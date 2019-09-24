The Data Protection Commissioner's Report into the Public Services Card



Lumpy Talbot

Parts 4,5,6 of the Executive Summary make an interesting read in and of themselves.

4.Ultimately, this report identifies that there are significant gaps in the purported legal basis under data protection law for the processing of personal data by DEASP in connection with the PSC. A particularly significant finding of this report is that there is no legal basis under the Acts for DEASP to process personal data for the purposes of identity authentication of persons conducting transactions with public bodies other than DEASP. However the DPC has found that there is a legal basis under the Acts for DEASP to process the personal data of people who are claiming benefits from DEASP.

5. The DPC has also found that the indefinite, blanket retention by DEASP of certain documentation and information collected during the SAFE registration process contravenes the principle that personal data shall not be kept for longer than is necessary.

6. In relation to its examination of DEASP’s compliance with its transparency obligations concerning the personal data processing which it carries out in connection with SAFE registration and the PSC, the DPC has found that, contrary to DEASP’s obligations under the Acts, there is a serious deficit of information provided to the public concerning the processing in question.
 
Barroso

Lumpy Talbot said:
Parts 4,5,6 of the Executive Summary make an interesting read in and of themselves.

4.Ultimately, this report identifies that there are significant gaps in the purported legal basis under data protection law for the processing of personal data by DEASP in connection with the PSC. A particularly significant finding of this report is that there is no legal basis under the Acts for DEASP to process personal data for the purposes of identity authentication of persons conducting transactions with public bodies other than DEASP. However the DPC has found that there is a legal basis under the Acts for DEASP to process the personal data of people who are claiming benefits from DEASP.

5. The DPC has also found that the indefinite, blanket retention by DEASP of certain documentation and information collected during the SAFE registration process contravenes the principle that personal data shall not be kept for longer than is necessary.

6. In relation to its examination of DEASP’s compliance with its transparency obligations concerning the personal data processing which it carries out in connection with SAFE registration and the PSC, the DPC has found that, contrary to DEASP’s obligations under the Acts, there is a serious deficit of information provided to the public concerning the processing in question.
But didn't Yummy Mummy say that they'd appeal the decision?
 
Lumpy Talbot

Probably. Apparently if you appeal something again and again until you get a sympathetic hearing somewhere you can then call something 'legal'.

One of those things that eventually brings a legal system into disrepute. Like at least two UK Attorney Generals I can think of.
 
Uganda

Lumpy Talbot said:
Probably. Apparently if you appeal something again and again until you get a sympathetic hearing somewhere you can then call something 'legal'.

One of those things that eventually brings a legal system into disrepute. Like at least two UK Attorney Generals I can think of.
Extraordinary how a minority of people are excercised with all this, while hundreds of thousands get on and use it
 
Watcher2

Lumpy Talbot said:
Probably. Apparently if you appeal something again and again until you get a sympathetic hearing somewhere you can then call something 'legal'.

One of those things that eventually brings a legal system into disrepute. Like at least two UK Attorney Generals I can think of.
Well, you can only appeal to the next higher court. Eventually you run out of courts. Depending on the court to which the case is first heard, you may not have too many appeals options.
 
Lumpy Talbot

Well, the two iffy occasions when the law has been 'interpreted' as a green light for British PMs turned out not to be so legal at all.

What's the point of having a legal system if you have an Attorney General who is a member of a cabinet which is in power?

How can that Attorney General be even remotely in a place free of conflict of interest?

It is like watching a defending lawyer suddenly hop up on the judge's bench and starting to give a judgement in favour of how own client.

Separation of powers, much?

In the Supreme Court's recent ruling the Court took the opposite view of the Attorney General.

Should the Attorney General resign?
 
Big Phil

www.irishtimes.com

Government’s 'underfunding' of data watchdog is bumbling and risky

Net Results: Multinationals worry about perception of petty vengeance over public services card
'The Irish Government was misguided and bumbling in its recent budget decision to fund the Data Protection Commission no more generously than the discredited greyhound racing industry – and with only a third of the increase requested by an office tasked with a data protection oversight job rivalled in size and impact only by the US oversight bodies such as the Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission.

The decision risks being perceived as an international statement that Ireland is not overly concerned with adequately performing its critical oversight function, and that it is deliberately underfunding a regulator...'
 
Lumpy Talbot

Dear me. The mere thought of it. In a state where a former Taoiseach and Finance Minister could oversee a reduction in the number of economists at the Dept of Finance, keep the number of Revenue Commissioner staff nice and low, tipped up at the UN to announce it couldn't have any responsibility in the matter of the Magdalene Laundries as it had no governance responsibility for 'private' organisations.

On the latter occasion our bould senior civil servant had to be advised to check again on Ireland's responsibilities to inspect and arrange governance systems around such institutions whether public or private, under the terms of UN membership.

It could be argued that in order to be scientific in writing a book about governance in Ireland the chapters on reforms carefully not brought forward would be as entertaining as the chapters on any reforms seen at all.
 
Lumpy Talbot

Just reminded of the 'oopsie' moment the office of the state solicitor experienced between two Criminal Justice Acts in the late 1990s and early noughties. Someone accidentally dropped a charge of 'misprision of felony' out of the earlier Criminal Justice Act and didn't bring it forward to the next Criminal Justice Act, which interestingly was the one charge that could have been used to prosecute clerics, bishops, cardinals etc in matters arising out of the Ryan Commission report.

