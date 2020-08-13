The declining standard of journalists' privilege

Court rules against claim of journalistic privilege The High Court has ruled the editor of a local paper in Co Roscommon was not entitled to refuse to disclose the contents of his mobile phone to gardaí investigating the events surrounding an eviction in the county almost two years ago.

Times were when a journo could write maybe too much, and not be investigated.The High Court has just clipped their wings, too much in my view. A source is a source, and many stories would never see the light of day if an informant didn't expect his story to be anonymous as well as double checked.So what is the fair dividing line, or should the courts look at such claims on a case by case basis?