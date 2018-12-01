The death of a star and the wonders of space

The space telescope, Kepler, just before it is retired has captured the death of a star 170 million light years away. But not just any old supernova, but one which theoretical models suggest that the exploding white star which had exhausted its nuclear fuel hit a neighbouring star. Yet it is not solely down to Kepler, but also ground based telescopes that aid in understanding. Recently we have seen NASA landing on Mars which captured more of the deadlines, yet it is observation through telescopes of the universe which will be the first steps to gain the necessary understanding before we are in a position to realistically consider sending probes and later humans further afield. So good luck to the retiring Kepler whose fuel is also nearly spent. I aim for this thread to used for various space exploration programmes, whether from telescopes, probe or manned missions, by NASA or whomever, to keep a track of all wonders of space in one place on politics.ie. I throw the floor open.

Astronomers capture amazing first moments of a starâs death
 


For fellow nerds and nerdettes

truthisfree said:
[video=youtube;_F4Y4NOQJHk]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_F4Y4NOQJHk[/video]
Sounds like the US is going to start carving up the moon in behalf of privateers.

The usual thing of billions of taxpayers loot used to do all the hard work and then the corrupt politicians and their redacted mates coming along afterwards to reap the benefits.
 
The death of a star...I clicked here expecting to see a tribute to the wonderful Hilda Ogden
 
That report of a star colliding with another is a bit alarming. If they were binary stars and collapsed into each other then they would have released huge bursts of energy and particles- which I guess is what Kepler is seeing.

Depending on distances involved anything nearby (and nearby is a pretty big number) would be absolutely scorched with radiation, gamma rays etc.

You wouldn't want your spaceship parked anywhere near, like.
 
bit close for a potential black hole too, isn't that what happens when stars collapse on a gigantic scale?
 
Lumpy Talbot said:
That report of a star colliding with another is a bit alarming. If they were binary stars and collapsed into each other then they would have released huge bursts of energy and particles- which I guess is what Kepler is seeing.

Depending on distances involved anything nearby (and nearby is a pretty big number) would be absolutely scorched with radiation, gamma rays etc.

You wouldn't want your spaceship parked anywhere near, like.
The Milky Way is on course to crash into the Andromeda galaxy - in about 4 billion years.
 
Quite looking forward to the results of upgrades to telescope and related instrumentation which I think is fairly imminent. The search for goldilocks planets may well produce some interesting data.

On an aesthetic note I live outside major urban centres now and a clear night in autumn is marvellous for a view of the moon and stars.

Living in various urban areas I did for many years it was rare to see anything other than an orange glow. Very much appreciating it.
 
Lumpy Talbot said:
Quite looking forward to the results of upgrades to telescope and related instrumentation which I think is fairly imminent. The search for goldilocks planets may well produce some interesting data.

On an aesthetic note I live outside major urban centres now and a clear night in autumn is marvellous for a view of the moon and stars.

Living in various urban areas I did for many years it was rare to see anything other than an orange glow. Very much appreciating it.
There's quite a difference alright for the naked eye.
 
That's nothing. I wonder have they heard about the control and supply agreement between FG and FF at all.
 
Lumpy Talbot said:
Quite looking forward to the results of upgrades to telescope and related instrumentation which I think is fairly imminent. The search for goldilocks planets may well produce some interesting data.

On an aesthetic note I live outside major urban centres now and a clear night in autumn is marvellous for a view of the moon and stars.

Living in various urban areas I did for many years it was rare to see anything other than an orange glow. Very much appreciating it.
The James Webb telescope is scheduled for launch in 2021, if it ever gets off the ground. It's already over 10 years late and has been plagued by human error and it has already cost about 9 times more than initially estimated.
 
Ah it'll get there alright. Just hope someone remembers to take the dust cap off the lens or there could be a few embarrassing meetings afterwards.
 
