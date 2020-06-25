The Dean Rock Free Taking Project

Buchaill Dana
So this weeks GAA discussion point is Dublin player Dean Rock charging the below prices to teach aspiring players to kick a ball like him.
So is this a skillset he can legitimately sell to those willing to pay, or a grubby monetisation of skills he learned for free from volunteer coaches?
It's certainly pushing the boundaries of amateurism and volunteerism. I assume he is Garda vetted and will pay tax on it.
