The Chernobyl "Disaster". 30 years ago today. Was it actually an environmental catastrophe?

TITLE: Biological Consequences of Nuclear Disasters: From Chernobyl to FukushimaSPEAKER: Timothy MousseauEVENT DATE: 2014/05/15RUNNING TIME: 63 minutesLibrary of Congress Biological Consequences of Nuclear Disasters: From Chernobyl to Fukushima Webcast | Library of Congress 'So we started working in Chernobyl in 2000 as a team, Anders and I. And we'd both been there before then and we decided this would be an interesting place to potentially discover new kinds of adaptations in plants and animals. We also began work in Fukushima in July 2011, three or four months after the disaster. Again mostly populations of birds, insects, microbes, mammals, just about mostly everything except people. Although we have started a small project in collaboration with the hospital in Kiev looking at a cohort of children because they found many parallels to what we found with the animals and so they're interested in maybe pairing some of these studies. More than 30 research expeditions to Chernobyl, 10 to Fukushima so far, more than 60 papers just on Chernobyl, Fukushima. And you can find most of them on my Website if you're at all interested in seeing these papers. I make this point at every talk because I frequently, I don't know why but I frequently get invited to speak to anti-nuclear activist groups. Some of my best friends but, you know, I make the point of we are independent biologists.We don't have a dog in this race as it were. And we're mostly interested in the biological consequences of elevated mutation rates which is something that evolutionary biologists have not been able to really look at beyond a laboratory setting. And so being able to look at this, the effects of mutation inputs in a field setting at a landscape scale is kind of a unique opportunity for evolutionary biologists. I did discover recently that I am indeed an activist but I'm an activist for evidence based science policy as it relates to energy in the environment. So as, as a biologist, as a an active scientist of course we frame everything that we do in the context of hypotheses and questions. We try to be logical about it. And I'm not going to spend a lot of time at this but I just want to show you the chain of thought as it were involved in the logical progression in what we do.You know, the first question is, you know, do, does the radiation levels, do the radiation levels that exist in Chernobyl and Fukushima, do they do anything? Are they high enough to cause increased mutation rights in natural populations? You might think that would be a given but it's, you know, there were lots of questions about this and so that's one of the, been one of the priorities for us is to document what kind of, what amount of genetic damage occurs as a result of the exposures that are there. Are there consequences? You know, we all have mutations inside our bodies and many of them don't do anything. They're not expressed, they're just sort of neutral as it were or slightly neutral. Dr. Steen can tell you about that. So you need to know whether or not these mutations have any meaning to the, to the animal. Particularly in terms of whether it has any meaning to the fitness of the animal. Does it affect its survival? Does it affect its ability to reproduce? Does it affect its susceptibility to disease and that kind of thing? You need to know this for it to really matter to make any difference. Finally, you know again, well not finally but again as ecologists we're quite interested in the notion of can there be adaptation? Will there be adaptation? In much the way that we're interested in whether or not plants and animals can adapt to climate change right now. That's a big topic as it were. We're interested in knowing whether or not there can be adaptation to elevated radiation levels. And I'll talk a little bit about that. Are there effects at the, you know, at the ecological scale on abundances in biodiversity? And finally are there effects on ecosystem functioning? Do the ecosystem services that we all rely on for generating clean water and food and building materials, are they effective in some significant way as a consequence of these kinds of disasters? I have to say that, you know, apart from the novelty we were also motivated by statements published by the International Atomic Energy Agency and their Chernobyl form reports from about 10 years ago. And in this reports they actually suggest with these words that the plants and animals inside the zone are actually, and you've probably all heard this. The plants and animals inside the zone are actually thriving. They're doing great because there's a fence and there's no people. And by implication because the radiation has no effect, right? And so we were intrigued by this notion. And so we wanted to see for ourselves. And we wanted to, turns out there wasn't a lot of data for it but there were, you know, lots of newspaper reports, you know. Chernobyl becomes a wildlife haven. Maybe you've seen, you know, the video, Radioactive Wolves and, you know, Disney Channel has these kind of Cinderella stories for Chernobyl on a regular basis. And we, but there, when we went to look for it there wasn't any quantitative scientific data published. This was really all anecdotally based. And so this motivated us. We knew that we could, whatever we found would be publishable. So we decided to get to it. And as I mentioned, most of our work has been with animal models, mostly birds because they're easier to see than most other animals. And a lot's known about birds. But also because I've never seen a barn swallow drinking vodka or smoking cigarettes. And as far I know they don't get stressed out from the disaster which has been used as one of the, you know, stress is an important component of human disease. We all know this. But the animals don't get stressed out from this and so we're presuming that if we do find things that are related to, you know, effects that are related to the radiation, it's not due to stress.'We employ what I call a massively replicated biotic inventory approach. It's kind of a long name. But basically as we go to, we go to 400 locations in Fukushima and about 300 locations in Chernobyl. We've been to each of these 3 times now so far, and we basically count everything we see and identify everything we see at these 3 and 400 locations. We also measure everything else that might be important to determining whether a bird is there or not. What kind of trees there? Is there water there? What's the ground cover like? What's the soil type? What's the pH of the soil? Basically everything that's measurable in a relatively short period of time as well as the radiation level. And we do some GIS kind of things and multifarious statistics. And this allows us to factor out in a very sensitive manner whether or not there is as many animals as there should be of a given species at a given location.And what proportion the variation or the deviation from prediction from expectation is due to radiation? Good news, there's not much good news, but it's, you know, there's some evidence that, that natural selection is working to improve response for some of these species. We don't know whether it will continue in the future. We don't know what's happening in Japan for the critters that are there. And let me just end with this then that I'd like, I'd like the next headlines to be something like this, you know. Basic scientific research reveals hidden effects of radiation that may be of general relevance for energy and health policy. That's what we're trying to do. And of course the one after that we'd like to see as would all of us in this room I'm sure. Thank you very much.