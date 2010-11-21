The Climate Change Debate Thread (Second Thread)

Telemachus, Thank you, that reminds me of an evening on the road to Sleigh Head in Kerry.

It had been overcast all day with low grey cloud. Then far of on the Atlantic ocean horizon the sun began to emerge low in the sky and slowly but surely it's light bearing a purple hue, crept across the calm water just like a searchlight as it headed towards the shore.

Cars were stopping all along the coastal road and the occupants camera laden were getting out and standing in awe at the unfolding scene. One of those magic moments etched in our memories.