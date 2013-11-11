The Donadea Co.Kildare monument and the question was Shakespeare Irish?

In the thread on the Smerwick massacre of 1580 ocianan has raised the very interesting subject of the mysterious insight that Shakespeare has to events in Ireland of the time, as you can read here: http://www.politics.ie/forum/history/197873-massacre-smerwick-1580-a-5.html and here: http://www.politics.ie/forum/history/197873-massacre-smerwick-1580-a-6.html . Anyway it might be slightly off topic for that thread but is so interesting I think that it might justify a separate discussion. In particular there is another fascinating and little known angle here:

Donadea
Deep in the flatlands of Co. Kildare you can visit a popular forest park called Donadea. There they have the old house/castle, lake and extensive woodlands which used to be the property of the great old family of the Aylmers. But also there is a Church of Ireland church there called St Peters. Actually it was abandoned at some point but it has been lovingly restored and cared for by the local CofI community. And in that church you can see this old monument as a kind of side altar:



This altar piece is an amalgam from a few different centuries. Underneath the altar, not seen here, is a medieval piece. Above that where you see the figurines is a monument created c.1617 on the death of Mrs Julia Aylmer who died at a very young age in that year. Then above that at the very top there are some designs which indicate maybe a 18th or 19th century date, created possibly when the altar was moved at that time.

In any case if you look carefully you should see two plagues, one on the left and one on the right, just above the figurines and dated to the same period of c.1617. The one on the left as you look at it reads:

"Stay, passenger! thy hasty foot;
This stone delivers thee
A message from a famous 'twin,'
That here entombed be."
And the one on the right:

"Live, for virtue passeth wealth
As we do find it now,
Beauty, riches and worldly state
Must all to virtue bow."
Keen Shakespeare fanatics on here might have twigged that they sound an awful lot like the monument to the actor Shakespeare who died c.1616 (he certainly existed but whether he really wrote all the plays and poems is a very open question). Located in Stratford upon Avon in England and dated presumably to the date the actor died in 1616 it reads:

"Stay, passenger, why goest thou by so fast?
Read, if thou canst, whom envious Death hath placed
Within this monument: Shakespeare, with whom
Quick nature died, whose name doth deck this tomb
Far more than cost, sith all that he hath writ
Leaves living art, but page, to serve his wit."
Isn't that remarkably coincidental and at least it shows how 'Shakespearian' sounding Irish writers of the time were? As pointed out the monument, i.e. the figurines and these plagues, is usually dated to almost the exact same time as the Stratford one in c.1617. Also the lady commemorated here is Julia Aylmer (nee Nugent, she married Gerald Aylmer who was actually much older than her at the time) who happens to be a niece of the William Nugent that ocianan mentioned.

Food for thought? Is it safe to dismiss this theory of the Irish candidate for Shakespeare too quickly?


Sources
More details on Donadea are available here:
Shakespeare Allusion on Irish Monument .
And William Nugent you can read about here:
Shakespeare Was Irish! - Brian Nugent - Google Books .
 


“May one be pardon’d and retain the offence?
In the corrupted currents of this world,
Offence’s gilded hand may shove by justice,
And oft is seen the wicked prize itself
Buys out the law.”

(Hamlet Act 3, sc. 3)

Does sound as if he was familiar with Ireland alright.
 
I always wondered why the referred to him as 'The Bard' a typically Irish thing no?


The woods at donadea are a nice place for a stroll and it's not exactly 'in the flatlands' by which you mean The Curragh plains I assume? Pedantry I know.........
 
Sounds a little like UFO conspiracy theories to me. I am sure being Irish would have been very conspicuous back in the day, and would have been commented upon by his peers.

You didn't need to be Irish to know stuff about Ireland. We were like the Wild West for the English for about 400 years.


D
 
Yes its not the Curragh but it still seems quite flat to this observer, at least in relation to many other counties. I agree the reference to the Bard is interesting, it does sound Celtic even then I think. In the plays themselves there is a reference to a 'bard of Ireland'.

Here are maybe better pictures of the plaques:

 
The strongest candidate for the real identity of Shakespeare is Edward de Vere, Earl of Oxford. I'm aware if his continental connections that would have provided insight into his Danish and Italian plays, but did he have much in the way of connections to Ireland?
 
Didn't Shakespeare ( or whoever wrote those plays and sonnets etc ) spend a lot of time in LOndon's taverns. He would have met many there who had been in Ireland as soldiers etc.?

the coincidence, tho', in the insriptions is interesting.

Keep digging
 
The Elizabethans were very well aware of Irish scribes and poets. Hence Elizabeth 1's
" hang all the harpers ".
 
Sure yer man was Irish - didn't he write this about Politics.ie?

"Indeed, it may be the engrafted overflow of some kill-cow conceit that overcloyeth their imagination with a more than drunken resolution (being not extemporal in the invention of any other means to vent their manhood) commits the digestion of their choleric encumbrances to the spacious volubility of a drumming decasyllabon."
 
'Kill-cow conceit'. Jayze, the signs are there alright.
 
For those who may wish to visit Donadea Forest Park (well worth it, by the way) while there cast your eye over the 9/11 memorial.



