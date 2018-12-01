The death of a star and the wonders of space

The space telescope, Kepler, just before it is retired has captured the death of a star 170 million light years away. But not just any old supernova, but one which theoretical models suggest that the exploding white star which had exhausted its nuclear fuel hit a neighbouring star. Yet it is not solely down to Kepler, but also ground based telescopes that aid in understanding. Recently we have seen NASA landing on Mars which captured more of the deadlines, yet it is observation through telescopes of the universe which will be the first steps to gain the necessary understanding before we are in a position to realistically consider sending probes and later humans further afield. So good luck to the retiring Kepler whose fuel is also nearly spent. I aim for this thread to used for various space exploration programmes, whether from telescopes, probe or manned missions, by NASA or whomever, to keep a track of all wonders of space in one place on politics.ie. I throw the floor open.