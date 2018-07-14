The Case Against Frances Black’s Boycott Bill.

A similar boycott campaign led to the closure of a SodaStream factory near Ma’ale Adumim in the West Bank which resulted in 500 Palestinian workers losing their jobs.



A Christian Science Monitor journalist visited the area before the closure and recorded the following comments from Palestinian workers.



"Before boycotting, they should think of the workers who are going to suffer," says a young man shivering in the pre-dawn darkness in Azzariah. [...] Previously, he earned 20 shekels ($6) a day plucking and cleaning chickens; now he makes nearly 10 times that at SodaStream, which also provides transportation, breakfast, and lunch.



[...]



[A]nother adds, "If SodaStream closes, we would be sitting in the streets doing nothing."



[...]



Speaking anonymously on a largely deserted street, with no Israeli SodaStream employees present, all but one of those interviewed said they opposed the boycott, given the lack of alternative job opportunities in the West Bank.



[...]



Omar Jibarat of Azzariah, the father of a newborn, [says] "I would love to work for SodaStream. They’re quite privileged. People look up to them. "It’s not the people who want to boycott, it’s the officials."



[...]



Leaning up against the cement half-walls of the bus stop, jackets pulled up over their cold hands and faces and cigarette butts glowing in the dark, [the SodaStream workers] blame the PA for failing to create jobs while taking a political stand against Israeli business that do.



[...]



"The PA can say anything it wants and no one will listen because it’s not providing an alternative,” says one man, a 2006 political science graduate of Al Quds University bundled in a jacket bearing the SodaStream logo. As for reports that the company doesn’t honor labor rights, that’s "propaganda," he says. "Daniel [Birnbaum, the CEO of SodaStream,] is a peacemaker."





The point is that many Palestinians benefit from the presence of Israeli businesses in the West Bank and they’re often the only source of employment because the Palestinian Authority is utterly corrupt and is more interested in looking after its own Fatah members than the rest of the Palestinian population. The voices of Palestinian workers are not being heard in this debate and many of them are too scared to speak out because Fatah doesn’t take kindly to anyone having a difference of opinion with them.