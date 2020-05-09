The Bones of O’Donnell

It's often forgotten that under our former culture you had to be physically perfect to serve as a chief, and once he lost his toes o'donnell had no real authority any more.



That's why we remember the story about the toes. The soft-as-shite modern historian living in comfort in the burbs thinks "Jaze, I wouldn't like to lose my toes", but the physical pain was irrelevant, it was the loss of power that was everything.



That's why the o'donnells weren't up to much after that. The string of o'donnell clan victories ends about there, doesn't it?



Of course o'neill kept him going, as his son in law, and the spanish were polite, wanting him to make a nuisance of himself, but in the big scheme of things his type had nothing to offer us.



Spain had gone bankrupt in 1598 so the answer was always going to be no, but they threw in a half dacent martyr's funeral to keep us on side.



Then the big peace treaty in 1604, as the war had been so bad for business. Most of the 1500s the spanish and english did a lot of trading and your armadas and kinsales were the exception, not the rule.