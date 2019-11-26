The Dublin 1913 Societies - Dublin West Gaelic Literary Society

Public Meeting in Rowlagh Community Centre - February - 14 - 2020 - 8:00 PM

To establish and develop a Gaelic Language orientated Phoenix Co-Operative through a Community Council, in the heart of the largest Celtic-speaking area in the world. An Accountant, a Treasurer, an Editor & a General-Secretary have been organized. Position is open for a Chairperson with a background in the Gaelic Language to be elected.

Organized by the Dublin 1913 Societies - Dublin West Gaelic Literary Society, associate groups of the Irish Socialist Republican Party.

Public Meeting in Rowlagh Community Centre - February - 17 - 2020 - 8:00 PM

To establish a Committee for Generation X, with a view to indexing deaths in the community caused by suicide, in order to give the epidemic a human face, believing that through a class analysis of the problem will come the development of a class solution. Generation X is an associate group of the Irish Socialist Republican Party.

Public Meeting in Bawnogue Community Centre - February - 24 - 2020 - 8:00 PM

To establish a Committee for Generation X, with a view to indexing deaths in the community caused by suicide, in order to give the epidemic a human face, believing that through a class analysis of the problem will come the development of a class solution. Generation X is an associate group of the Irish Socialist Republican Party.

Public Meeting in Finglas March - 02 - 2020 - 8:00 PM

To establish a Committee for Generation X, with a view to indexing deaths in the community caused by suicide, in order to give the epidemic a human face, believing that through a class analysis of the problem will come the development of a class solution. Generation X is an associate group of the Irish Socialist Republican Party.

Venue to be announced.

Public Meeting in Ballymun March - 09 - 2020 - 8:00 PM

To establish a Committee for Generation X, with a view to indexing deaths in the community caused by suicide, in order to give the epidemic a human face, believing that through a class analysis of the problem will come the development of a class solution. Generation X is an associate group of the Irish Socialist Republican Party.

Venue to be announced.

Public Meeting in St Andrews Community Centre, Rialto - March - 16 - 2020 - 8:00 PM

To establish a Committee for Generation X, with a view to indexing deaths in the community caused by suicide, in order to give the epidemic a human face, believing that through a class analysis of the problem will come the development of a class solution. Generation X is an associate group of the Irish Socialist Republican Party.

Public Meeting in The Carmelite Community Centre - Aungier Street, Dublin 2 - March - 23 - 2020 - 8:00 PM

To establish a Committee for Generation X, with a view to indexing deaths in the community caused by suicide, in order to give the epidemic a human face, believing that through a class analysis of the problem will come the development of a class solution. Generation X is an associate group of the Irish Socialist Republican Party.

Public Meeting in the Old Post Office Tallaght Village - March - 30 - 2020 - 8:00 PM

To establish a Committee for Generation X, with a view to indexing deaths in the community caused by suicide, in order to give the epidemic a human face, believing that through a class analysis of the problem will come the development of a class solution. Generation X is an associate group of the Irish Socialist Republican Party.
 


Not sure if you are inviting comment, Antoin (I can never recall the fada keyboard shortcut, apologies) but it is great to see some local activism on this issue. I'd have my doubts whether the issue is a class based one, and therefore I have my doubts about whether there is a solution via class debate but either way some focus on the suspiciously under-reported issue is a good thing.
 
Lumpy Talbot said:
To try to bring the subject back closer to the fine OP which deserves attention the 'Eire Nua' and the conversation about a New Ireland could actually in the end help bring about improvements to some of the conditions in urban areas in Belfast and Dublin and along the border which are more positive than has been known for a long time.
Lumpy Talbot said:
Agreed, Antóin, you won't find me arguing against the benefits of local level and regional co-operatives. They for me are far closer to the economic purpose of a market than corporations of the modern era who largely absent themselves from support for the societies around them other than in PR terms linked to sales levels in any given market.

I don't care whether a community project is organised by the Hellbent Socialism Society or the Confederation of Mothers of Seven as long as it is there.
Lumpy Talbot said:
Not sure if you are inviting comment, Antoin (I can never recall the fada keyboard shortcut, apologies) but it is great to see some local activism on this issue. I'd have my doubts whether the issue is a class based one, and therefore I have my doubts about whether there is a solution via class debate but either way some focus on the suspiciously under-reported issue is a good thing.
I helped to carry out research into homelessness through the Foundations Project in 2004, and into addiction through the Breen Pilot Study in 2007, which ended up as statistics. The difference with this is that the research into Generation X is going to be carried out by the families and friends of suicide victims, with the only stipulation that the chairperson of the committee tasked with carrying out the research resides within the community. A community-analysis is probably a better description than a class-analysis, and it will take between 12-24 months to complete, using the method I've developed. A start has already been made on the research in those areas, if you are interested in participating, pop along, but leave the politics and personal issues at the door. I formed a Community Council in one of the above centres nearly 30 years ago, when I was a teenager, with a view to establishing an Alternative Cultural Co-Operative, and people from different political parties contributed to the local Gaelic-English bilingual magazine we published, which was printed in a local Community Cooperative that has long since closed. The point being, I'm not all that fussed about other peoples political views in the real world, but the reason the Community Council imploded the last time, was because too many different people got involved for too many different reasons, and it morphed into a Residents Association and a few people got side-tracked into minor protests like the anti-water charges campaign. As I've already said, what other people do in their own spare time is no concern of mine, but the idea behind Generation X is that it will be a community-based and community-controlled research project and not a protest group or party, and none of the rooms will hold more than a dozen people for a reason. We won't be giving interviews to what Connolly dubbed the Prostitute Pressmen to score brownie points, and we won't be running a Facebook Page or Twitter Account, but again, what people say outside of Generation X will be their own affair. The only thing that will be published from here on in are dates of meetings which will be advertised on this thread and in the relevant areas, so sin sin for anois, agus slán go fóill.
 
