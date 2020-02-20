The blatant politicisation of the crisis by FG

Employers who offer more than State's Covid-19 payment will not be refunded Businesses that pay temporarily laid-off staff over €203 weekly will not be refunded

I had reservations about Leos address to the nation and whether its purpose , given he told us nothing new , was more about him than the crisis. These misgivings are not helped by those that lost their seat still sitting at the cabinet table.Those reservations have only increased as the "Government" never acknowledges the role of any opposition TDs whenever it is interviewed and behaves as if it is still the democratically elected Government of the country.The only problem with that is that it has no Mandate .Les than 18 % of the electorate thought it was fit to run a Government in the recent free and fair democratic election.This alarm and concern has been heightened to 2 events today. Firstly , as a Company Secretary I got a blatant piece of electioneering from Heather Humphries , extolling Government action and signed from her not her department and Secondly , the eternally useless and unelected Regina Doherty has announced (in another piece of stunning stupidity by her and her department) that any Company that gives its employees a single cent over , or tops up in anyway the €203 as part of the Covid 19 payment via employers ....will not get a cent in refund.In other words , if you try to hang on to staff by giving them €300 a week , the Government will void all payments , making employers unlikely to bother with the scheme.Anyone else think Fg are using the crisis for blatant electioneering and naked self interest