You seem under the misapprehension that the Irish judicial system has something to do with the administration of justice in a modern 21st century democracy ....

when you realise it is a left over and much valued vestige of the English overlord class - a form of judicial tyranny to ensure order as god and English monarchs intended it ,



Its been adapted to suit the new gombeen class of overlords and insiders , castle catholics if you will, to ensure justice is neither affordable or accessible to the plebs and that it is a means of ensuring that those at the top of society face no consequences for their actions ever and all their assets no matter how il gotten are kept



Ireland is a rotten corrupt cesspit , always was , always will be , because the peasants think they arent peasants and think they benefit from the system , whilst being financially raped by those they look up to