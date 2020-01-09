The buying, the owning and the selling of musical instruments.

I know people who buy and sell musical instruments and cannot play a note on them. One lady I know, medical doctor, buys and sells trombones as a sort of hobby. Never even attempted so much as to get a parp out of them. I still haven't quite got to the bottom of this but spring will be here soon enough and I'll be able to corner her and interrogate.The brother and my self used to buy and sell guitars a bit when teenagers. Knew nish about music and while the brother went off and learned properly and has been able to teach his young lad to play they are mostly decorative around my house. I can play a few little things I like and that's the way I like it.I own two guitars now, a Squier Telecaster electric, sunburst, which is great fun and I can do truly awful things with it which is why I always use headphones. I bought yesterday a surprising thing, I wanted a relatively okay semi-accoustic guitar without going to silly expense and buying a Martin or something.Found a cool looking deep blue/almost turquoise in a certain light Yamaha APX600 semi-accoustic which I wanted immediately to own on sight. On the way home with it thinking there's £300 wasted on something that'll turn out to be a toy more than an instrument.Got her home, tuned it up, and immediately it dawned on me it is the best sounding guitar I've ever owned. Amazing thing with great range, boomy where you might like it and glisteny up around D. This is with standard strings on it.So many times I've bought on impulse and got home with the dawning notion I'd been foolish again partly through wanting to make decisions fast and leave RetailWorld as quickly as possible in case I catch Coronathatcherism or something.Finally. A definite score off an impulse buy, in a room full of guitars, hundreds of 'em mate, like the Zulu at Mafeking. Can't believe it. I haven't even plugged it into the amp yet for the semi-accoustic sound via the speakers. The damn thing sounds better than any number of fat arsed dreadnought accoustics I've owned.So here's a place for weird purchases or sales of musical instruments with either a story attached or not. Most second hand musical instruments have a life story of interest, are beautiful works of art and design and if I never progress beyond un-listeneable beginner I still feel happy just looking at them.The Squier TelecasterThe unexpectedly rather amazing sounding Yamaha APX600