The Allied starvation blockade of Yemen

Mick Mac said: The United Kingdom is aiding an islamist power assault a third world country. The new carpet baggers?



The UK is all about the money.The Uk has a long history of arming one tribe against another, and sitting in the middle.Both rightists and leftists on here get into a tizzie over the US and what it does, and doesnt do, but the US is in the hapenny place compared to the UK.The UK lost next to no personel in the ME, paid no cost in terms of its internal politics, and went on its way as before.