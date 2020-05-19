The Biden Veepstakes

Joe Biden having been through VP vetting knows full well what is involved in going through the process, the ever increasing levels of disclosures, medical records, tax returns, business dealings, investments, bank statements, highly invasive clandestine personal interviews with the potential candidates and their families where no stone is left unturned, recently formed a committee to select his own running mate. Biden formed a diverse committee that includes, Rep Lisa Blunt of Delaware, former Connecticut Senator Chris Dodd (a controversial choice), Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Cynthia Hogan a former counsel to Biden.Some of the more prominent names being bandied about at this point include the potential candidates below. Of course some may not pass ever stringent vetting requirements and new candidates could come on the list.This year with the pandemic, it makes it more interesting, normally the prospective candidates would travel with the nominee to various rallies, media appearances, fund raisers etc to check for things like chemistry with the nominee, appeal to crowds, ability to fundraise, act as surrogates etc. This time it’s different. We don’t know what shape the conventions will be, likely very slimmed down, if they go ahead and likely sharply reduced campaign rallies.Biden has indicated that he will be a transitional candidate and between that and his age, there is some speculation that he will only run one term, and thus any VP nominee, win or lose in November could emerge as a strong contended for 2024.Some of the more prominent candidates being talked about and vetted below, in no particular order…..Michigan Governor– Pro - Young and from a crucial swing state where she has held local office, Con – Little executive experience having been elected Governor in 2018 .Former Georgia Senate Minority leader- Pro – Young, could help shore up the African American vote and potentially put Georgia in play, Con – Lost (narrowly) her one statewide race and has no executive experience.Massachusetts Senator– Pro – Could help with progressive voters, Con – In her 70s, did poorly in her own Presidential campaign and does poorly with blue collar voters. Her state won’t be competitive.California Senator– Pro – Young and African American with law and order AG background, good relationship with Biden from her time as AG when she was friendly with Beau Biden, the late Delaware AG, Con – fizzled out early in her own Presidential bid. Her state won’t be competitive.Minnesota Senator– Pro – Did better than expected in Presidential campaign with solid debate performances, would solidify her home state for Biden. Con – She has some baggage from her prosecutorial days that could pose a challenge. Poor support among African American voters as a result.Florida Representative- Pro – A good orator, from an important swing state and as a police chief of Orlando, a solid law and order background – Con – At 63 a bit older, first elected to Congress as recently as 2016, not guaranteed she would move Florida into the Biden column and would need serious vetting as a former chief of police.Former National Security Advisor and ambassador to the UN– Pro – Young, African American and having served at very high levels of the US Government will know her way around Washington DC, has worked with Biden closely through the eight years of the Obama administration, Con – never held elected office and her shaky media performances post Benghazi likely cost her the role of Secretary of State (shouldn’t be a dealbreaker though).Illinois Senator– Pro - Combat military experience on the battlefield, Asian American– Con from a deep blue uncompetitive state, US citizen but born in Bangkok as a result of Fathers military service, (does the birther nonsense need resuscitation)Interestingly New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen, declined requests for vetting, back in 2000 when she was Governor, she was vetted by Gore and submitted to vetting but saying she would decline the role if asked. She might have been the token female on the list at the time but she is 73 now and probably realizes that being picked is not a realistic possibility. Gore lost by four electoral votes and had he won New Hampshire's four electoral votes, he would have been President. New Hampshire’s other Senator (and former Governor)is being vetted though. She is from a small but important state, but is 62, although has been elected statewide many times with executive and legislative experience.Other potential candidates include Nevada Senator, NY Senator, New Mexico GovernorWisconsin Senatorand former acting Attorney General. as well as former Arizona Governor and Homeland Security Secretary JThe list above is not meant to be exhaustive or overly prescriptive, as are the pros and cons but please feel free to add candidates or note any advantages/disadvantages the candidates may have. Biden may pick a dark horse, that is not on anyone’s radar but is likely keenly aware of the danger of picking a relatively obscure nominee, untested on the national stage, particularly given his age, so it’s likely to be someone we are familiar with.