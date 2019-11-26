Antóin Mac Comháin
Well-known member
- Joined
- Apr 18, 2017
- Messages
- 3,770
Public Meeting in Rowlagh Community Centre - February - 14 - 2020 - 8:00 PM
To establish and develop a Gaelic Language orientated Phoenix Co-Operative through a Community Council, in the heart of the largest Celtic-speaking area in the world. An Accountant, a Treasurer, an Editor & a General-Secretary have been organized. Position is open for a Chairperson with a background in the Gaelic Language to be elected.
Organized by the Dublin 1913 Societies - Dublin West Gaelic Literary Society, associate groups of the Irish Socialist Republican Party.
Public Meeting in Rowlagh Community Centre - February - 17 - 2020 - 8:00 PM
To establish a Committee for Generation X, with a view to indexing deaths in the community caused by suicide, in order to give the epidemic a human face, believing that through a class analysis of the problem will come the development of a class solution. Generation X is an associate group of the Irish Socialist Republican Party.
Public Meeting in Bawnogue Community Centre - February - 24 - 2020 - 8:00 PM
To establish a Committee for Generation X, with a view to indexing deaths in the community caused by suicide, in order to give the epidemic a human face, believing that through a class analysis of the problem will come the development of a class solution. Generation X is an associate group of the Irish Socialist Republican Party.
Public Meeting in Finglas March - 02 - 2020 - 8:00 PM
To establish a Committee for Generation X, with a view to indexing deaths in the community caused by suicide, in order to give the epidemic a human face, believing that through a class analysis of the problem will come the development of a class solution. Generation X is an associate group of the Irish Socialist Republican Party.
Venue to be announced.
Public Meeting in Ballymun March - 09 - 2020 - 8:00 PM
To establish a Committee for Generation X, with a view to indexing deaths in the community caused by suicide, in order to give the epidemic a human face, believing that through a class analysis of the problem will come the development of a class solution. Generation X is an associate group of the Irish Socialist Republican Party.
Venue to be announced.
Public Meeting in St Andrews Community Centre, Rialto - March - 16 - 2020 - 8:00 PM
To establish a Committee for Generation X, with a view to indexing deaths in the community caused by suicide, in order to give the epidemic a human face, believing that through a class analysis of the problem will come the development of a class solution. Generation X is an associate group of the Irish Socialist Republican Party.
Public Meeting in The Carmelite Community Centre - Aungier Street, Dublin 2 - March - 23 - 2020 - 8:00 PM
To establish a Committee for Generation X, with a view to indexing deaths in the community caused by suicide, in order to give the epidemic a human face, believing that through a class analysis of the problem will come the development of a class solution. Generation X is an associate group of the Irish Socialist Republican Party.
Public Meeting in the Old Post Office Tallaght Village - March - 30 - 2020 - 8:00 PM
To establish a Committee for Generation X, with a view to indexing deaths in the community caused by suicide, in order to give the epidemic a human face, believing that through a class analysis of the problem will come the development of a class solution. Generation X is an associate group of the Irish Socialist Republican Party.
To establish and develop a Gaelic Language orientated Phoenix Co-Operative through a Community Council, in the heart of the largest Celtic-speaking area in the world. An Accountant, a Treasurer, an Editor & a General-Secretary have been organized. Position is open for a Chairperson with a background in the Gaelic Language to be elected.
Organized by the Dublin 1913 Societies - Dublin West Gaelic Literary Society, associate groups of the Irish Socialist Republican Party.
Public Meeting in Rowlagh Community Centre - February - 17 - 2020 - 8:00 PM
To establish a Committee for Generation X, with a view to indexing deaths in the community caused by suicide, in order to give the epidemic a human face, believing that through a class analysis of the problem will come the development of a class solution. Generation X is an associate group of the Irish Socialist Republican Party.
Public Meeting in Bawnogue Community Centre - February - 24 - 2020 - 8:00 PM
To establish a Committee for Generation X, with a view to indexing deaths in the community caused by suicide, in order to give the epidemic a human face, believing that through a class analysis of the problem will come the development of a class solution. Generation X is an associate group of the Irish Socialist Republican Party.
Public Meeting in Finglas March - 02 - 2020 - 8:00 PM
To establish a Committee for Generation X, with a view to indexing deaths in the community caused by suicide, in order to give the epidemic a human face, believing that through a class analysis of the problem will come the development of a class solution. Generation X is an associate group of the Irish Socialist Republican Party.
Venue to be announced.
Public Meeting in Ballymun March - 09 - 2020 - 8:00 PM
To establish a Committee for Generation X, with a view to indexing deaths in the community caused by suicide, in order to give the epidemic a human face, believing that through a class analysis of the problem will come the development of a class solution. Generation X is an associate group of the Irish Socialist Republican Party.
Venue to be announced.
Public Meeting in St Andrews Community Centre, Rialto - March - 16 - 2020 - 8:00 PM
To establish a Committee for Generation X, with a view to indexing deaths in the community caused by suicide, in order to give the epidemic a human face, believing that through a class analysis of the problem will come the development of a class solution. Generation X is an associate group of the Irish Socialist Republican Party.
Public Meeting in The Carmelite Community Centre - Aungier Street, Dublin 2 - March - 23 - 2020 - 8:00 PM
To establish a Committee for Generation X, with a view to indexing deaths in the community caused by suicide, in order to give the epidemic a human face, believing that through a class analysis of the problem will come the development of a class solution. Generation X is an associate group of the Irish Socialist Republican Party.
Public Meeting in the Old Post Office Tallaght Village - March - 30 - 2020 - 8:00 PM
To establish a Committee for Generation X, with a view to indexing deaths in the community caused by suicide, in order to give the epidemic a human face, believing that through a class analysis of the problem will come the development of a class solution. Generation X is an associate group of the Irish Socialist Republican Party.