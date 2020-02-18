The declining standards of journalism.

Old Mr Grouser
Well-known member
- Joined
- Aug 29, 2009
- Messages
- 6,398
I'e been looking at the RTE News website and there's a news-report there, posted 15 hours ago,
US warns Iraq it is ready to retaliate
It's plainly a very important issue, but it contains a photo of some wheeled armoured vehicles - armoured lorries or similar - here's a clip. But the caption underneath says that they're tanks.
If the writer can't tell an armoured truck from a tank you have to wonder what else they've got wrong.
I'm not being pedantic. Back in 2003 I was one of the millions being misled over the invasion of Iraq.
I only realised the truth when here in London, by chance, I dived through a through a crowd of demonstrators into a small cafe at the same time two TV news-cameramen did. I couldn't but hear one of them tell the other that he was just back from Bagdad where he'd been covering the US Occupation.
You'll remember that hospitals and other public facilities were being looted and wrecked, officials beaten up, and so on. Anyhow this cameraman was telling his colleague that the US Army was promoting this looting and paying local hooligans to do it. Now as it happens I knew something about the Laws of War, and I knew that was a war-crime. But it wasn't being reported by the Media.
Accuracy in the News-Reporting of such matters is absolutely vital.
US warns Iraq it is ready to retaliate
It's plainly a very important issue, but it contains a photo of some wheeled armoured vehicles - armoured lorries or similar - here's a clip. But the caption underneath says that they're tanks.
If the writer can't tell an armoured truck from a tank you have to wonder what else they've got wrong.
I'm not being pedantic. Back in 2003 I was one of the millions being misled over the invasion of Iraq.
I only realised the truth when here in London, by chance, I dived through a through a crowd of demonstrators into a small cafe at the same time two TV news-cameramen did. I couldn't but hear one of them tell the other that he was just back from Bagdad where he'd been covering the US Occupation.
You'll remember that hospitals and other public facilities were being looted and wrecked, officials beaten up, and so on. Anyhow this cameraman was telling his colleague that the US Army was promoting this looting and paying local hooligans to do it. Now as it happens I knew something about the Laws of War, and I knew that was a war-crime. But it wasn't being reported by the Media.
Accuracy in the News-Reporting of such matters is absolutely vital.
Last edited: