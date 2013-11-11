The Donadea Co.Kildare monument and the question was Shakespeare Irish?

scolairebocht
In the thread on the Smerwick massacre of 1580 ocianan has raised the very interesting subject of the mysterious insight that Shakespeare has to events in Ireland of the time, as you can read here: http://www.politics.ie/forum/history/197873-massacre-smerwick-1580-a-5.html and here: http://www.politics.ie/forum/history/197873-massacre-smerwick-1580-a-6.html . Anyway it might be slightly off topic for that thread but is so interesting I think that it might justify a separate discussion. In particular there is another fascinating and little known angle here:
Donadea
Deep in the flatlands of Co. Kildare you can visit a popular forest park called Donadea. There they have the old house/castle, lake and extensive woodlands which used to be the property of the great old family of the Aylmers. But also there is a Church of Ireland church there called St Peters. Actually it was abandoned at some point but it has been lovingly restored and cared for by the local CofI community. And in that church you can see this old monument as a kind of side altar:
This altar piece is an amalgam from a few different centuries. Underneath the altar, not seen here, is a medieval piece. Above that where you see the figurines is a monument created c.1617 on the death of Mrs Julia Aylmer who died at a very young age in that year. Then above that at the very top there are some designs which indicate maybe a 18th or 19th century date, created possibly when the altar was moved at that time.
In any case if you look carefully you should see two plagues, one on the left and one on the right, just above the figurines and dated to the same period of c.1617. The one on the left as you look at it reads:
Food for thought? Is it safe to dismiss this theory of the Irish candidate for Shakespeare too quickly?
Sources
More details on Donadea are available here:
Shakespeare Allusion on Irish Monument .
And William Nugent you can read about here:
Shakespeare Was Irish! - Brian Nugent - Google Books .
