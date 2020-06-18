The "Burn the Bondholders" argument in light of Covid 19

Marcos the black

Marcos the black

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 3, 2009
Messages
20,363
As has been well discussed here and on other forums the cost of the Covid 19 pandemic is massive. At an individual level in terms of job losses, wage reduction, under employment etc., And in terms of the economy.

It is projected that we will go from a surplus situation in Jan/Feb to a negative situation that will require the state to borrow between €23bn - €30bn in 2020 to balance the books.

Ireland's 10 year bond rates, and credit rating are excellent by international standards:

Ireland Government Bonds - Yields Curve

Ireland Government Bonds and Yields Curve. Updated charts and tables, agencies ratings, spread comparisons, current prices.
www.worldgovernmentbonds.com www.worldgovernmentbonds.com

The above allows us to borrow at far lower rates of interest than other countries. This ability will allow us to get through this pandemic without going bankrupt.

A number of political parties, and posters here at the time, and since then called on the Irish govt to "burn the bond holders" and were very annoyed that this wasn't done.

Had the Irish govt of the day burnt the bondholders, today we would find ourselves in a situation whereby we would either not be able to borrow to keep the country afloat, or if we could borrow, it would be at a far higher rate of interest and therefore would cost us massively over the coming decade.
If Ireland had done as many parties wanted to do, and burned the Bondholders, Ireland would be today bankrupt.

Is it fair to say so that the Covid 19 pandemic puts an end to the myth that Ireland should have burned the bondholders in the last financial crash?
 


E

enuffisenuff

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 27, 2011
Messages
3,669
Marcos the black said:
As has been well discussed here and on other forums the cost of the Covid 19 pandemic is massive. At an individual level in terms of job losses, wage reduction, under employment etc., And in terms of the economy.

It is projected that we will go from a surplus situation in Jan/Feb to a negative situation that will require the state to borrow between €23bn - €30bn in 2020 to balance the books.

Ireland's 10 year bond rates, and credit rating are excellent by international standards:

Ireland Government Bonds - Yields Curve

Ireland Government Bonds and Yields Curve. Updated charts and tables, agencies ratings, spread comparisons, current prices.
www.worldgovernmentbonds.com www.worldgovernmentbonds.com

The above allows us to borrow at far lower rates of interest than other countries. This ability will allow us to get through this pandemic without going bankrupt.

A number of political parties, and posters here at the time, and since then called on the Irish govt to "burn the bond holders" and were very annoyed that this wasn't done.

Had the Irish govt of the day burnt the bondholders, today we would find ourselves in a situation whereby we would either not be able to borrow to keep the country afloat, or if we could borrow, it would be at a far higher rate of interest and therefore would cost us massively over the coming decade.
If Ireland had done as many parties wanted to do, and burned the Bondholders, Ireland would be today bankrupt.

Is it fair to say so that the Covid 19 pandemic puts an end to the myth that Ireland should have burned the bondholders in the last financial crash?
Click to expand...

perhaps a simplistic view on my part but we still have to pay for the bondholders and covid?
 
Marcos the black

Marcos the black

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 3, 2009
Messages
20,363
enuffisenuff said:
perhaps a simplistic view on my part but we still have to pay for the bondholders and covid?
Click to expand...
Yes, but at a much lower rate than would have been possible is we had burned The Bondholders. That's presuming that we could find someone who would have given us a loan.
 
Sync

Sync

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
31,437
Marcos the black said:
Yes, but at a much lower rate than would have been possible is we had burned The Bondholders. That's presuming that we could find someone who would have given us a loan.
Click to expand...
Right. Watch how much fun Argentina has in the aftermath of all of this.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom