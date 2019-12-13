The DUP will have a veto over future Irish language standards in the North, Jeffrey Donaldson MP has claimed.

McSlaggart

McSlaggart

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 29, 2010
Messages
18,400
www.derryjournal.com

DUP has 'veto' over Irish language standards says Jeffrey Donaldson

The DUP will have a veto over future Irish language standards in the North, Jeffrey Donaldson MP has claimed.
www.derryjournal.com www.derryjournal.com



The DUP should have stayed / or pretend to have no impact on the Irish language. This move may keep their voters happy today but can only be a source of friction with nationalism going forward. It will also keep them from embracing a new political stance which they will need to keep who have traditionally voted for them moving to Alliance or some other party.
 


ruserious

ruserious

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 3, 2011
Messages
29,250
The First and Deputy First Minister have to agree on the IL commissioners new powers. Which is where the so called veto comes from.

Is it a foregone conclusion that the DUP have the FM slot? At 27 a piece and SDLP two more MLAs than the UUP, I’d have though there was a nationalist majority in the Assembly governing parties.
 
McSlaggart

McSlaggart

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 29, 2010
Messages
18,400
ruserious said:
The First and Deputy First Minister have to agree on the IL commissioners new powers. Which is where the so called veto comes from.

Is it a foregone conclusion that the DUP have the FM slot? At 27 a piece and SDLP two more MLAs than the UUP, I’d have though there was a nationalist majority in the Assembly governing parties.
Click to expand...

The issue is now what they can do but how they are marketing the deal. A line of :

"we can stop them ones getting what they want"is no longer acceptable by a large section of the population.


What will be the dup slogan for the next election?

We can stop people getting language rights ??? Not very British.
 
redneck

redneck

Well-known member
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
7,562
This is not too good. That said, let us hope that S.F and SDLP can find ways around this potential problem.
Slán.
 
ruserious

ruserious

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 3, 2011
Messages
29,250
redneck said:
This is not too good. That said, let us hope that S.F and SDLP can find ways around this potential problem.
Slán.
Click to expand...
The DUP has signed up to the deal with all its bells. If they not veto the main obstacle to getting an agreement, the hand of the British government will soon find itself around their necks. Also...the RHI scandal is soon to grow deeper. Beware the ides of March.
 
McSlaggart

McSlaggart

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 29, 2010
Messages
18,400
redneck said:
This is not too good. That said, let us hope that S.F and SDLP can find ways around this potential problem.
Slán.
Click to expand...

If the DUP want a united Ireland then they should keep blocking things like an Irish language act.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top