An accident immaculately timed, I couldn't help noticing.

So the state has more than a little history in terms of a reluctance to regulate.
 
Big Phil said:
www.irishtimes.com

Government’s 'underfunding' of data watchdog is bumbling and risky

Net Results: Multinationals worry about perception of petty vengeance over public services card
www.irishtimes.com www.irishtimes.com

'The Irish Government was misguided and bumbling in its recent budget decision to fund the Data Protection Commission no more generously than the discredited greyhound racing industry – and with only a third of the increase requested by an office tasked with a data protection oversight job rivalled in size and impact only by the US oversight bodies such as the Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission.

The decision risks being perceived as an international statement that Ireland is not overly concerned with adequately performing its critical oversight function, and that it is deliberately underfunding a regulator...'
That has long been the way of oversight and regulation bodies here. Usually, at least though, the frontage and front facade of the body looks up to scratch. To outsiders and the casual observer, at first glance, it appears we have a proper regulator. Usually, though, there's relatively little behind the facade (inadequate staffing and/or poor leaky legislation with many loopholes).

The Irish government didn't even bother with a flashy facade in the case of the data commissioner (though I think there is some kind of Dublin sub-office now). Here's a screenshot (taken from google maps) of the location of arguably the most important regulator of the internet and social media in Europe:
datacommissioners.png

It's situated in the arse-end of a Centra in the metropolis of Portarlington! :) Handy I guess though for popping around to pick up a breakfast roll or a bottle of gas when busily policing the internet of Europe.
 
Big Phil

The cost of the public services card has risen to nearly €68 million. Enforcement order against the Department of Social Protection (Surely this department's name is a case of false advertising?) from the Data Protection Commissioner is “imminent”.
www.irishtimes.com

Public Service Card cost nears €68m as enforcement order ‘imminent’

Government may challenge Data Protection Commissioner’s ruling restricting use of card
www.irishtimes.com www.irishtimes.com
 
enuffisenuff

its popcorn time
 
Finbar10 said:
That has long been the way of oversight and regulation bodies here. Usually, at least though, the frontage and front facade of the body looks up to scratch. To outsiders and the casual observer, at first glance, it appears we have a proper regulator. Usually, though, there's relatively little behind the facade (inadequate staffing and/or poor leaky legislation with many loopholes).

The Irish government didn't even bother with a flashy facade in the case of the data commissioner (though I think there is some kind of Dublin sub-office now). Here's a screenshot (taken from google maps) of the location of arguably the most important regulator of the internet and social media in Europe:
datacommissioners.png

It's situated in the arse-end of a Centra in the metropolis of Portarlington! :) Handy I guess though for popping around to pick up a breakfast roll or a bottle of gas when busily policing the internet of Europe.
do try to keep up old chap. theres a large office in fitzwilliam square. they also hired an additional staff, in excess of 100 after GDPR got through. if they hadnt there's no way they wouldnt have been able to handle the DEASP/PSC investigation
 
Barroso said:
But didn't Yummy Mummy say that they'd appeal the decision?
Actually not quite.

The department said that they 'didn't accept' the decision because they had conflicting legal advice, but they weren't willing to reveal what that legal advice was, and wanted to sit down with the DPC to essentially re-negotiate their ruling.

Given that the DPC is a quasi-judicial body, this is the equivalent of, having lost a court case, saying to the judge that you'll meet them for a pint later and explain what they got wrong and work out a better verdict. This is laughably unconstitutional, and doesn't say much for their so-called legal advice.

It's explained very well here by a woman who's an actual expert in the field.

 
artfoley56 said:
do try to keep up old chap. theres a large office in fitzwilliam square. they also hired an additional staff, in excess of 100 after GDPR got through. if they hadnt there's no way they wouldnt have been able to handle the DEASP/PSC investigation
Sorry, that picture of the Portarlington office still amuses me! It's childish I know. :giggle: Sure, as I alluded to above, there now is a Dublin suboffice. I think it was around 2015 (not so long ago) that the picture of the Portarlington Centra office hit the international press (and that was the totality of the body back then). Nothing quite like the prospect of international embarrassment to get some funding channeled your way. Most of these bodies just languish, e.g. the OCDE, which had about 40 staff a decade ago (rather grossly under-resourced) and still has about 40 staff today (in spite of various promises). Is a 100 odd a lot? A quick check reveals the equivalent UK body has 500 staff.
 
Lumpy Talbot

Such a weird thing, the data protection debate. You can have a very serious looking debate about consumer protection from abuse of data in the same state as there is a huge factory looking premises down in Gloucestershire which essentially operates as a sort of hoover, taking data from the UK and EU telecoms systems, and then daily turned to the blow setting in the direction of Langley, Virginia.

I see the Americans are now experimenting with the real beginnings of Skynet there- high altitude balloons with very high precision camera systems which can track pretty much everything happening in a large urban area.

It isn't quite clear how such systems will prevent lone disappointed males in America from 'teachin' everyone' with a mix of resentment and nihilism and automatic weapons fire, or how it might detect a suicide bomber walking toward an area filled with people, explosive vest primed.

The real abuses with data and information theft is not in the commercial sector but very definitely in the state sector. The same actor in society as the government which is wery, wery, concerned to pwotect everyone's data and general wellbeing, etc and so forth.
 
