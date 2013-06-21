  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
The Disappeared

fresh appeals have been made for information on the location of the Disappeared (an euphemism for kidnapped tortured and murdered) This new initiative is being supported by actors Liam Neeson and James Nesbitt.

Hollywood star Liam Neeson has said the families of the so-called Disappeared are living in a cruel and inhumane limbo.

He added: "The pain caused by the murder of a relative is almost unimaginable. The pain of not knowing where that murdered relative has been secretly buried and the family denied the chance to properly grieve is almost unbearable."

Seventeen people - 16 men and one woman - were kidnapped, killed and secretly buried by republican paramilitaries during the Troubles.
Families of Disappeared in 'limbo' - BelfastTelegraph.co.uk

Actors make appeal over 'Disappeared' - RTÉ News

I hope the families get some reaction to this and are able to have some form of closure on decades of wondering where their loved ones lie. Another reminder of reality, it's wasn't some noble cause, it was simply a brutal murder campaign carried out by sick psychopathic scum, something for some on here to bear in mind the next time they vote for SF/IRA...
 

between the bridges said:
Another reminder of reality, it's wasn't some noble cause, it was simply a brutal murder campaign carried out by sick psychopathic scum, something for some on here to bear in mind the next time they vote for SF/IRA...
Republicans weren't the only ones killing people bridges.

The British army have killed more people in the last couple of years than republicans did in thirty years of conflict, yet I don't hear you calling for unionists to stop voting for the parties that support them.

It should go without saying that I believe that what happened to those people was wrong, by the way.
 
A strange lot our CNR chums, poster one compares the disappeared to Al-Qaeda and poster two compares SF/IRA to the Taliban...
 
Levellers said:
Osama bin Laden was disappeared – was that OK?
If you want to compare Osama to Jean McConville who seemed to be killed on nothing less than hearsay and assumption even on the basis of Mitchell McLaughlin's watery excuses.
 
There are eight families still who don't have remains to grieve over, who know that their family members were not only killed, but their bodies violated and with the deaths of the O'Bradaigh Bunch on the verge of being lost eternally.
 
Narcissist said:
Where did I mention the taliban?
I merely completed the circle for ye... no need for thanks it's all part of the enlightenment program...
 
between the bridges said:
A strange lot our CNR chums, poster one compares the disappeared to Al-Qaeda and poster two compares SF/IRA to the Taliban...
So strange that you couldn't reply when levellers asked was it OK to disappear Bin laden. Of course these families deserve closure, senior Republicans have appealed to anyone who could help to come forward, rightly so. No one should be disappeared, do you agree?
It's on Talkback now.
 
between the bridges said:
I merely completed the circle for ye... no need for thanks it's all part of the enlightenment program...
It's hypocritical in the extreme to talk about how "sick" and "psychopathic" the IRA were while supporting an organisation who have killed far, far more people in the last couple of years than the IRA did in thirty.

You know I'm right bridges.
 
vivabrigada said:
So strange that you couldn't reply when levellers asked was it OK to disappear Bin laden. Of course these families deserve closure, senior Republicans have appealed to anyone who could help to come forward, rightly so. No one should be disappeared, do you agree?
It's on Talkback now.
Viv Bin laden was a member of Al-Qaeda was he not? so where i said 'poster one compares the disappeared to Al-Qaeda' that was a reply to it's comment. No one should have died full stop, it was all a waste. IMHO our society would have moved on quicker without the troubles the republican narrative regarding the 'need' for violence is all bull************************ and it never ceases to amaze moi how many semi intelligent people fall for it, but sure each to their own...
 
between the bridges said:
Viv Bin laden was a member of Al-Qaeda was he not? so where i said 'poster one compares the disappeared to Al-Qaeda' that was a reply to it's comment. No one should have died full stop, it was all a waste. IMHO our society would have moved on quicker without the troubles the republican narrative regarding the 'need' for violence is all bull************************ and it never ceases to amaze moi how many semi intelligent people fall for it, but sure each to their own...
Could you run past me what the Orange Order "celebrate"? I think there was violence involved.
 
Narcissist said:
It's hypocritical in the extreme to talk about how "sick" and "psychopathic" the IRA were while supporting an organisation who have killed far, far more people in the last couple of years than the IRA did in thirty.

You know I'm right bridges.
Narc you can try and justify your own views how ever you wish, the fact that you have to try might make you consider why, as for myself I have no conflict within I am in prefect harmony with the moi aligned state of consciousness...
 
vivabrigada said:
Could you run past me what the Orange Order "celebrate"? I think there was violence involved.
The celebration of a mutli national peace keeping force's liberation of Europe from an despot is hardly comparable to SF/IRA's sectarian murder gangs criminal activities...
 
between the bridges said:
Narc you can try and justify your own views how ever you wish, the fact that you have to try might make you consider why, as for myself I have no conflict within I am in prefect harmony with the moi aligned state of consciousness...
I'm not trying to justify my views at all, I'm criticising the hypocrisy of yours.

It's an entirely different thing altogether..
 
between the bridges said:
IMHO our society would have moved on quicker without the troubles
While I agree that it was wrong to disappear people and that this shouldn't have happened, and that ideally 30 years of conflict shouldn't have happened, I don't really agree with your opinion.

Do you honestly believe that an attitude dating back almost 400 years would just disappear in 30? I can't see that that was ever going to happen. With the way in which things happened up until 1969, and were allowed to happen, the conflict was inevitable. It was always there but just not as apparent.

Westminster turned a blind eye in the 50 years of misrule just as they had in the early 1600s. A lot could have been prevented but it wasn't.
 
