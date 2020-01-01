The Claire Byrne Live Leader's debate.

The second televised debate of GE 2020 will be chaired by Claire Byrne on RTE at 9.25 tonight.



This time all 7 leaders are included and that, together with the recent opinion poll results, should lead to a livelier affair than we had in the first outing.



Varadkar delivered a solid and competent performance in his first leader's debate with Martin which most commentators called as a draw.



With the polls showing FG significantly down on its 2016 result solid and competent won't be enough tonight. The pressure will be on him not just to halt the decline but to begin to turn the tide back in FGs favour.



A less gentlemanly approach and a more vigorous attack on Martin and FF will be needed if he's to achieve that.



Martin also performed well in the first debate and tonight he's in pole position. FF is doing well in the polls and he knows there isn't any untapped well of support that he must go after tonight.



While he will be targeted by all the others a calm and steady outing is all he needs tonight.



McDonald enters her first election debate as leader with the wind at her back. Despite a succession of election disasters SF is showing well in recent polls.



The most mercurial of the leaders, she has an extreme sense of her own dignity, a record of unprovoked tantrums and a tendency to poor judgement.



Of all the leaders she'll be under the most pressure tonight and a bad misstep could scupper her party.



Howlin has been the invisible leader in the last Dail and little is expected of him tonight. A poor debater whose style is stilted and pompous, nothing he says tonight is likely to make any impact on Labour's fortunes.



Ryan, like McDonald, has the wind of good opinion polls at his back. He will face attack from the others about his party's wretched performance when last in government but that may not matter given a lot of his support is from younger voters.



He has that smugness that characterises the Greens and his debating style is somewhat didactic. He's unlikely to win any additional support tonight but if he makes a big mistake he could drop a seat or two.



Shortall will seek to make health the big issue but as a junior minister in that department who resigned because she couldn't work with her boss she lacks credibility.



The SDs being more a flag of convenience than a genuine political party, unless she provokes one of the others into an error nothing she says tonight will have any effect on the election result.



Boyd-Barrett is a fringe politician who espouses a failed ideology. He will be as irrelevant tonight as he's been since he first set foot in the Dail.