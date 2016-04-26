roc_
The Chernobyl "Disaster". 30 years ago today. Was it actually an environmental catastrophe?
30 years ago today, the early hours of 26 April 1986, we had the melt-down at Chernobyl. - What have we learned from it?
Personally I think we were wrong to think of it as an "environmental catastrophe"... It certainly wasn't - it turns out it was actually a real blessing to the natural environment!
For example, there was incredible regeneration of the flora and fauna around Chernobyl. ---Chernobyl: No People But A Thriving Ecosystem
Even there was the return of many species that were on the verge of extinction in that part of the country!
(Now no doubt some humans subsequently went into the area and chopped up some of these animals living there so as to study them. And for example, they found that the new generation of birds had bird-brains that were 5% smaller. Although they automatically deduce that radiation is having a negative effect. - But perhaps these birds just have less to think about and fear, avoiding humans and traffic and other impacts we make on their life etc?!!)
And the human effects of Chernobyl too were vastly over-stated. - Remember the so called "environmentalists" claiming a million deaths would be caused? Whereas here are the actual findings:
No doubt, many parts of industry were badly hit. - For example, Chernobyl lead to large areas of marine life being given a much needed break from over-fishing and marine resource depletion so it could regenerate itself! (Aww. Poor fishing industry...).
And no doubt there is dangerous nuclear waste still there. But certainly, it is buried deeply, and would pose zero threat to the earth anyway... and be dangerous only to those foolish enough to expose themselves to its radiation...
But in general, perhaps we might learn from Chernobyl that if that is the worst that can happen, maybe we should forge on with the development of this power source?
What do people think?
UNSCEAR has conducted 20 years of detailed scientific and epidemiological research on the effects of the Chernobyl accident. Apart from the 57 direct deaths in the accident itself, UNSCEAR originally predicted up to 4,000 additional cancer cases due to the accident,[4] however the latest UNSCEAR reports insinuate that these estimates were overstated.[5] In addition, the IAEA states that there has been no increase in the rate of birth defects or abnormalities, or solid cancers (such as lung cancer) corroborating UNSCEAR's assessments.[6]
Precisely, UNSCEAR states:
"Among the residents of Belarus, the Russian Federation and Ukraine there had been, up to 2002, about 4,000 cases of thyroid cancer reported in children and adolescents who were exposed at the time of the accident, and more cases are be expected during the next decades. Notwithstanding problems associated with screening, many of those cancers were most likely caused by radiation exposures shortly after the accident. Apart from this increase, there is no evidence of a major public health impact attributable to radiation exposure 20 years after the accident. There is no scientific evidence of increases in overall cancer incidence or mortality rates or in rates of non-malignant disorders that could be related to radiation exposure. The risk of leukaemia in the general population, one of the main concerns owing to its short latency time, does not appear to be elevated. Although those most highly exposed individuals are at an increased risk of radiation-associated effects, the great majority of the population is not likely to experience serious health consequences as a result of radiation from the Chernobyl accident. Many other health problems have been noted in the populations that are not related to radiation exposure."[7]
Thyroid cancer is generally treatable.[8] The five year survival rate of thyroid cancer is 96%, and 92% after 30 years, with proper treatment.[9]
"The Chernobyl Forum"[10] is a regular meeting of IAEA, other United Nations organizations (FAO, UN-OCHA, UNDP, UNEP, UNSCEAR, WHO and The World Bank) and the governments of Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine, which issues regular assessments of the evidence for health effects of the Chernobyl accident.
"The Chernobyl Forum" has concluded that a greater risk than the long-term effects of radiation exposure, is the risk to mental health of exaggerated fears about the effects of radiation:[11]
" ... The designation of the affected population as “victims” rather than “survivors” has led them to perceive themselves as helpless, weak and lacking control over their future. This, in turn, has led either to over cautious behavior and exaggerated health concerns, or to reckless conduct, such as consumption of mushrooms, berries and game from areas still designated as highly contaminated, overuse of alcohol and tobacco, and unprotected promiscuous sexual activity."[12]
While it was commented by Fred Mettler that 20 years later:[13]
The population remains largely unsure of what the effects of radiation actually are and retain a sense of foreboding. A number of adolescents and young adults who have been exposed to modest or small amounts of radiation feel that they are somehow fatally flawed and there is no downside to using illicit drugs or having unprotected sex. To reverse such attitudes and behaviors will likely take years although some youth groups have begun programs that have promise.
In addition, many charities which help the "Children of Chernobyl" may be helping disadvantaged children, but the health problems of such children are not only to do with the Chernobyl accident, but also with the desperately poor state of post-Soviet health systems.[14]
General findings of the forum here - UNSCEAR assessments of the Chernobyl accident
