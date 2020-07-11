The Banned TV Advert and Hopping Mad Feminists

Strawberry said: I've never come across a female of period having age that didn't have an iPhone. Click to expand...

Oddly enough back in that far distant land of my childhood Tampax existed. It had an instruction manual inside with pictures and everything. There were no mobile phone, no iPhones no internet. And most certainly no ads on television. I don't need to see ads for tampax on television when I'm watching a movie with my family. Do girls not speak to their mothers in this generation who I thouht unlike ours who hadn't a clue about anything and certainly didn't speak about it managed to work out the complications of Tampax.Fun fact for everybody. In my boarding school girls toilets some thought it was hilarioius to throw the tampon to see if it would stick to the ceiling. And I can assure everyone they did. I never asked anyone how to use one. I figured it out. You'd swear it was bloody complicated.By the way, could someone tell me where girls are watching these ads on television because no teenagers of any sex watch TV anymore, and if they do it's for family movie time. And don't all girls and boys nowadays not have proper sex education classes to explain how complex a Tampax is to use.