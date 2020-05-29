Belfast bonfire sites cleared after cancellation of annual Eleventh Night fires A series of loyalist bonfire sites in Belfast have been cleared after organisers cancelled the annual Eleventh Night fires due to coronavirus.

DUP councillor George Dorrian was on site at Lismore Street on Friday as contractors packed hundreds of pallets on several large lorries.“The community took a decision with the Covid-19 situation that” he told the PA news agency.“This is indicative of communities across the east, they have listened to what’s happening out there, they know the mood, they realise that to have large crowds would not be welcome at this time so each of them have taken a decision in their own right to stand away from bonfires this year and ask the council to help them remove any of the wood that had been collected.”WTF : How is it ever appropriate to go ahead with bonfires?Why is nothing done on the people who are building illegal bonfires? All one needs is a digital camera and a long lens and all the information you would need could be gathered.