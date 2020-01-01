The Big Debate: Varadkar v Martin

Well tonight's the night.



The first debate of the GE will be between the two contenders for the top job chaired by Pat Kenny on Virgin One at 9.30.



Varadkar has the considerable advantage of being the incumbent. He has access to all the information and there's no disputing his considerable mastery of detail. He should do well when it comes to articulating policy.



Also on his side is his youth and his being the more photogenic of the pair.



Against that is the perception of him as being cold and lacking empathy. He also has form for making unforced errors as evidenced in his comments on the injured homeless man in Dublin.



Martin proved himself to be by far the best debater of all the party leaders in the last two elections. He has the ability to remain cool which helped him to take FF from devastation to the brink of being the largest party after just two Dail terms.



He also has an instinctive ability to say the right thing as seen in his response to Varadkar's comments on the homeless man.



On the negative side his ministerial experience was marked by a reputation for dithering and Varadkar will be keen to remind him that he served in the cabinets that plunged us into recession.



This being the first debate the protagonists might play it cautiously and they're quite evenly matched. If Varadkar doesn't go off piste it's likely to be a draw.