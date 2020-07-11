The Banned TV Advert and Hopping Mad Feminists

An Chuileog

An Chuileog

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 11, 2010
Messages
437
Róisín Ingle went off half-cocked recently in her article published in the Irish Times with the screaming headline ‘I’m menstruating as I write this. And I’m mad as all bloody hell’. What was the cause of her madness? The decision by the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) to request the removal of a TV commercial demonstrating to women how to use tampons correctly. Róisín is a feminist and blames the withdrawal of the advert on the ‘controlling tricks played by the patriarchy’ to make women mortified of their menstruation periods. When we examine the truth behind the controversy there is no doubt that the bias evident in the article is the exemplar of the problems facing rational discourse in present-day Ireland.

A small piece of information is kept from the view of readers, which if included, might drop a big hint that patriarchy is not to blame. The vast majority of the 84 complaints received by the ASAI about the ad, were from women. Some complained that the ad made out that women were too stupid to read the instructions on the packet. Róisín then bolsters this claim, writing that when she was 14 years old, she did not read or could not follow the instructions on a packet of tampons, and argues that TV ads are needed to instruct women and girls on how to use them.

Read the full story here Irish feminists get mad and go off half cocked at tampon ad ban.
 


F

feedmelies

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 9, 2011
Messages
2,479
In a time where everyone has access to the internet, there is something very wrong with someone who thinks a TV ad to demonstrate how to use a tampon is necessary or a good idea
 
cozzy121

cozzy121

Well-known member
Joined
May 26, 2009
Messages
5,454
feedmelies said:
In a time where everyone has access to the internet, there is something very wrong with someone who thinks a TV ad to demonstrate how to use a tampon is necessary or a good idea
Click to expand...
Do you know how to use a Tampon?
 
Hewson

Hewson

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 29, 2009
Messages
10,198
An Chuileog said:
Róisín Ingle went off half-cocked recently in her article published in the Irish Times with the screaming headline ‘I’m menstruating as I write this. And I’m mad as all bloody hell’. What was the cause of her madness? The decision by the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) to request the removal of a TV commercial demonstrating to women how to use tampons correctly. Róisín is a feminist and blames the withdrawal of the advert on the ‘controlling tricks played by the patriarchy’ to make women mortified of their menstruation periods. When we examine the truth behind the controversy there is no doubt that the bias evident in the article is the exemplar of the problems facing rational discourse in present-day Ireland.

A small piece of information is kept from the view of readers, which if included, might drop a big hint that patriarchy is not to blame. The vast majority of the 84 complaints received by the ASAI about the ad, were from women. Some complained that the ad made out that women were too stupid to read the instructions on the packet. Róisín then bolsters this claim, writing that when she was 14 years old, she did not read or could not follow the instructions on a packet of tampons, and argues that TV ads are needed to instruct women and girls on how to use them.

Read the full story here Irish feminists get mad and go off half cocked at tampon ad ban.
Click to expand...

The Times continues its descent into the pit of irrelevance and idiocy.
 
Ireniall

Ireniall

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 7, 2011
Messages
8,872
An Chuileog said:
Róisín Ingle went off half-cocked recently in her article published in the Irish Times with the screaming headline ‘I’m menstruating as I write this. And I’m mad as all bloody hell’. What was the cause of her madness? The decision by the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) to request the removal of a TV commercial demonstrating to women how to use tampons correctly. Róisín is a feminist and blames the withdrawal of the advert on the ‘controlling tricks played by the patriarchy’ to make women mortified of their menstruation periods. When we examine the truth behind the controversy there is no doubt that the bias evident in the article is the exemplar of the problems facing rational discourse in present-day Ireland.

A small piece of information is kept from the view of readers, which if included, might drop a big hint that patriarchy is not to blame. The vast majority of the 84 complaints received by the ASAI about the ad, were from women. Some complained that the ad made out that women were too stupid to read the instructions on the packet. Róisín then bolsters this claim, writing that when she was 14 years old, she did not read or could not follow the instructions on a packet of tampons, and argues that TV ads are needed to instruct women and girls on how to use them.

Read the full story here Irish feminists get mad and go off half cocked at tampon ad ban.
Click to expand...
I would have fully expected the objectors to the instructive and humorous ad to have been mostly female before you confirm it there. It's always the oul biddies who are into that outraged stuff
 
The OD

The OD

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 10, 2005
Messages
12,532
I believe the concept is sound, the execution was terrible? Not having seen it that's what I got from the discussions around it?

The days when a TV ad was informative seems to be long gone, having said that, I am not sure banning it on the basis of it being condescending or irritating should be enough? Anyone got a link to it?

