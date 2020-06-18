The "Burn the Bondholders" argument in light of Covid 19

Ireland Government Bonds - Yields Curve Ireland Government Bonds and Yields Curve. Updated charts and tables, agencies ratings, spread comparisons, current prices.

As has been well discussed here and on other forums the cost of the Covid 19 pandemic is massive. At an individual level in terms of job losses, wage reduction, under employment etc., And in terms of the economy.It is projected that we will go from a surplus situation in Jan/Feb to a negative situation that will require the state to borrow between €23bn - €30bn in 2020 to balance the books.Ireland's 10 year bond rates, and credit rating are excellent by international standards:The above allows us to borrow at far lower rates of interest than other countries. This ability will allow us to get through this pandemic without going bankrupt.A number of political parties, and posters here at the time, and since then called on the Irish govt to "burn the bond holders" and were very annoyed that this wasn't done.Had the Irish govt of the day burnt the bondholders, today we would find ourselves in a situation whereby we would either not be able to borrow to keep the country afloat, or if we could borrow, it would be at a far higher rate of interest and therefore would cost us massively over the coming decade.If Ireland had done as many parties wanted to do, and burned the Bondholders, Ireland would be today bankrupt.Is it fair to say so that the Covid 19 pandemic puts an end to the myth that Ireland should have burned the bondholders in the last financial crash?