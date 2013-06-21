The Disappeared

between the bridges said: IMHO our society would have moved on quicker without the troubles Click to expand...

While I agree that it was wrong to disappear people and that this shouldn't have happened, and that ideally 30 years of conflict shouldn't have happened, I don't really agree with your opinion.Do you honestly believe that an attitude dating back almost 400 years would just disappear in 30? I can't see that that was ever going to happen. With the way in which things happened up until 1969, and were allowed to happen, the conflict was inevitable. It was always there but just not as apparent.Westminster turned a blind eye in the 50 years of misrule just as they had in the early 1600s. A lot could have been prevented but it wasn't.