Mohammed Ali learns that his two-year-old cousin has died of hunger. But he has to remain strong for his little brother Mohannad, who could be next.
Yemen's Children Starve as War Drags On - ABC NewsSome 2.2 million children suffer from malnutrition across Yemen, according to the U.N. children's agency, UNICEF. That includes 462,000 who, like Mohannad, are afflicted with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), which makes them especially vulnerable to otherwise preventable illnesses like diarrhea and pneumonia.