The Data Protection Commissioner's Report into the Public Services Card

Parts 4,5,6 of the Executive Summary make an interesting read in and of themselves.



4.Ultimately, this report identifies that there are significant gaps in the purported legal basis under data protection law for the processing of personal data by DEASP in connection with the PSC. A particularly significant finding of this report is that there is no legal basis under the Acts for DEASP to process personal data for the purposes of identity authentication of persons conducting transactions with public bodies other than DEASP. However the DPC has found that there is a legal basis under the Acts for DEASP to process the personal data of people who are claiming benefits from DEASP.



5. The DPC has also found that the indefinite, blanket retention by DEASP of certain documentation and information collected during the SAFE registration process contravenes the principle that personal data shall not be kept for longer than is necessary.



6. In relation to its examination of DEASP’s compliance with its transparency obligations concerning the personal data processing which it carries out in connection with SAFE registration and the PSC, the DPC has found that, contrary to DEASP’s obligations under the Acts, there is a serious deficit of information provided to the public concerning the processing in question.