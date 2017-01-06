The Allied starvation blockade of Yemen

We know that hunger blockades are part of the tradition of Anglo-American warfare.

We know this dishonorable tradition is continuing now in Yemen. Saudi Arabia and its allies have been unable to defeat the Houthi mountain people of Yemen.

The Saudis have resorted to a blockade to bring the Houthis to their knees. Now the blockade is starting to have terribel consequences.

19-year-old Mohammed Ali learns that his two-year-old cousin has died of hunger. But he has to remain strong for his little brother Mohannad, who could be next.
Some 2.2 million children suffer from malnutrition across Yemen, according to the U.N. children's agency, UNICEF. That includes 462,000 who, like Mohannad, are afflicted with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), which makes them especially vulnerable to otherwise preventable illnesses like diarrhea and pneumonia.
Yemen's Children Starve as War Drags On - ABC News
 


Saudi Barbaria - a vital NATO ally, gets a free pass in the lamestream media.

Suburban consumerism floats on oil. Keep quiet about the resulting compromises.

Keep spending folks. That is the most important message from the media.
 
The Saudi elite have made a point in buying up a lot of shares in Western media companies. That is a factor here as well.
 
It really makes you wonder at the genuine level of compassion there is when the most powerful make impassioned speeches in the UN when the reality is more complicated.
 
It gets a free pass on everything.

I remember the UN lambasting tiny, impoverished Macedonia for not doing enough for the tens of thousands of Syrian refugees crossing its territory even while it was praising Saudi Arabia whose only contribution was to make the plight of Syria far far worse.
 
Impassioned speeches are for presentation purposes.

Just look at Libya. Another mess with Gulf petromonarchies desiring the removal of Gaddafi, getting support from liars making impassioned speeches.
 
It is an atrocity. Famine is bad enough but famine by war tactics and blockade is a crime against humanity. But as we know whether something is treated as a crime against humanity depends on who is the culprit. Totally cretinous, barbarous-materialistic theofascistic sons of bitches in Arabia - and their sponsors in the West FUKUS.
 
Saudi Arabia is a good a reason for renewable energy as global warming.

They've used their lazily acquired wealth to spread Islamofascist bigotry and evil around the world and the sooner they return to the dirt-poor desert state they were before, the better it will be for humanity.
 
Well the Russians arent involved in Yemen., thats why you havent heard about the slaughter there.

The UK is the main hand here. They have supplied the Saudis with the weaponry, they are providing them with strategic direction and they are keeping this nightmare off the diplomatic radar.
 
S Arabia is on the UN human rights council, you lot just don't appreciate the important work it is doing. Their latest motion on human rights at the Council is titled 'Beheading, humane execution for the modern age'. Also 'starvation as a plus, because it will make more food available for us obese Saudis'. Don't forget 'How ISIS can solve ethnic conflicts by killing other ethnicities'. You just don't take the time to understand the efforts they are making.
 
It's a genocide.
 
The UK is the second biggest arms exporter in the world. it might go up and down year by year, but over-all, the UK is in a very consolidated position.

44% of Uk arms exports go to Saudi. That is one big client.

The UK Parliament rejected a motion to end the use of cluster bombs in Yemen by stopping their export to Saudi.

British Labour Party MPs rejected their own party's line, led by Shadow Home Sec Emily Thornberry to join with Tories in voting it down.

The disgusting vile Boris Johnson simply said, If we dont do it, the French will.
 
The United Kingdom is aiding an islamist power assault a third world country. The new carpet baggers?

Mick
 
'Anglo American', eh??:rolleyes:

Yiz must be getting desperate!!!:lol:

The PR hasn't been great for your Russian and Iranian
'heroes' in Aleppo recently, eh??;)
 
The UK is all about the money.

The Uk has a long history of arming one tribe against another, and sitting in the middle.

Both rightists and leftists on here get into a tizzie over the US and what it does, and doesnt do, but the US is in the hapenny place compared to the UK.

The UK lost next to no personel in the ME, paid no cost in terms of its internal politics, and went on its way as before.
 
Isn't Israel in a de-facto alliance with the Sauds? A bit hypocritical coming from a j street, while your own calorie-counting government put the Palestinians 'on a diet'/Weisglass diet ... the 'Red Lines' document in case you've forgotten. The Saudi's are trying out the Dahiya doctrine since it's so successful at the wholesale destruction of a communitys infrastructure to immerse it so deeply in the problems of survival and reconstruction that other concerns, including fighting back or resisting occupation, are no longer practicable. Bravo.
 
One thing the Yemenese should do is cut down on khat production which is extremely wasteful - a huge quantity of plant material is used for a slight psychotropic effect. This famine should highlight the importance of food security for them.
 
Yemen is a disaster inspired by two competing regional power structures who both profess to be motivated by the same imaginary pal in the sky. Both have more oil than morality. Both represent a lucrative market for weaponry. One side owns substantial shareholdings in media conglomerates in the West. Hence the absent coverage.

But ultimately this is about power and absurd political ideologies. The demand for destructive weaponry starts there.

Once again Christopher Hitchens is vindicated - God is NOT great.
 
