The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Political unionism voted at the "crossroads" for Brexit. Setting "northern Ireland" on its current path of to the purgatory of being both in the UK and EU. People such as Ben Lowery consider the the outcome to be "to be honest that Brexit has been a disaster for unionism" 1 .

What I do not understand is why Unionism is not fighting the outcome of the Brexit talks? If not now then when ?






1 : Ben Lowry: We need to be honest that Brexit has been a disaster for unionism

"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" Arthur Ignatius Conan Doyle story title.
 
