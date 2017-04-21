The bullying thread (or as the rest of us call it), another SF councillor leaves.

automaticforthepeople
Seems the ugly head of bullying has raised its head again in SF. In the last 2 years Cork East, Newry and Mourne as well as Dublin Central have all seen Public reps leave citing bullying. Exaclty what is it about SF and bullying that of all the excuses that can be given for any public rep to leave a party, that when it comes to Sinn Fein it is always bullying.
Is there a conspiracy among SF public reps to harm their beloved party?
Seven Sinn Féin members leave party over bullying claims | Irish Examiner
