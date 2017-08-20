The Confederacy (CSA) was the ISIS Caliphate of White Supremacists

The ISIS Caliphate is now 3 years old since it was declared in June 2014.

The Confederate States of America lasted approximately 4 years from its Declaration in March 11, 1861 to the surrender of its last army in the field, in Texas, June 1865.

Given that the Caliphate will probably eke out another year of desperate military resistance, much like the last years of both Nazi Germany and the Confederacy, both the CSA and the Caliphate are directly comparable in temporal existence.

The are comparable in other ways also. The world has been horrified by the violence of ISIS, but it is the treatment of Yazidis that truly shocked the world. Yazidis, a community who still adhere to some of the world' most ancient religious rites, have been brutalised, slaughtered and enslaved by the Caliphate soldiers. Yazidi women have been raped, confined and continually abused sexually by their tormentors.

But White Supremacists view the Confederacy with admiration, because the experience of the Yazidis was the fate of black people who were unfortunate enough to have been born into the CSA.

ISIS is led by Islamists who believe themselves the purest Muslims of all. White Supremacists adore the Confederacy because it was led in their eyes by people of the purest white blood. There were other slave communities in the world like Brazil, but the Confederacy was racially unique - the only slave society run by leaders of pure, white, Anglo-Saxon, Nordic stock, where the slaves lived directly under their masters, and not on some distant Caribbean Island.

Blacks lived a grim life in the CSA. True, it was as grim as it was under the USA, but the Confederacy was a society closed on the subject of slavery. Its Vice-President Alexander Stephens announced early in its existence that it was founded on the proposition that all men were NOT created equal, and that some were superior to others. That has made the Confederacy the idol of Fascists and White Supremacists ever since.

The brutal lives of blacks in the South has been depicted in films like 10 Years A Slave, finally eviscerating the portrait of happy-clappy slaves from Gone With the Wind.

  • The CSA did not allow any civil or human rights to its ~4 million blacks (out of a ~9 million population. The CSA was a terrorist state to its black residents.
  • Slave women did not own their own bodies but could be raped on the whim of their white masters or overseers.
  • They had to bear children that might be sold.
  • By the "single drop of blood" policy, any child of a black woman was black and a slave. White masters often sold their own children.
  • Blacks were not allowed have families, as husbands, wives and children were often sold off separately, and never saw each other again.
  • Blacks were not allowed an education, and some states did not allow free blacks within their borders.
  • Young women were sold as "good breeders" and such advertisements appeared in the newspapers.
  • Men, especially in the Deep South, lived shortened lives of brutal toil. Aged blacks, to weak to work, were often abandoned in the deep woods, and left to die alone.

All this makes the Confederacy admirable in the eyes of White Supremacists, the Nazi Germany's treatment of Jews and Gays does also. Like the ISIS Caliphate, it was set up to perpetuate a cruel dominance of the weak by the strong, whether the "strong" be defined by race or by the Islamic religion.

In fact, the ISIS Caliphate is not far removed from the sort of authoritarian state White Supremacists, or any racial "superior" group, might set up. Both terrorist states should be rejected with equal horror and contempt, not just by "liberals" but by anyone with a sense of justice and fairness.
 


there is definitely a moral panic , Temperance movement, Red scare, Satanic occult and now muh Russia and muh Nazis
 
Yeah, and teh ****wits mouthing bollocks about Confederate statues are the surest symptom of it.

Are Jews black or white, by the way?

None of your crowd have been able to answer me.
 
Im not american but I could understand why people in the south dont want an ISIS style wiping out of their history by destroying their statues. where will it stop Mt Rushmore
 
A comparison between ISIS and the Clintons is deserved.

Both are funded by Qatar.

OwedtoQatar does not notice, though.
 
"The System Works" is Jewish and supports the Southern cause. Actually a lot of Jews supported the Confederacy and there seems to have been more sinful Anti-Semitism on the side of the Quakerish North.
 
D

Deleted member 17573

You mean this kind of Confederate statue:

Call for Tuam Town Hall to remove memorial to Irish Confederate major
Call for Tuam Town Hall to remove memorial to Irish Confederate major

The demands of those trying to change the realities of their history just as they have altered the reality of the present, have down too far. It is time for the silent majority to find their voice.
 
One-Trick-Pony is back.

"Nothing is evil unless the Clintons did it".

Very smart, very in-tell-ect-ual.
 
The ThemAreCorrupt Party need a moral juxtaposition to ignore the phuckup that they are running that is the urban plantation.

Where the harvest is votes, political power. And where the slaves respond to instructions and live lives of squalor. And where the overseers are opportunists from their own ranks who will sell them out, whilst pressing emotive buttons.

The Russia hacked the election narrative has collapsed. It was all bullsh1t anyway. And anyway it now transpires that California has more voters on the register than people who should be entitled to vote. Dead voters for Hillary.

The ThemAreCorrupt party are phucking up the USA. Again. And this time once again it is about money, control and lies.

There is one thing they will not do. They will not apologize. Not to the people of Detroit. Or Baltimore. Or Chicago which is in the midst of a murder spree. Black lives don't matter when the Tamanny Hall gang are running everything. They never ever say sorry for the rot caused by their party machine, welfare rackets and lies.

No. They will blame somebody else. Anybody else.
 
Why should anyone have to look every day at a monument to someone who perpetuated an evil institution?

Or do you not think the Confederacy was evil?

I think most of the statue-defenders are intellectual cowards. It is not the men of the statues they want to defend, but the Confederacy and white supremacy.
 
Denial - Not just a river in Egypt.
 
And it bothered no one until the Charlottesville thing, now some Councillor sees an opportunity to jump on the bandwagon. :roll:
 
D

Deleted member 17573

If the American social left think it is right to eradicate all memorials to the Confederate military, when will they demand the removal of all statues to soldiers and politicians who were responsible for the ethnic cleansing and almost total wipeout of the native population? Or is it the case that the attack on the Confederate statues is really a deliberate act of provocation against conservativism, and they see no value in pursuing the Native American historical oppressors?
 
Jesus, a post by Analshytzer that does not mention the Clintons as the destroyers of all that is good and holy in Trump-land.

Is this a record?
 
I used snigger ferociously at Irish Republicans who admired the rebellion of the North American colonies given the fact that the "Founding Fathers" not only saw themselves as English men but were fanatic admirers of both Cromwell and Billy the Pink (who of course were so charitable to Ireland :confused:) and saw themselves as doing their work upon the shores of the Americas. The Prods are as bad though- I freaked out my history class by arguing forcibly that though the Provies were evil (and no I don't believe that the Provies were evil anymore, people grow up and change) Washington and his rebel scum were at the very least ten times worse. That did not go down well in my Belfast Grammar but one of the main arguments against me was the simply embarrassing one consisting of "What about all the Ulster Scot Presidents?". The thing is though that it is only in Dixie were you can find still today a significant number of people who will admit that the rebellion of some of HMG's American colonies was evil. In very many ways Dixie even now is hold out of European Civilization in a sea of utter barbarism. T.S. Eliot talked about this.
 
