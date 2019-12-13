The Diaspora Honour-Roll

We don't go in much for an Honours system in Ireland that I know of. I think there is an award from the office of the President but beyond that and the joining of the Aos Dana by notables from the creative ecosystem I'm not aware of much.Universities and business schools produce publications which detail in feature articles people among their alumni who are particularly successful, but awareness in Ireland and perhaps even in the Diaspora itself of Irish-born notables doing well outside of Ireland is patchy and only reported in piece-meal fashion in the odd feature article.I could easily have sited this thread in 'Education and Science' but I'd like to be a bit broader than that and would ask readers of this thread to offer a nomination to this Diaspora Honours thread. We might be surprised by how many people we have doing very well in their chosen field outside of Ireland.I'll kick off with an example of what I mean by a nomination:Professor Eleanor Maguire, Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at University College London. Dubliner, named as one of 20 people in Europe who have had a major impact on society with their work. Clearly a major figure in her field, she was PhD supervisor for Demis Hassabis, CEO of Deepmind, Google's AI and data lab. Demis Hassabis is an acknowledged major brain himself, a Grand Master at chess at the age of 14.If you have noticed any contemporary Irish born person among the diaspora now achieving prominence in their field please do add to the Honour Roll.