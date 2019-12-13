DUP has 'veto' over Irish language standards says Jeffrey Donaldson The DUP will have a veto over future Irish language standards in the North, Jeffrey Donaldson MP has claimed.

The DUP should have stayed / or pretend to have no impact on the Irish language. This move may keep their voters happy today but can only be a source of friction with nationalism going forward. It will also keep them from embracing a new political stance which they will need to keep who have traditionally voted for them moving to Alliance or some other party.