Antóin Mac Comháin said:
To establish and develop a Gaelic Language orientated Phoenix Co-Operative through a Community Council, in the heart of the largest Celtic-speaking area in the world. An Accountant, a Treasurer, an Editor & a General-Secretary have been organized. Position is open for a Chairperson with a background in the Gaelic Language to be elected.

Organized by the Dublin 1913 Societies - Dublin West Gaelic Literary Society, associate groups of the Irish Socialist Republican Party.
Lumpy Talbot said:
The linking of physical activity to healthy mind seems a very sensible and intuitive connection to me. I can think of physiological and psychological grounds for a strong belief that the two things can be vitally linked in preventing illness, the onset of forms of dementia, combat social isolation in an increasingly atomised society.
Well, I taught one of the people involved with the above Co-Operative hurling when he was young, and now he teaches in the inner-city, and I taught another local woman Irish in the community centre where that public meeting was held, in one of the three Irish-speaking groups I established in that estate, so for me, there certainly are great benefits to such endeavors, and they are relatives of suicide victims. We established a Chess League in one of the centres which had two divisions of roughly 20 players, but that dissolved, the local soccer club I played for which produced a bakers dozen of LOI, English and Scottish players, folded, the GAA club we tried to establish never materialized, and to cap things off, the local swimming pool was converted into tomorrows tenement slum, with Rice Crispy Boxes separating flats and families. Mo' Public Housing Father? The good news is that the GAA pitch, albeit in an atrocious condition, is still standing, players from the club which folded are still training together and the Local Library is in the post:

cathalbrugha said:
The North Clondalkin Library

I believe that the library would be a great asset to the community. As a school principal in the area responsible for children's education I've been trying to get the Government to build a library for North Clondalkin for over thirty years. It will be ahuge benifit for the children in the area.

Other areas in South Dublin have been competeing against us and trying to get this library built in their area. The Council needs to know that the library has the support of the community in North Clondalkin so that it can go and look for the funds for the project from the Government.

I am asking you to write to all local councillors and to the County Manager at manager@sdublincoco.ie to express your support for the library.

Cllr. Breeda Bonner

(I'm not a member of the Labour Party, and I've never even voted for the Labour Party, but this is a good cause, and if people can lend their support, it might actually get built, eventually. So if you live in South Dublin, regardless of political affiliations, please email the County Manager to show your support.)
cc2we1-xeaawnkd-large.jpg

NB: For historical accuracy, my step-grandfather was a member of the National Progressive Democrats and his brother was a member of the Irish Labour Party and subsequently the Socialist Labour Party,
having being pushed out of the former for attending the banned 1976 Easter Rising Commemoration, on the principle of supporting 'Free Speech': 1976 – Tens of thousands defy a ban on commemorating the 1916 Easter Rising. The rally was addressed by the President and Vice-President of what became known as Republican Sinn Féin, Ruairí Ó Brádaigh and Máire Drumm, and he was arrested and fined alongside Maire Comerford. Drumm was assassinated by a Loyalist Death Squad six months later. Hence the typos concerning the Irish National Socialist Party, which is an abbreviation of the Irish National Progressive Democrats - Socialist Labour Party, copied from personal historical academic material elsewhere.
 
History Night - A brief lecture and talk-back in Irish and English by a member of the Windrush Generation - Rowlagh Community Centre - July - 01 - 2020

Who are the Windrush generation?

Britain’s Windrush veterans: the battle to be British

History Night - A brief lecture and talk-back in Irish and English by a member of the Irish Traveling Community - Rowlagh Community Centre - July - 08 - 2020

History Night - A brief lecture and talk-back in Irish and English by a former prisoner on prison life - Rowlagh Community Centre - July - 15 - 2020

A meeting will be held to establish a stirring-committee with a view to establishing a Gaelic University in the heart of the largest Gaelic-speaking area in the world in North Clondalkin - July - 22 - 2020

Organized by the Dublin 1913 Societies - Dublin West Gaelic Literary Society, associate groups of the Irish Socialist Republican Party.
 
