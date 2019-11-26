The Dublin 1913 Societies - Dublin West Gaelic Literary Society

Lumpy Talbot said: To try to bring the subject back closer to the fine OP which deserves attention the 'Eire Nua' and the conversation about a New Ireland could actually in the end help bring about improvements to some of the conditions in urban areas in Belfast and Dublin and along the border which are more positive than has been known for a long time. Click to expand...

Lumpy Talbot said: Agreed, Antóin, you won't find me arguing against the benefits of local level and regional co-operatives. They for me are far closer to the economic purpose of a market than corporations of the modern era who largely absent themselves from support for the societies around them other than in PR terms linked to sales levels in any given market.



I don't care whether a community project is organised by the Hellbent Socialism Society or the Confederation of Mothers of Seven as long as it is there. Click to expand...

Lumpy Talbot said: Not sure if you are inviting comment, Antoin (I can never recall the fada keyboard shortcut, apologies) but it is great to see some local activism on this issue. I'd have my doubts whether the issue is a class based one, and therefore I have my doubts about whether there is a solution via class debate but either way some focus on the suspiciously under-reported issue is a good thing. Click to expand...

I helped to carry out research into homelessness through the Foundations Project in 2004, and into addiction through the Breen Pilot Study in 2007, which ended up as statistics. The difference with this is that the research into Generation X is going to be carried out by the families and friends of suicide victims, with the only stipulation that the chairperson of the committee tasked with carrying out the research resides within the community. A community-analysis is probably a better description than a class-analysis, and it will take between 12-24 months to complete, using the method I've developed. A start has already been made on the research in those areas, if you are interested in participating, pop along, but leave the politics and personal issues at the door. I formed a Community Council in one of the above centres nearly 30 years ago, when I was a teenager, with a view to establishing an Alternative Cultural Co-Operative, and people from different political parties contributed to the local Gaelic-English bilingual magazine we published, which was printed in a local Community Cooperative that has long since closed. The point being, I'm not all that fussed about other peoples political views in the real world, but the reason the Community Council imploded the last time, was because too many different people got involved for too many different reasons, and it morphed into a Residents Association and a few people got side-tracked into minor protests like the anti-water charges campaign. As I've already said, what other people do in their own spare time is no concern of mine, but the idea behind Generation X is that it will be a community-based and community-controlled research project and not a protest group or party, and none of the rooms will hold more than a dozen people for a reason. We won't be giving interviews to what Connolly dubbed the Prostitute Pressmen to score brownie points, and we won't be running a Facebook Page or Twitter Account, but again, what people say outside of Generation X will be their own affair. The only thing that will be published from here on in are dates of meetings which will be advertised on this thread and in the relevant areas, so sin sin for anois, agus slán go fóill.