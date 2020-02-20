The blatant politicisation of the crisis by FG

I had reservations about Leos address to the nation and whether its purpose , given he told us nothing new , was more about him than the crisis. These misgivings are not helped by those that lost their seat still sitting at the cabinet table.
Those reservations have only increased as the "Government" never acknowledges the role of any opposition TDs whenever it is interviewed and behaves as if it is still the democratically elected Government of the country.
The only problem with that is that it has no Mandate .Les than 18 % of the electorate thought it was fit to run a Government in the recent free and fair democratic election.

This alarm and concern has been heightened to 2 events today. Firstly , as a Company Secretary I got a blatant piece of electioneering from Heather Humphries , extolling Government action and signed from her not her department and Secondly , the eternally useless and unelected Regina Doherty has announced (in another piece of stunning stupidity by her and her department) that any Company that gives its employees a single cent over , or tops up in anyway the €203 as part of the Covid 19 payment via employers ....will not get a cent in refund.

www.irishtimes.com

Employers who offer more than State's Covid-19 payment will not be refunded

Businesses that pay temporarily laid-off staff over €203 weekly will not be refunded
In other words , if you try to hang on to staff by giving them €300 a week , the Government will void all payments , making employers unlikely to bother with the scheme.

Anyone else think Fg are using the crisis for blatant electioneering and naked self interest
 


Baron von Biffo said:
What utter bilge.

FG remains in government because that's the will of the Dail.
Thursday 20th February ...Leo nominated for Taoiseach ...gets 36 out of 159 votes ? Thats the will of the Dail these days is it ?



He is caretaker because another Government hasnt been formed but his resignation has been accepted by the President.
The problem is the use of the crisis for blatant electioneering and refusal to acknowledge that all Government policy and actions are only in agreement with opposition parties.
 
Thanks for not posting the letter from Humphries. That definitely makes you more believable. Nothing more meaningful than discussion based on anonymous evidenceless hearsay.

On the 203: how is that politicisation? It’s just a policy you don’t like. What about it is party politics? I don't agree with it (and I’d be pretty sure it’ll be reversed) but how is it politicising it?

Unless you’re defining “politicisation” as any govt policy made ever. Which would be dumb.
 
It's not a coincidence that Varadkar re-appointed John Concannon to manage the CV19 "information campaign" which then turned into a Churchill-esque speech by Varadkar.

https://www.independent.ie/world-ne...coronavirus-information-campaign-39051776.htm l

Basically the spin is back, baby, and @campaignforleo is in full swing - that speech, at prime viewing time , with literally a captive audience and well publicized on SM all evening, is pure Concannon - he of the Gathering and Ireland 2016 fame.

Whatever about FG politicisng the crisis, Varadkar has found his mojo and rediscovered his talent for spending tax payers money to big himself up.
 