The memorial stones, which are engraved with the names of the 402 public officials who died in the attack on the towers on September 11th 2001, was unveiled at a special ceremony in Donadea on Sunday, September 21st, 2003. "It is a completely local initiative" Mayor Fitzpatrick said. "One of the firefighters who lost his life on September 11th as he went up the steps of the North Tower was Sean Tallon, a young Donadea man whose family emigrated. We wanted to do something to remember Sean and his colleagues and all the other public officials who died that day. This wonderful memorial is the result."
Donadea 9/11 Memorial
 
Can't say I see the similarities between the plaque poems and the one to Shakespeare, other than the opening lines - which have echoes from the famous 'Go Tell the Spartans' one, which any Classically-aware Elizabethan would have known - and the basic theme of commerating the deceased which, as they were both written for that exact same purpose, is not really surprising.

Always questionable whether the Aylmers would be considered Irish. If they were of Anglo-Irish background, they would almost certainly have seen themselves as transplanted English. Any questions as to whether they were Irish would have been taken as meaning the 'wild' Gaelic Irish and would almost certainly have resuled in a punch to the face.
 
scolairebocht said:
More details on Donadea are available here:
Shakespeare Allusion on Irish Monument .
And William Nugent you can read about here:
Shakespeare Was Irish! - Brian Nugent - Google Books .
Is this author the only source for this claim? Only he seems from his other work to a bit of a conspiracy theorist.

Which is a shame because like many millions of others I was forced to wade through his compulsory modules in English literature, and the experience left me with a deep dislike of his work - be a nice opportunity to replace him in the curriculum.
 
The System Works said:
The strongest candidate for the real identity of Shakespeare is Edward de Vere, Earl of Oxford. I'm aware if his continental connections that would have provided insight into his Danish and Italian plays, but did he have much in the way of connections to Ireland?
Actually, the strongest candidate for the 'real' Shakespeare is, funnily enough, Shakespeare. An Englishman. From Stratford-on-Avon.
 
scolairebocht said:
In the thread on the Smerwick massacre of 1580 ocianan has raised the very interesting subject of the mysterious insight that Shakespeare has to events in Ireland of the time, as you can read here: http://www.politics.ie/forum/history/197873-massacre-smerwick-1580-a-5.html and here: http://www.politics.ie/forum/history/197873-massacre-smerwick-1580-a-6.html . Anyway it might be slightly off topic for that thread but is so interesting I think that it might justify a separate discussion. In particular there is another fascinating and little known angle here:

Donadea
Deep in the flatlands of Co. Kildare you can visit a popular forest park called Donadea. There they have the old house/castle, lake and extensive woodlands which used to be the property of the great old family of the Aylmers. But also there is a Church of Ireland church there called St Peters. Actually it was abandoned at some point but it has been lovingly restored and cared for by the local CofI community. And in that church you can see this old monument as a kind of side altar:



This altar piece is an amalgam from a few different centuries. Underneath the altar, not seen here, is a medieval piece. Above that where you see the figurines is a monument created c.1617 on the death of Mrs Julia Aylmer who died at a very young age in that year. Then above that at the very top there are some designs which indicate maybe a 18th or 19th century date, created possibly when the altar was moved at that time.

In any case if you look carefully you should see two plagues, one on the left and one on the right, just above the figurines and dated to the same period of c.1617. The one on the left as you look at it reads:



And the one on the right:



Keen Shakespeare fanatics on here might have twigged that they sound an awful lot like the monument to the actor Shakespeare who died c.1616 (he certainly existed but whether he really wrote all the plays and poems is a very open question). Located in Stratford upon Avon in England and dated presumably to the date the actor died in 1616 it reads:



Isn't that remarkably coincidental and at least it shows how 'Shakespearian' sounding Irish writers of the time were? As pointed out the monument, i.e. the figurines and these plagues, is usually dated to almost the exact same time as the Stratford one in c.1617. Also the lady commemorated here is Julia Aylmer (nee Nugent, she married Gerald Aylmer who was actually much older than her at the time) who happens to be a niece of the William Nugent that ocianan mentioned.

Food for thought? Is it safe to dismiss this theory of the Irish candidate for Shakespeare too quickly?


Sources
More details on Donadea are available here:
Shakespeare Allusion on Irish Monument .
And William Nugent you can read about here:
Shakespeare Was Irish! - Brian Nugent - Google Books .
The parsimonious explanation is that the verses were written by an amateur versifier, most likely a family member or friend, with a head full of contemporary literary tropes and verbiage.
 
Dasayev said:
Indymedia did a piece on this several years ago

Shakespeare was Irish! I kid you not.... - Indymedia Ireland
I have a feeling the author of that article & the author linked in the OP are one and the same. Anyway, from your link;

Conclusion
Finally at the end of all that I guess you are waiting for some detailed explanation about how this William and William Shakespeare, the actor from Stratford, interact. Sorry, I'm damned if I know!lol As I see it there just isn't enough evidence available to figure out what really happened between these two people, and the circumstances under which the works originated, and I don't really want to speculate
statsman said:
Actually, the strongest candidate for the 'real' Shakespeare is, funnily enough, Shakespeare. An Englishman. From Stratford-on-Avon.
I'm pretty sure I read somewhere that that was a different Elizabethan playright of the same name.
 
Nope, the source of the claim was a local historian be the name of Elizabeth Hickey, writing under her psuedonym Basil Iske, in a book called "The Green Cockatrice." Seemed to think Willie the Shake was really an Irish chancer called Nugent, or some such.

Lots of middle-aged women get ideas like this, for some unknown reason. There was Delia Bacon, who reckoned Sir Roger Bacon wrote "Shakespeare" and also that she was descended from him: neither of which suppositions are true.

I had an aunt who was convinced that a cousin of mine, actually working in the States, was being held captive by "G-Men" in a house across the street. She used to wave to him from time to time.
 
