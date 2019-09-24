The Data Protection Commissioner's Report into the Public Services Card

As the Department of Social Protection seems to be doing its best to bury this report, it is worth highlighting it on a thread of its own. The report should be read by everyone.
But didn't Yummy Mummy say that they'd appeal the decision?Parts 4,5,6 of the Executive Summary make an interesting read in and of themselves.
4.Ultimately, this report identifies that there are significant gaps in the purported legal basis under data protection law for the processing of personal data by DEASP in connection with the PSC. A particularly significant finding of this report is that there is no legal basis under the Acts for DEASP to process personal data for the purposes of identity authentication of persons conducting transactions with public bodies other than DEASP. However the DPC has found that there is a legal basis under the Acts for DEASP to process the personal data of people who are claiming benefits from DEASP.
5. The DPC has also found that the indefinite, blanket retention by DEASP of certain documentation and information collected during the SAFE registration process contravenes the principle that personal data shall not be kept for longer than is necessary.
6. In relation to its examination of DEASP’s compliance with its transparency obligations concerning the personal data processing which it carries out in connection with SAFE registration and the PSC, the DPC has found that, contrary to DEASP’s obligations under the Acts, there is a serious deficit of information provided to the public concerning the processing in question.
Extraordinary how a minority of people are excercised with all this, while hundreds of thousands get on and use itProbably. Apparently if you appeal something again and again until you get a sympathetic hearing somewhere you can then call something 'legal'.
One of those things that eventually brings a legal system into disrepute. Like at least two UK Attorney Generals I can think of.
So the state has more than a little history in terms of a reluctance to regulate.
That has long been the way of oversight and regulation bodies here. Usually, at least though, the frontage and front facade of the body looks up to scratch. To outsiders and the casual observer, at first glance, it appears we have a proper regulator. Usually, though, there's relatively little behind the facade (inadequate staffing and/or poor leaky legislation with many loopholes).
Government’s 'underfunding' of data watchdog is bumbling and riskyNet Results: Multinationals worry about perception of petty vengeance over public services cardwww.irishtimes.com
'The Irish Government was misguided and bumbling in its recent budget decision to fund the Data Protection Commission no more generously than the discredited greyhound racing industry – and with only a third of the increase requested by an office tasked with a data protection oversight job rivalled in size and impact only by the US oversight bodies such as the Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission.
The decision risks being perceived as an international statement that Ireland is not overly concerned with adequately performing its critical oversight function, and that it is deliberately underfunding a regulator...'
The Irish government didn't even bother with a flashy facade in the case of the data commissioner (though I think there is some kind of Dublin sub-office now). Here's a screenshot (taken from google maps) of the location of arguably the most important regulator of the internet and social media in Europe:
It's situated in the arse-end of a Centra in the metropolis of Portarlington! Handy I guess though for popping around to pick up a breakfast roll or a bottle of gas when busily policing the internet of Europe.
Actually not quite.But didn't Yummy Mummy say that they'd appeal the decision?
Sorry, that picture of the Portarlington office still amuses me! It's childish I know. Sure, as I alluded to above, there now is a Dublin suboffice. I think it was around 2015 (not so long ago) that the picture of the Portarlington Centra office hit the international press (and that was the totality of the body back then). Nothing quite like the prospect of international embarrassment to get some funding channeled your way. Most of these bodies just languish, e.g. the OCDE, which had about 40 staff a decade ago (rather grossly under-resourced) and still has about 40 staff today (in spite of various promises). Is a 100 odd a lot? A quick check reveals the equivalent UK body has 500 staff.do try to keep up old chap. theres a large office in fitzwilliam square. they also hired an additional staff, in excess of 100 after GDPR got through. if they hadnt there's no way they wouldnt have been able to handle the DEASP/PSC investigation