The Chernobyl "Disaster". 30 years ago today. Was it actually an environmental catastrophe?

Yes. We know that.



Now, tell us, where did the "environmental catastrophe" stem from that? Quantify it. What did it do to the environment. How long did these effects last? And so on.



I am most probably talking to a particularly obtuse wall here, but the statement "the release of substantial amounts of radioactivity into the atmosphere in the form of both particulate and gaseous radioisotopes" has about as much significance in terms of its relation to "environmental catastrophe", as my stating "I released a substantial amount of my own p1ss from the roof of my house into the atmosphere largely in the form of last night's well processed guinness. It was one of the most significant p1sses I've ever taken from such a great height".



Now, whether that guinness permeated p1ss landed on some shrubbery and caused some notable effects, is the next question. - The same question you need to make the giant leap to... :roll: