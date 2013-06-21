between the bridges
Well-known member
- Joined
- Sep 21, 2011
- Messages
- 46,448
fresh appeals have been made for information on the location of the Disappeared (an euphemism for kidnapped tortured and murdered) This new initiative is being supported by actors Liam Neeson and James Nesbitt.
Actors make appeal over 'Disappeared' - RTÉ News
I hope the families get some reaction to this and are able to have some form of closure on decades of wondering where their loved ones lie. Another reminder of reality, it's wasn't some noble cause, it was simply a brutal murder campaign carried out by sick psychopathic scum, something for some on here to bear in mind the next time they vote for SF/IRA...
Families of Disappeared in 'limbo' - BelfastTelegraph.co.ukHollywood star Liam Neeson has said the families of the so-called Disappeared are living in a cruel and inhumane limbo.
He added: "The pain caused by the murder of a relative is almost unimaginable. The pain of not knowing where that murdered relative has been secretly buried and the family denied the chance to properly grieve is almost unbearable."
Seventeen people - 16 men and one woman - were kidnapped, killed and secretly buried by republican paramilitaries during the Troubles.
Actors make appeal over 'Disappeared' - RTÉ News
I hope the families get some reaction to this and are able to have some form of closure on decades of wondering where their loved ones lie. Another reminder of reality, it's wasn't some noble cause, it was simply a brutal murder campaign carried out by sick psychopathic scum, something for some on here to bear in mind the next time they vote for SF/IRA...