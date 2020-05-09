The Bones of O’Donnell

Nebuchadnezzar
Hugh O’Donnell, commonly known as Red Hugh, was one of the notable figures of Ireland of the 16th century. O’Donnell, in collaboration with his father in law Hugh O’Neill, fought against english rule in the Nine Years War 1594-1603. Whilst O’Neill was the leading figure in this war O’Donnell played an important part in the establishment of the coalition of clans. Rather than being an act of rebellion by one two chieftains this war is notable in that it saw the creation and maintenance of an allied block of Irish resistance over a sustained period and the building of a military alliance with a continental supporters(the geraldines has done so before but not to the same extent).
Spanish archaeologists have been excavating the site of The Chapel of Marvels in the city of Valladolid since Monday. This is reputed to be the dead burial place of Christopher Columbus and Hugh O’Donnell. Columbus’ bones were subsequently moved to Seville. Yesterday two coffins and a skull were uncovered. DNA tests will be carried out to compare with his closest known descendants, one of which may include the Spanish military historian Hugo O’Donnell, 7th Duke of Tetuan and Tánaiste of the O’Donnell clan. Hugo O'Donnell, 7th Duke of Tetuan - Wikipedia
Foot bones may also help in determining the identity of the remains; Hugh O’Donnell lost two toes to frostbite in the Wicklow mountains following his escape from imprisonment in Dublin Castle(the only such successful escape).
