The brilliant Katie Hopkins and free speech death watch

Clanrickard

Clanrickard

Katie Hopkins' views are now considered matters for law enforcement, and it is utterly terrifying - Comment - Voices - The Independent

This piece is well worth reading and shows the terrifying trend towards the Old Bill investigating "offensive" speech in the UK. The above piece contains the big brotheresque statement from the ridiculously named Police Scotland (I am not joking):

Please be aware that we will continue to monitor comments on social media and any offensive comments will be investigated.
That should worry not just Jocks.....oops If calling the Scots 'Jocks' is a racist crime then Western Civilisation is over - Breitbart sorry Scots and Brits but given that there are Aodhán O Riordán types in the Irish political set up and our unfortunate propensity to ape the UK it should worry us too.

Katie Hopkins has 290,000 twitter followers, is widely read and gets paid ahuge amount of money. She is clever, witty and a brilliant wind up merchant. By causing priggish busy body cappuccino leftist heads to explode she provides lots of fun and entertainment and it increases her bank balance. The perpetually offended are too stupid and self absorbed to see this. That the police can't see it is worrying.
 


rainmaker

rainmaker

I don't like Katie. I think she's an attention seeker prepared to say anything, however cruel & vicious, to extend her fifteen minutes. But this is a bit much & I'm sick of these ridiculous attempts to sanitize the internet, and legislate politeness.

Just because someone is offended doesn't mean they are right.
 
Prester Jim

Prester Jim

Exactly, she is not "brilliant", she is an obnoxious little worm who is desperate for attention and fame but has not talent or skills beyond hard neck to achieve it.
Of course it is completely wrong that she be silenced or that her views become illegal, just as it is wrong that she is given media oxygen to express those views.
 
H

HarryN

Easy to counter this type of over zealous policing. It just needs a critical mass of protestors to parrot the exact comments simultaneously.

Let the Stasi deal with that!
 
E

Elbereth

Brilliant and Katie Hopkins in the same sentence...?..

Alice, we're definitely through the looking glass!
 
CptSternn

CptSternn

So the Scottish are upset some brit limey refereed to them as jocks?

And the west-brit huns are here to defend her statements?

Good to know. ;)
 
Des Quirell

Des Quirell

Reported.

To the cops.
 
sadmal

sadmal

Saw her on a programme the other night about her putting on three stone and then trying to lose to prove how easy it is to lose weight. She met up with a group of overweight people who are 'happy to be fat' and when she started to have a go at them one actually phoned the police to report her for a hate crime!
 
'orebel

'orebel

Dick of the year.

[video=youtube;e7xE6ByD5pU]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e7xE6ByD5pU[/video]
 
corporal punishment

corporal punishment

She's an a$$hole but she should just be ignored rather than investigated.
 
I

iago1709

Censorship is something to be avoided, alright. But I can't see how you can call someone 'brilliant' who has just made fun of a nurse who is fighting for her life after volunteering to go to Africa to help Ebola victims. 99% of us wouldn't have the guts to do something like that.
 
daveL

daveL

agreed

She is a horrible wench who seeks attention..

The way to deal with the likes of herself is simply to ignore her however the London media love to give her airtime and page ink... while they put on faux offence. She gets away with it in the main because her targets are those easy targets that the London media tends to already discuss disparagingly. She's just extreme about it.

She knows well not to discuss anything that the London media might be in love with... i.e. we'd never hear her have a pop off some Royals.

She would be a nobody without the environment that has cultivated her.

Hauling her before the courts is a joke.
 
stopdoingstuff

stopdoingstuff

She is an oul' hoor and I hope she gets anal thrush, but this trend of making hurt feelings a police matter and criminalizing all unpopular statements is creepy. This is what comes from identity politics- as soon as we started protecting the hurt feelings of different groups, it became a free-for-all, and all those people who warned about the risks of political correctness are been proven right again and again. So it must be stated to all whinging people who think they are special- your feelings do not matter, your outrage does not matter, you do not have the right to be protected from other people's non-violent ideas, you do not have the right to be approved of or shielded from criticism. This has to stop.
 
Boy M5

Boy M5

& Turgidy had her on his show.
Cop on RTÉ.

Can we please have "Katie Hopkins" added to the swear filter
 
CptSternn

CptSternn

You must be new here. Welcome to P.IE!
 
Ellen Ripley

Ellen Ripley

...and then we can just type "Hatey Copkins".
 
