The bullying thread (or as the rest of us call it), another SF councillor leaves.

Seems the ugly head of bullying has raised its head again in SF. In the last 2 years Cork East, Newry and Mourne as well as Dublin Central have all seen Public reps leave citing bullying. Exaclty what is it about SF and bullying that of all the excuses that can be given for any public rep to leave a party, that when it comes to Sinn Fein it is always bullying.

Is there a conspiracy among SF public reps to harm their beloved party?

Seven Sinn Féin members leave party over bullying claims | Irish Examiner
 


automaticforthepeople said:
Seems the ugly head of bullying has raised its head again in SF. In the last 2 years Cork East, Newry and Mourne as well as Dublin Central have all seen Public reps leave citing bullying. Exaclty what is it about SF and bullying that of all the excuses that can be given for any public rep to leave a party, that when it comes to Sinn Fein it is always bullying.

Is there a conspiracy among SF public reps to harm their beloved party?

Seven Sinn Féin members leave party over bullying claims | Irish Examiner
The link contains one name and displays no evidence of bullying whatsoever, I noticed on here, such crap resurrects when an election is pending.

Is it possible you got a leak into the new poll results which are due for imminent release?:D
 
Mickeymac said:
The link contains one name and displays no evidence of bullying whatsoever, I noticed on here, such crap resurrects when an election is pending.

Is it possible you got a leak into the new poll results which are due for imminent release?:D
If there is a new and improved poll result for SF, most of us would consider that a reason to stay on as a member of SF! When SF set up an inquiry into bullying it wasn't exactly Johnathan's finest hour!
 
automaticforthepeople said:
If there is a new and improved poll result for SF, most of us would consider that a reason to stay on as a member of SF! When SF set up an inquiry into bullying it wasn't exactly Johnathan's finest hour!
Listen up pal, you have come on here alleging "bullying" and not one shred of evidence to back it up, in that case, don't look over there, look here and divvy up with some proof.......got it now?
 
Mickeymac said:
Listen up pal, you have come on here alleging "bullying" and not one shred of evidence to back it up, in that case, don't look over there, look here and divvy up with some proof.......got it now?
Eh! The only question I've asked is why do SF councillors cite bullying when they leave the party? It doesn't seem to be policy differences! So why is it always bullying? Isn't that strange? or at least it would be in a normal party.
 
Mickeymac said:
The above statement in any currency does not constitute bullying.
It must be sexual harassment so. Unless you can pull another, more credible, reason from out of your largest cavity.
 
Mickeymac said:
Read your link sir and I can't find any evidence to the allegations contained in the OP sir.




The above statement in any currency does not constitute bullying.
Thats why i put up the link from the local paper.Its totally at odds with the Examiner article which is incorrect where it states that 7 members including the Councillor left whereas the Councillor states that 2 of the 7 are remaining in the party.She also states it was the hostile environment.I cant see anything re bullying.
 
Levellers said:
Sinn Fein have higher standards for their public representatives.
True. The gunrunner had to say three decades of the rosary before they let him run for election in Kerry.

And Snoddy had to walk the Camino in his bare feet as punishment for robbing tonerkits from the Leinster House stores.

Was Callely one of yours too?
 
automaticforthepeople said:
Eh! The only question I've asked is why do SF councillors cite bullying when they leave the party? It doesn't seem to be policy differences! So why is it always bullying? Isn't that strange? or at least it would be in a normal party.
Listen automatic, you better tread carefully.
If you start a thread that is unfavourable to SF then you could end up on Mickymac's monitoring list like I did last week.
Not spyglasses or hiding in ditches, a more modern approach is taken now. Cyber monitoring I believe is the methods being employed these days.
Anyway, you had better ring the Cllr involved and get the proper story from her before you post.
 
Mickeymac said:
The link contains one name and displays no evidence of bullying whatsoever, I noticed on here, such crap resurrects when an election is pending.

Is it possible you got a leak into the new poll results which are due for imminent release?:D
Are they lying about the other six?

Seriously?

The evidence of bullying is there in the fact that one of the people who left the party (the one who gave a name -- I wonder why the rest declined to give a name) gave bullying as one of her reasons for bullying.

As I never tire of saying, my concern with Sinn Féin is not so much their past as their present and, while they have shown some visible signs of progress in the last couple of years (on this site and elsewhere), this incident is another among the many signs that not all their members are sufficiently aware of the full price of accepting democracy.
 
automaticforthepeople said:
Eh! The only question I've asked is why do SF councillors cite bullying when they leave the party? It doesn't seem to be policy differences! So why is it always bullying? Isn't that strange? or at least it would be in a normal party.
If I said you had a beautiful body would people believe me based on that statement?


 
Mushroom said:
It must be sexual harassment so. Unless you can pull another, more credible, reason from out of your largest cavity.
Or maybe just another scurrilous allegation manufactured from a sick mind, take a hike pal and go troll elsewhere.
 
Mickeymac said:
If I said you had a beautiful body would people believe me based on that statement?
Given that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, no intelligent person would have any problem with such a claim.
 
Mickeymac said:
Listen up pal, you have come on here alleging "bullying" and not one shred of evidence to back it up, in that case, don't look over there, look here and divvy up with some proof.......got it now?
Someone has left your party citing bullying. What counts as evidence? A court conviction?

jesus wept.
 
