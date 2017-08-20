The Confederacy (CSA) was the ISIS Caliphate of White Supremacists

The CSA did not allow any civil or human rights to its ~4 million blacks (out of a ~9 million population. The CSA was a terrorist state to its black residents.

Slave women did not own their own bodies but could be raped on the whim of their white masters or overseers.

They had to bear children that might be sold.

By the "single drop of blood" policy, any child of a black woman was black and a slave. White masters often sold their own children.

Blacks were not allowed have families, as husbands, wives and children were often sold off separately, and never saw each other again.

Blacks were not allowed an education, and some states did not allow free blacks within their borders.

Young women were sold as "good breeders" and such advertisements appeared in the newspapers.

Men, especially in the Deep South, lived shortened lives of brutal toil. Aged blacks, to weak to work, were often abandoned in the deep woods, and left to die alone.

The ISIS Caliphate is now 3 years old since it was declared in June 2014.The Confederate States of America lasted approximately 4 years from its Declaration in March 11, 1861 to the surrender of its last army in the field, in Texas, June 1865.Given that the Caliphate will probably eke out another year of desperate military resistance, much like the last years of both Nazi Germany and the Confederacy, both the CSA and the Caliphate are directly comparable in temporal existence.The are comparable in other ways also. The world has been horrified by the violence of ISIS, but it is the treatment of Yazidis that truly shocked the world. Yazidis, a community who still adhere to some of the world' most ancient religious rites, have been brutalised, slaughtered and enslaved by the Caliphate soldiers. Yazidi women have been raped, confined and continually abused sexually by their tormentors.But White Supremacists view the Confederacy with admiration, because the experience of the Yazidis was the fate of black people who were unfortunate enough to have been born into the CSA.ISIS is led by Islamists who believe themselves the purest Muslims of all. White Supremacists adore the Confederacy because it was led in their eyes by people of the purest white blood. There were other slave communities in the world like Brazil, but the Confederacy was racially unique - the only slave society run by leaders of pure, white, Anglo-Saxon, Nordic stock, where the slaves lived directly under their masters, and not on some distant Caribbean Island.Blacks lived a grim life in the CSA. True, it was as grim as it was under the USA, but the Confederacy was a society closed on the subject of slavery. Its Vice-President Alexander Stephens announced early in its existence that it was founded on the proposition that all men were NOT created equal, and that some were superior to others. That has made the Confederacy the idol of Fascists and White Supremacists ever since.The brutal lives of blacks in the South has been depicted in films like, finally eviscerating the portrait of happy-clappy slaves fromAll this makes the Confederacy admirable in the eyes of White Supremacists, the Nazi Germany's treatment of Jews and Gays does also. Like the ISIS Caliphate, it was set up to perpetuate a cruel dominance of the weak by the strong, whether the "strong" be defined by race or by the Islamic religion.In fact, the ISIS Caliphate is not far removed from the sort of authoritarian state White Supremacists, or any racial "superior" group, might set up. Both terrorist states should be rejected with equal horror and contempt, not just by "liberals" but by anyone with a sense of justice and fairness.