Personally though, I really wouldn't be bothered about ads for this sort of thing, a natural bodily function experienced by billions every month.
 
C

CatullusV

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 9, 2018
Messages
8,600
feedmelies said:
In a time where everyone has access to the internet, there is something very wrong with someone who thinks a TV ad to demonstrate how to use a tampon is necessary or a good idea
Click to expand...
Not everyone has access to the internet.
 
C

Cailleach

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 13, 2009
Messages
1,219
cozzy121 said:
Do you know how to use a Tampon?
Click to expand...
Yes - been there, done that, some time ago ... Way back then, had no difficulty with reading - and understanding! - the accompanying leaflet.

Wasn't doing a PhD at the time, hadn't been invited to join Mensa ...
 
Hewson

Hewson

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 29, 2009
Messages
10,198
The OD said:
I believe the concept is sound, the execution was terrible? Not having seen it that's what I got from the discussions around it?

The days when a TV ad was informative seems to be long gone, having said that, I am not sure banning it on the basis of it being condescending or irritating should be enough? Anyone got a link to it?

Personally though, I really wouldn't be bothered about ads for this sort of thing, a natural bodily function experienced by billions every month.
Click to expand...

It's not quite that simple. For example, instead of an advert with Labrador puppies playing with toilet rolls would you be okay with a short explanatory video showing a man/woman defecating, followed by detailed instructions on how to fold the Bronco and use it to clean yourself? You know, just in case you didn't pick up the nuances of this kind of secret over the span of your years . . .

Any time that Tampax ad came on the remote control was grabbed. The entire concept — with the idiot audience similar to the worst of American TV ads, and the two idiots on the sofa about to discuss in detail something that most normal, well-adjusted women rightly see as a private matter — was an insult to the intelligence of everyone, male or female.

Finally, the rant in the Irish Times is just what I've come to expect of it; infantile indignation based on faux outrage over something that most people couldn't give a toss about.
 
The OD

The OD

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 10, 2005
Messages
12,532
Hewson said:
It's not quite that simple. For example, instead of an advert with Labrador puppies playing with toilet rolls would you be okay with a short explanatory video showing a man/woman defecating, followed by detailed instructions on how to fold the Bronco and use it to clean yourself? You know, just in case you didn't pick up the nuances of this kind of secret over the span of your years . . .

Any time that Tampax ad came on the remote control was grabbed. The entire concept — with the idiot audience similar to the worst of American TV ads, and the two idiots on the sofa about to discuss in detail something that most normal, well-adjusted women rightly see as a private matter — was an insult to the intelligence of everyone, male or female.

Finally, the rant in the Irish Times is just what I've come to expect of it; infantile indignation based on faux outrage over something that most people couldn't give a toss about.
Click to expand...
OK, yeah, that sounds.....off putting. To say the least. I'll take your word for it!
 
silverharp

silverharp

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 21, 2015
Messages
18,948
Whats the circulation figures with the IT these days, tic tock
 
Emily Davison

Emily Davison

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 9, 2013
Messages
34,106
Strawberry said:
I've never come across a female of period having age that didn't have an iPhone.
Click to expand...
Oddly enough back in that far distant land of my childhood Tampax existed. It had an instruction manual inside with pictures and everything. There were no mobile phone, no iPhones no internet. And most certainly no ads on television. I don't need to see ads for tampax on television when I'm watching a movie with my family. Do girls not speak to their mothers in this generation who I thouht unlike ours who hadn't a clue about anything and certainly didn't speak about it managed to work out the complications of Tampax.

Fun fact for everybody. In my boarding school girls toilets some thought it was hilarioius to throw the tampon to see if it would stick to the ceiling. And I can assure everyone they did. I never asked anyone how to use one. I figured it out. You'd swear it was bloody complicated.

By the way, could someone tell me where girls are watching these ads on television because no teenagers of any sex watch TV anymore, and if they do it's for family movie time. And don't all girls and boys nowadays not have proper sex education classes to explain how complex a Tampax is to use.
 
E

enuffisenuff

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 27, 2011
Messages
3,688
Women just need to put up with doing it incorrectly.......meanwhile lets turn over to Naked Attraction
 
silverharp

silverharp

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 21, 2015
Messages
18,948
Emily Davison said:
By the way, could someone tell me where girls are watching these ads on television because no teenagers of any sex watch TV anymore, and if they do it's for family movie time. And don't all girls and boys nowadays not have proper sex education classes to explain how complex a Tampax is to use.
Click to expand...
my kids wouldnt know what an RTE is, they watch exactly zero live TV, thats old people media
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom